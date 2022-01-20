Successfully reported this slideshow.
Optimally Sequencing Modern TKIs in GIST: Expert Perspectives From an Interprofessional Sarcoma Team

Jan. 20, 2022
Chair and Presenter, Michael Heinrich, MD, Melissa Hohos, RN, BSN, OCN, and Margaret von Mehren, MD, prepared useful Practice Aids pertaining to gastrointestinal stromal tumor for this CME/MOC/NCPD/CPE activity titled “Optimally Sequencing Modern TKIs in GIST: Expert Perspectives From an Interprofessional Sarcoma Team.” For the full presentation, downloadable Practice Aids, and complete CME/MOC/NCPD/CPE information, and to apply for credit, please visit us at https://bit.ly/3xruK1o. CME/MOC/NCPD/CPE credit will be available until January 12, 2023.

  1. 1. Management of Patients With Advanced/Metastatic GIST With KIT and PDGFRA Mutations Full abbreviations, accreditation, and disclosure information available at PeerView.com/CPH40 PDGFRA exon 18 mutations, including PDGFRA D842V mutations KIT mutations and other PDGFRA mutations Mutation analysis KIT and PDGFRA mutations Avapritinib Imatinib Stable disease, partial response, complete response, or focal progression Resection/consider reduction of residual disease Advanced/ Metastatic GIST Sunitinib Regorafenib Dose Escalation of Ripretinib Ripretinib Clinical Trial or Other TKIsa PD PD PD PD PD PD Clinical Trial PD Treatment Algorithm for the Use of Approved TKIs for the Management of Advanced GIST Based on ESMO and NCCN Guidelines1,2
  2. 2. a Sorafenib, nilotinib, pazopanib, everolimus + TKI. b Useful in certain circumstances: avapritinib, cabozantinib, dasatinib (for patients with PDGFRA D842V mutation, everolimus + TKI, larotrectinib or entrectinib for NTRK gene–fusion GISTs), nilotinib, pazopanib, and sorafenib. 1. NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GISTs). Version 1.2021. https://www.nccn.org/professionals/physician_gls/pdf/gist.pdf. 2. Adapted from Zalcberg JR et al. Therap Adv Gastroenterol. 2021;14:17562848211008177. 3. https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2020/021588s056s057lbl.pdf. 4. https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2021/021938s039lbledt.pdf. 5. https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2021/213973s001lbl.pdf. 6. https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2021/212608s007lbl.pdf. 7. https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2020/203085Orig1s014lbl.pdf. Management of Patients With Advanced/Metastatic GIST With KIT and PDGFRA Mutations Full abbreviations, accreditation, and disclosure information available at PeerView.com/CPH40 Treatment Settings for the Use of Approved TKI Agents for the Management of Advanced GIST1-7 Setting Agent Dosage AEs (Progressive Disease After Regorafenibb ) Fourth Line Ripretinib 150 mg orally once daily with or without food ≥20% of patients: alopecia, fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain, constipation, myalgia, diarrhea, decreased appetite, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia, and vomiting 1 (Progressive Disease After Sunitinib) Third Line Regorafenib 160 mg once daily orally after a low-fat meal for the first 21 days of each 28-day cycle ≥20% of patients: pain (including GI and abdominal pain), HFSR, asthenia/fatigue, diarrhea, decreased appetite/food intake, hypertension, infection, dysphonia, hyperbilirubinemia, fever, mucositis, weight loss, rash, and nausea 1 Second Line (Progressive Disease After Imatinib) Sunitinib 50 mg orally once daily for the first 4 weeks of each 6-week cycle ≥25% of patients: fatigue/asthenia, diarrhea, mucositis/stomatitis, nausea, decreased appetite/anorexia, vomiting, abdominal pain, hand-foot syndrome, hypertension, bleeding events, dysgeusia/altered taste, dyspepsia, and thrombocytopenia 1 First Line Avapritinib 300 mg orally daily on an empty stomach, at least 1 hour before and 2 hours after a meal ≥20% of patients: edema, nausea, fatigue, cognitive impairment, vomiting, decreased appetite, diarrhea, hair color changes, increased lacrimation, abdominal pain, constipation, rash, and dizziness 2A First Line Imatinib 400 mg/day once daily with food and water ≥30% of patients: edema, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, musculoskeletal pain, diarrhea, rash, fatigue, and abdominal pain 1 NCCN Category (for GISTs With PDGFRA Exon 18 Mutation, Including PDGFRA D842V Mutations)
  3. 3. Treatment for GIST: Supportive Care Strategies Full abbreviations, accreditation, and disclosure information available at PeerView.com/CPH40 Considerations for Imatiniba Fluid retention • Including periorbital edema; discuss dietary recommendations, sleeping with the head of bed elevated, and adding an occasional diuretic Diarrhea • Bland diet, antidiarrheal medications Nausea • Take with a meal and a large glass of water; shift administration time, and use anti-nausea medications as necessary or daily premedication prior to dosing Fatigue • Recommend rest, gentle exercise, shifting administration time, increasing protein intake, and laboratory monitoring to rule out iron deficiency Muscle cramps • Encourage hydration and supplementation with calcium/magnesium/vitamin D Rash • Skin changes can occur and may require referral to a dermatologist; consider prescribing steroidal creams/ointments or oral steroids Laboratory abnormalities • Routine monitoring of blood work to include a CBC w/diff, phosphorus, TFTs, comprehensive panel (LFTs) Considerations for Sunitiniba Upon progression • Monitor patient compliance • Consider primary (<6 months) or secondary (>6 months) resistance of imatinib? • Escalate dose of imatinib as tolerated • Switch to sunitinib → discuss the different doses and schedules Hypertension • Monitor and log BP daily, monitor for symptoms such as headaches and dizziness, and initiate or add additional anti-hypertensive medication HFSR (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia) • Prevention is key—use thick emollient creams or ointments at the start of therapy; use urea-containing lotions (OTC/prescription); refer to dermatology as needed GI • Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dyspepsia, loss of appetite, weight loss • Taste changes, mouth/lip pain, burning or redness of the mouth • Encourage good oral hygiene and use of mouth rinses (OTC/prescription); refer to dentist • Increase protein in diet, add dietary supplements, recommend nutrition consult Fatigue • Recommend rest, gentle exercise, shifting administration time, and laboratory monitoring to rule out iron deficiency Laboratory abnormalities • Routine monitoring of CBC w/diff, comprehensive panel (LFTs, TFTs) • Replete electrolytes as necessary and add thyroid hormone replacement therapy if warranted
  4. 4. Treatment for GIST: Supportive Care Strategies Full abbreviations, accreditation, and disclosure information available at PeerView.com/CPH40 a Courtesy of Melissa Hohos. 1. Patel A et al. European Society for Medical Oncology World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer 2021 (ESMO GI 2021).; Poster P107. Considerations for Ripretiniba Alopecia • Prepare patient for AEs • Empathize with the patient and normalize the hair loss Myalgia • NSAIDs • Hydration Minor AEs observed • Patients reported improved QOL and general functioning vs placebo Melanoma or cutaneous SCC • Occurred in 3%-5% of patients • Recommend routine dermatologic evaluations • Generally managed without dose modifications or interruptions1 Upon progression • Post hoc analysis—benefit seen with 300 mg per day upon progression (150 mg twice a day) Considerations for Avapritinib Toxicities • Fluid retention, anemia; there is no HFSR • Must be aware of neurologic toxicity: mild to severe memory issues, changes in personality, bleeding in the brain • Early recognition, holding medication, and dose reductions can be helpful Upon progression • Consider clinical trials, dasatinib, or ripretinib Considerations for Regorafeniba HFSR • Palms of hand/soles of feet may become red/painful; tingling, peeling, and callous formation can occur on hands and feet • Prevention is key—start with thick moisturizing creams and add urea-containing creams; avoid tight-fitting shoes; recommend Epsom salt baths and good skin hygiene; refer to dermatology or podiatry Diarrhea • Bland diet, increased oral hydration, antidiarrheal medications GI • Mild nausea, loss of appetite, weight loss • Taste alterations, mouth/lip pain, burning or redness of the mouth Fatigue • Recommend rest, gentle exercise, shifting administration time, and laboratory monitoring to rule out iron deficiency Hoarseness • Have patient practice good oral hygiene and use baking soda or salt rinses Hypertension • Monitor and log BP daily; monitor for symptoms such as headaches and dizziness; initiate or add additional anti-hypertensive medication Laboratory abnormalities • Routine monitoring of CBC w/diff, phosphorus, TFTs, comprehensive panel (LFTs) • Replete electrolytes as necessary

