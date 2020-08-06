-
Be the first to like this
Published on
George D. Demetri, MD, Alexander Drilon, MD, and Brian Rubin, MD, PhD, prepared useful Practice Aids pertaining to TRK fusion cancers for this CME/MOC/CC activity titled "Modern Diagnostics and Targeted Therapy for TRK Fusion Cancers: Pathology-Oncologist Collaboration in the Era of Precision Medicine." For the full presentation, complete CME/MOC/CC information, and to apply for credit, please visit us at PeerView.com/DMK865. CME/MOC/CC credit will be available until July 30, 2021.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment