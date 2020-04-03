Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Colla...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Collaboration and Integrated Treatment Strategies

23 views

Published on

Barbara Burtness, MD; Ranee Mehra, MD; and Andrew Sharabi, MD, PhD discuss head and neck cancer in this CME activity titled Multimodal Head and Neck Cancer Care Meets the Immunotherapy Era: A Look at the Changing Nature of Multidisciplinary Collaboration and Integrated Treatment Strategies. For the full presentation, downloadable Practice Aids, monograph, complete CME information, and to apply for credit, please visit us at http://bit.ly/3aqHVE4. CME credit will be available until March 30, 2021.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

×