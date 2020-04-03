Barbara Burtness, MD; Ranee Mehra, MD; and Andrew Sharabi, MD, PhD prepared useful Practice Aids pertaining to head and neck cancer for this CME activity titled Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Collaboration and Integrated Treatment Strategies. For the full presentation, monograph, complete CME information, and to apply for credit, please visit us at http://bit.ly/3aqHVE4. CME credit will be available until March 30, 2021.