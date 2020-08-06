George D. Demetri, MD, Alexander Drilon, MD, and Brian Rubin, MD, PhD, prepared useful Practice Aids pertaining to TRK fusion cancers for this CME/MOC/CC activity titled "Modern Diagnostics and Targeted Therapy for TRK Fusion Cancers: Pathology-Oncologist Collaboration in the Era of Precision Medicine." For the full presentation, complete CME/MOC/CC information, and to apply for credit, please visit us at PeerView.com/DMK865. CME/MOC/CC credit will be available until July 30, 2021.