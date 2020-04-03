Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dosing and Immune-Related Adverse Event Management Guide for Immunotherapy in Head and Neck Cancer PRACTICE AID CPS: Combi...
A Resource for Answering Your Patients’ Questions on Immunotherapy for Management of Head and Neck Cancer PRACTICE AID 1. ...
Resources to Share With Head and Neck Cancer Patients1 PRACTICE AID HNCA: Head and Neck Cancer Alliance. 1. http://www.hea...
Guide to Nutritional Management During Head and Neck Cancer Treatments1 PRACTICE AID 1. https://www.headandneck.org/nutrit...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Collaboration and Integrated Treatment Strategies

22 views

Published on

Barbara Burtness, MD; Ranee Mehra, MD; and Andrew Sharabi, MD, PhD prepared useful Practice Aids pertaining to head and neck cancer for this CME activity titled Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Collaboration and Integrated Treatment Strategies. For the full presentation, monograph, complete CME information, and to apply for credit, please visit us at http://bit.ly/3aqHVE4. CME credit will be available until March 30, 2021.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Collaboration and Integrated Treatment Strategies

  1. 1. Dosing and Immune-Related Adverse Event Management Guide for Immunotherapy in Head and Neck Cancer PRACTICE AID CPS: Combined Positive Score; FU: fluorouracil; HNSCC: head and neck squamous cell cancer; irAE: immune-related adverse event; PD-L1: programmed death ligand 1. 1. Opdivo (niivolumab) Prescribing Information. http://packageinserts.bms.com/pi/pi_opdivo.pdf. Accessed February 12, 2020. 2. Keytruda (pembrolizumab) Prescribing Information. https://www.merck.com/product/usa/pi_circulars/k/keytruda/keytruda_pi.pdf. Accessed February 12, 2020. 3. Postow MA et al. N Engl J Med. 2018;378:158-168. 4. Brahmer JR et al. J Clin Oncol. 2018;36:1714-1768. Access the activity, “Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Collaboration and Integrated Treatment Strategies,” at PeerView.com/QMH40 Management of Immune-Related Adverse Events3,4 Agents Approved for HNSCC Pembrolizumab2 Nivolumab1 Recurrent or metastatic HNSCC with disease progression on or after a platinum-based therapy oo In combination with platinum and FU: first-line treatment of patients with metastatic or unresectable, recurrent HNSCC oo Single agent: first-line treatment of patients with metastatic or unresectable, recurrent HNSCC whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥1) as determined by an FDA-approved test oo Single agent: treatment of recurrent or metastatic HNSCC with disease progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy 240 mg every 2 wk or 480 mg every 4 wk 200 mg every 3 wk Grade 1 Minimal or No Symptoms; Only Diagnostic Changes Grade 2 Mild-to-Moderate Symptoms Grade 3/4 Severe or Life-Threatening Symptoms DosingDosing IndicationIndication oo Hold checkpoint inhibitor therapy for most grade 2 toxicities oo Consider resuming immunotherapy when symptoms and/or laboratory values revert to grade ≤1 oo Corticosteroids (initial dose of 0.5-1 mg/kg/d of prednisone or equivalent) may be administered oo Checkpoint inhibitor therapy generally should be continued with close monitoring, with the exception of some neurologic, hematologic, and cardiac toxicities Grade 3 oo Hold checkpoint inhibitor therapy oo Initiate high-dose corticosteroids (prednisone 1-2 mg/kg/d or methylprednisolone IV 1-2 mg/kg/d) oo Infliximab may be used for some toxicities if symptoms do not improve with 48-72 h of high-dose corticosteroids oo Taper corticosteroids over ≥4-6 wk oo When symptoms and/or laboratory values revert to grade ≤1, rechallenging with immunotherapy may be offered; use caution, especially in those with early-onset irAEs; dose adjustments are not recommended Grade 4 oo In general, permanently discontinue checkpoint inhibitor therapy, except for endocrinopathies controlled by hormone replacement
  2. 2. A Resource for Answering Your Patients’ Questions on Immunotherapy for Management of Head and Neck Cancer PRACTICE AID 1. https://www.headandneck.org/immunotherapy-and-immuno-oncology-i-0/. Accessed February 10, 2020. 2. Postow MA et al. N Engl J Med. 2018;378:158-168. 3. Brahmer JR et al. J Clin Oncol. 2018;36:1714-1768. Access the activity, “Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Collaboration and Integrated Treatment Strategies,” at PeerView.com/QMH40 What are some questions your patients might ask about immunotherapy?1 What types of immune-related adverse events (irAEs) are likely to occur?2,3 • What is the stage of my cancer? Is it “advanced,” and what does that mean for treatment options? • Who is involved in my care, and do I need to have a specialist manage my treatment? • What are my treatment choices? When does treatment begin? • Why do you suggest that particular treatment plan? • What are the possible side effects of the treatment plan? • Are there any clinical trials to consider as a treatment for my cancer? • What is immunotherapy, and is it an option for me? SAMPLE ANSWER: Immunotherapy is a class of medications used to treat cancer by activating the immune system to eliminate tumor cells. Such medicines are now used to treat several human cancers, and some immunotherapies have been approved for head and neck cancer. • If immunotherapy is not a good option, why isn’t it? • Will I be able to carry out my normal routine while getting immunotherapy? irAEs can affect any organ system at any time throughout the treatment course; the most common irAEs involve the pulmonary (pneumonitis), dermatologic (rash, pruritus, blisters, ulcers, vitiligo), gastrointestinal (diarrhea, enterocolitis, transaminitis, hepatitis, pancreatitis), and endocrine (thyroiditis, hypophysitis, adrenal insufficiency) systems Pancreatitis, autoimmune diabetes Colitis Enteritis Encephalitis, aseptic meningitis Thyroiditis, hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism Dry mouth, mucositis Hypophysitis Uveitis Pneumonitis Thrombocytopenia, anemia Hepatitis Nephritis Vasculitis Arthralgia Neuropathy Rash, vitiligo Myocarditis
  3. 3. Resources to Share With Head and Neck Cancer Patients1 PRACTICE AID HNCA: Head and Neck Cancer Alliance. 1. http://www.headandneck.org. Accessed February 12, 2020. Access the activity, “Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Collaboration and Integrated Treatment Strategies,” at PeerView.com/QMH40 The following patient resources are based on materials developed by the Head and Neck Cancer Alliance (www.headandneck.org) Gas Card Program Transportation to and from clinic for scheduled treatment or follow-up can be a logistical and financial burden for many head and neck cancer patients. Financial Assistance Treatment for oral, head, and neck cancers can be financially, as well as physically and emotionally, demanding.  HNCA Gas Card Program supplies a limited supply of BP and Exxon gas cards in the amount of $50 to head and neck cancer patients to help with transportation to and from treatments. www.headandneck.org/gas-card-program HNCA offers information on many financial assistance resources (www.headandneck.org/financial-assistance). Selected resources include: • CancerCare: www.cancercare.org • Cancer Financial Assistance Coalition: www.cancerfac.org • Cancer Fund of America, Inc.: www.cfoa.org Patient and Caregiver Resources Head and neck cancer patients and their caregivers face many challenges during and following treatment. Sorting through medical information and materials can be confusing and, at times, overwhelming. HNCA has a free peer-to-peer online support and discussion community (https://www.inspire.com/groups/head-and-neck-cancer-alliance/) that allows users to ask questions, start and respond to conversations, post photos, and search for information on a variety of topics, including: • Newly diagnosed • Taking charge: how to be a proactive patient • Financial and insurance issues • Living with head and neck cancer • Early detection and testing • Awareness and advocacy • Survivor stories • Family and friends • Treatment
  4. 4. Guide to Nutritional Management During Head and Neck Cancer Treatments1 PRACTICE AID 1. https://www.headandneck.org/nutrition/. Accessed February 12, 2020. Access the activity, “Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Collaboration and Integrated Treatment Strategies,” at PeerView.com/QMH40 Head and neck cancer treatment, including radiotherapy, can lead to loss of taste, which may decrease appetite and affect nutrition; see below for nutritional advice to share with your patients Some HNCs (eg, oral cavity cancers) may require surgery, which can lead to nutritional/swallowing, hearing, and emotional challenges; multidisciplinary assessment and management (including use of feeding tubes) may be useful in these scenarios. See more at: https://www.mskcc.org/cancer-care/patient-education/advanced-oral-cavity Discuss Supplements With Your Doctor oo Vitamins B and D are important oo Zinc may stimulate taste, which is important for the diet of patients with oral, head, and neck cancers Add Cancer-Fighting Foods oo High levels of phytochemicals in plants build up the immune system to fight infections oo Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables oo Red berries and green tea help a cancer-fighting diet Maintain Hydration oo Drink plenty of water and liquids to minimize dry mouth Eat a “Soft” Diet oo Soft/moist foods can alleviate some of the painful side effects of eating during and after treatment Choose to… Avoid... oo Cut out foods that are sharp and crunchy, or require a lot of chewing oo Limit foods that are spicy or acidic, as they can cause mouth pain, and rule out drinks or food that contain alcohol Foods That Cause Discomfort This resource was developed in collaboration with the Head and Neck Cancer Alliance Visit headandneck.org for much more information, including: Recipe Cards (https://www.headandneck.org/ nutrition/rc-archives/) Recipe Contest (https://www.headandneck.org/ nutrition/recipe-contest/) Drink Protein Shakes oo Whip up protein shakes to get protein in your diet oo Make smoothies with whey protein powder, low-fat milk or soy milk, and add a flavorful fruit Consider Fish Oil oo Fish oils contain fatty acids, which are an important part of a cancer-fighting diet oo They come in liquid or capsule forms, and they have natural anti-inflammatory properties oo They promote healing and help maintain weight

×