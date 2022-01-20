Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Chair and Presenter, Michael Heinrich, MD, Melissa Hohos, RN, BSN, OCN, and Margaret von Mehren, MD, discuss gastrointestinal stromal tumor in this CME/MOC/NCPD/CPE activity titled “Optimally Sequencing Modern TKIs in GIST: Expert Perspectives From an Interprofessional Sarcoma Team.” For the full presentation, downloadable Practice Aids, and complete CME/MOC/NCPD/CPE information, and to apply for credit, please visit us at https://bit.ly/3xruK1o. CME/MOC/NCPD/CPE credit will be available until January 12, 2023.