Modern Diagnostics and Targeted Therapy for TRK Fusion Cancers: Pathology-Oncologist Collaboration in the Era of Precision Medicine

George D. Demetri, MD, Alexander Drilon, MD, and Brian Rubin, MD, PhD, prepared useful Practice Aids pertaining to TRK fusion cancers for this CME/MOC/CC activity titled "Modern Diagnostics and Targeted Therapy for TRK Fusion Cancers: Pathology-Oncologist Collaboration in the Era of Precision Medicine." For the full presentation, complete CME/MOC/CC information, and to apply for credit, please visit us at PeerView.com/DMK865. CME/MOC/CC credit will be available until July 30, 2021.

Modern Diagnostics and Targeted Therapy for TRK Fusion Cancers: Pathology-Oncologist Collaboration in the Era of Precision Medicine

  1. 1. Access the activity, “Modern Diagnostics and Targeted Therapy for TRK Fusion Cancers: Pathology-Oncologist Collaboration in the Era of Precision Medicine,” at PeerView.com/DMK40 Tools for Capturing Gene Fusions in Cancer PRACTICE AID Although multiple diagnostic tests (eg, IHC, FISH) may be used to capture TRK fusions, NGS may be the most efficient method  Particularly useful in settings where pretest probability is low  Potential for multiplexed testing What Are TRK Fusions and How Do They Occur? NTRK1 LMNA NTRK1–LMNA Fusion What Is the Incidence of TRK Fusions in Cancer? Infantile fibrosarcoma3,4 Thyroid cancer2,5 High-grade gliomas (pediatric)6 Lung cancer2,7 Colon cancer2 Sarcoma2 Glioblastoma8 Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma2 91%-100% 2%-12% 10% 0.2%-3% 1% 1% 1% 0.5% TRK fusions appear across cancer histologies with different frequencies Next-Generation Sequencing for Identification of TRK Fusions Current Gene List Entire coding sequence (base substitutions, indels, copy number alterations) Select rearrangements ABL1 ABL2 ACVR1B AKT1 AKT2 AKT3 ALK AMER1(FAM123B) APC ALK AR ARAF ARFRP1 ARID14 ARID1B ARID2 ASXL1 ATM ATR BCL2 ATRX AURKA AURKB AXIN1 AXL BAP1 BARD1 BCL2 BCL2L1 BCR BCL2L2 BCL6 BCOR BCORL1 BLM BRAF BRCA1 BRCA2 BRD4 BRAF BRIP1 BTG1 BTK C11orf30 (EMSY) CARD11 CBFB CBL CCND1 CCND2 BRCA1 CCND3 CCNE1 CD274 (PD-L1) CD79A CD79B CDC73 CDH1 CDK12 CDK4 BRCA2 CDK6 CDK8 CDKN1A CDKN1B CDKN2A CDKN2B CDKN2C CEBPA CHD2 BRD4 CHD4 CHEK1 CHEK2 CIC CREBBP CRKL CRLF2 CSF1R CTCF EGFR CTNNA1 CTNNB1 CUL3 CYLD DAXX DDR2 DICER1 DNMT3A DOT1L ETV1 EGFR EP300 EPHA3 EPHA5 EPHA7 EPHB1 ERBB2 ERBB3 ERBB4 ETV4 ERG ERRFI1 ESR1 EZH2 FAM46C FANCA FANCC FANCD2 FANCE ETV5 FANCF FANCG FANCL FAS FAT1 FBXW7 FGF10 FGF14 FGF19 ETV6 FGF23 FGF3 FGR4 FGF6 FGFR1 FGFR2 FGFR3 FGFR4 FH FGFR1 FLCN FLT1 FLT3 FLT4 FOXL2 FOXP1 FRS2 FUBP1 GABRA6 FGFR2 GATA1 GATA2 GATA3 GATA4 GATA6 GID4 (C17orf39) GLI1 GNA11 GNA13 FGFR3 GNAQ GNAS GPR124 GRIN2A GRM3 GSK3B H3F3A HGF HNF1A KIT HRAS HSD3B1 HSP90AA1 IDH1 IDH2 IGF1R IGF2 IKBKE IKZF1 MSH2 IL7R INHBA INPP4B IRF2 IRF4 IRS2 JAK1 JAK2 JAK3 MYB JUN KAT6A (MYST3) KDM5A KDM5C KDM6A KDR KEAP1 KEL KIT MYC KLHL6 KMT2A (MLL) KMT2C (MLL3) KMT2D (MLL2) KRAS LMO1 LRP1B LYN LZTR1 NOTCH2 MAGI2 MAP2K1 (MEK1) MAP2K2 (MEK2) MAP2K4 MAP3K1 MCL1 MDM2 MDM4 MED12 NTRK1 MEF2B MEN1 MET MITF MLH1 MPL MRE11A MSH2 MSH6 NTRK2 MTOR MUTYH MYC MYCL (MYCL1) MYCN MYD88 NF1 NF2 NFE2L2 PDGFRA NFKBIA NKX2-1 NOTCH1 NOTCH2 NOTCH3 NPM1 NRAS NSD1 NTRK1 RAF1 NTRK2 NTRK3 NUP93 PAK3 PALB2 PARK2 PAX5 PBRM1 PDCD1LG2 (PD-L2) RARA PDGFRA PDGFRB PDK1 PIK3C2B PIK3CA PIK3CB PIK3CG PIK3R1 PIK3R2 RET PLCG2 PMS2 POLD1 POLE PPP2R1A PRDM1 PREX2 PRKAR1A PRKCI TMPRSS2PRKDC PRSS8 PTCH1 PTEN PTPN11 QKI RAC1 RAD50 RAD51 RAF1 RANBP2 RARA RB1 RBM10 RET RICTOR RNF43 ROS1 RPTOR RUNX1 RUNX1T1 SDHA SDHB SDHC SDHD SETD2 SF3B1 SLIT2 SMAD2 SMAD3 SMAD4 SMARCA4 SMARCB1 SMO SNCAIP SOCS1 SOX10 SOX2 SOX9 SPEN SPOP SPTA1 SRC STAG2 STAT3 STAT4 STK11 SUFU SYK TAF1 TBX3 TERC TERT (Promoter only) TET2 TGFBR2 TNFAIP3 TNFRSF14 TOP1 TOP2A TP53 TSC1 TSC2 TSHR U2AF1 VEGFA VHL WISP3 WT1 XPO1 ZBTB2 ZNF217 ZNF703 Example of Gene Panel via NGS ROS1  TRK fusion proteins are constitutively active oncogenic drivers across tumor types in pediatric and adult patients1,2  TRK gene fusions occur when an NTRK gene (eg, NTRK1, NTRK2, NTRK3) is joined with an unrelated gene
  2. 2. Access the activity, “Modern Diagnostics and Targeted Therapy for TRK Fusion Cancers: Pathology-Oncologist Collaboration in the Era of Precision Medicine,” at PeerView.com/DMK40 Tools for Capturing Gene Fusions in Cancer PRACTICE AID CGP: comprehensive genomic profiling; DAPI: 4',6-diamidino-2-phenylindole; FISH: fluorescence in situ hybridization; IHC: immunohistochemistry; NGS: next-generation sequencing; RT-PCR: reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction; SHC1: SHC-transforming protein 1; TRK: tyrosine receptor kinase. 1. Amatu A et al. ESMO Open. 2016;1:e000023. 2. Stransky N et al. Nat Commun. 2014;5:4846. doi:10.1038/ncomms5846. 3. Bourgeois JM et al. Am J Surg Pathol. 2000;24:937-946. 4. Rubin BP et al. Am J Pathol. 1998;153:1451-1458. 5. Brzeziańska E et al. Mutat Res. 2006;599:26-35. 6. Wu G et al. Nat Genet. 2014;46:444-450. 7. Vaishnavi A et al. Nat Med. 2013;19:1469-1472. 8. Kim J et al. PLoS One. 2014;19;9:e91940. doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0091940. 9. Doebele RC et al. Cancer Discov. 2015;5:1049-1057. D LMNA–NTRK1 gene fusion was identified by CGP panel, joining the first two exons of LMNA (NM_170707) with exons 11 to 17 of NTRK1 (NM_002529) Example of Multimodal Testing Demonstrating the Presence of Gene Fusion in Cancer9 Genomic, Transcriptional, and Functional Evidence A NTRK1 break-apart FISH demonstrating both paired green (5' NTRK1) and red (3' NTRK1) signals corresponding to the normal NTRK1 gene (yellow arrow); isolated red signals (red arrows) are observed in tumor nuclei (stained blue with DAPI), indicative of a chromosomal deletion leading to an NTRK1 gene fusion TRK–SHC1 proximity ligation assay demonstrates robust signaling in the tumor cells but weak signaling in the thick-walled blood vessel Adjacent tumor tissue section stained with hematoxylin and eosin, indicating a thick-walled blood vessel (within partial ellipse indicated by dotted white line) and flanking tumor nuclei B C E Chromatograph of DNA sequencing of RT-PCR product using LMNA (5') and NTRK1 (3') primers indicating the fusion breakpoint between exon 2 of LMNA and exon 11 of NTRK1 CB D E A
  3. 3. Access the activity, “Modern Diagnostics and Targeted Therapy for TRK Fusion Cancers: Pathology-Oncologist Collaboration in the Era of Precision Medicine,” at PeerView.com/DMK40 Guide to the Current Status of TRK Inhibitors in Cancer PRACTICE AID AE: adverse event; ALT: alanine aminotransferase; AST: aspartate aminotransferase; BSA: body surface area; MTD: maximum-tolerated dose; ORR: overall response rate; OS: overall survival; PFS: progression-free survival; PI: prescribing information. 1. Vitrakvi (larotrectinib) Prescribing Information. http://labeling.bayerhealthcare.com/html/products/pi/vitrakvi_PI.pdf. 2. Rozlytrek (entrectinib) Prescribing Information. https://www.gene.com/ download/pdf/rozlytrek_prescribing.pdf. 3. https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03093116. 4. https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03215511. Larotrectinib1 Treatment of adult and pediatric patients with solid tumors that: • have an NTRK gene fusion without a known acquired resistance mutation • are metastatic or where surgical resection is likely to result in severe morbidity, and • have progressed following treatment or have no satisfactory alternative therapy • The most common AEs (≥20%) reported in clinical trials were fatigue, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, increased AST/ALT, cough, constipation, and diarrhea • Consider dose modifications for grade 3/4 adverse events (consult prescribing information for suggested modifications) • 100 mg orally twice daily on a 28-day cycle Entrectinib2 • Adults with metastatic NSCLC whose tumors are ROS1+ • Adult and pediatric patients ≥12 y of age with solid tumors that: – have NTRK gene fusions without a known acquired resistance – are metastatic or where surgical resection is likely to result in severe morbidity, and – have progressed following treatment or have no satisfactory alternative therapy • The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) are fatigue, constipation, dysgeusia, edema, dizziness, diarrhea, nausea, dysesthesia, dyspnea, myalgia, cognitive impairment, increased weight, cough, vomiting, pyrexia, arthralgia, and vision disorders • Dose modifications/interruptions can be considered for certain adverse events (consult PI for suggested modifications) • 600 mg orally daily on a 28-day cycle in adults (for pediatric patients ≥12 years of age, the recommended dosage is based on BSA, consult PI) Indications Dose Safety Summary Repotrectinib3 • Patients with advanced solid tumors harboring NTRK1/2/3, ROS1, or ALK gene fusions across tumor types Endpoints being assessed in ongoing studies include: • MTD • Recommended dose • ORR • PFS • OS Oral standard dose escalation: • 3 mg/kg/dose • 15 mg/kg/dose • 30 mg/kg/dose • 60 mg/kg/dose Selitrectinib4 • Patients age ≥1 month and older with NTRK gene fusion cancers treated with a prior TRK inhibitor Endpoints being assessed in ongoing studies include: • MTD • Recommended dose • ORR • Oral selitrectinib is currently being tested at multiple dose levels Potential Applications Dose InformationFromClinicalTrials Clinical Trails FDA Approved FDA Approved Clinical Trails
  4. 4. Access the activity, “Modern Diagnostics and Targeted Therapy for TRK Fusion Cancers: Pathology-Oncologist Collaboration in the Era of Precision Medicine,” at PeerView.com/DMK40 Detecting NTRK Gene Fusions and Treating With TRK Inhibitors PRACTICE AID ESMO: European Society for Medical Oncology; FISH: fluorescence in situ hybridization; IHC: immunohistochemistry; NGS: next-generation sequencing; RT-PCR: reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction; TRK: tropomyosin receptor kinase. 1. Marchio C et al. Ann Oncol. 2019;30:1417-1427. 2. Drilon A. Ann Oncol. 2019;30(suppl 8):viii23-viii30. ESMO Recommendations for Detection of NTRK Gene Fusions1 Guide to Sequential Therapy With TRK Inhibitors2 Sample to be investigated for the presence of NTRK fusions Is the histologic tumor type known to harbor highly recurrent NTRK fusions? As a confirmatory technique use FISH, RT-PCR, or targeted RNA NGS assays with specific probes for the fusion involving the known NTRK gene Is there a sequencing platform available? Use frontline NGS reliably detecting NTRK fusions, preferably including RNA testing when possible IHC to confirm protein expression in positive cases Use IHC as a screening tool Detection of TRK expression No TRK expression YES YES NO NO First-generation TRK inhibitor Standard of care or clinical trials when available Second-generation TRK inhibitor Resistance For oligos/solitary site progression, consider local therapy and continued TKI use Entrectinib Larotrectinib Repotrectinb Selitrectinib Off-target resistance On-target resistance Potential mechanisms identified • KRAS mutation • MET amplification • BRAF mutation • IGF1R activation Solvent front G595R G639R G623R Gatekeeper F589L F633L F619L xDFG G667C G709C G696C Other A608D
  5. 5. Access the activity, “Modern Diagnostics and Targeted Therapy for TRK Fusion Cancers: Pathology-Oncologist Collaboration in the Era of Precision Medicine,” at PeerView.com/DMK40 Further Thoughts From an Oncologist-Pathologist Panel PRACTICE AID Outtakes From the Experts During the recording of “Modern Diagnostics and Targeted Therapy for TRK Fusion Cancers: Pathology-Oncologist Collaboration in the Era of Precision Medicine,” Drs. George D. Demetri, Alexander Drilon, and Brian Rubin engaged in an additional discussion on the role of gene fusion testing in the larger world of precision medicine and implications for cross-discipline collaboration. A summary of this exchange that happened in July 2020 is provided below. DR. DEMETRI: Alex, here is an interesting observation that I’d like to discuss with you. In colon cancer, we know that many TRK fusion tumors are also MSI-high. I think that shows that physicians have many great options to offer to their patients. And then if they say, "How do I choose?" I don’t think we have great data to guide a decision, at least not yet. I think this is a field in evolution and, ultimately, decisions in settings where you have multiple markers are going to be experience- and evidence-based. What are your thoughts? DR. DEMETRI: Brian, I mentioned this earlier that you trained here in Boston, and I remember that many of the discussions we had involving diagnostic and treatment decisions were challenging. Now that we have new tools that we did not have 25 years ago, how do we go about getting the best diagnosis? DR. DEMETRI: I also think we are all trying to be good stewards of health care resources. Currently, there are a good deal of discussions about the cost of NGS. But honestly, when you see the nontrivial cost of caring for patients with ineffective therapies, the human cost, but also the cost of palliative care, in many cases the cost of NGS is worthwhile. Even diseases as challenging as cholangiocarcinoma can now potentially be treated with targeted therapies. Some have TRK fusions. Others have other fusions. Even those diseases should probably be thought of as candidates for NGS screening, because finding a fusion is, as we've all said, often finding the driver of that cancer, and there may be an effective targeted therapy. Alex, are you hearing about that kind of strategy in New York? DR. DRILON: I agree with your assessment. And we've looked at this phenomenon in our own, admittedly small, cohort of patients. There was one patient who had a TRK fusion in his colorectal cancer that was also MSI-high, and we looked back at the chart and saw that he had gotten immunotherapy and had a complete response, and then stayed on it for more than 2 years. So it's really remarkable that we have this armamentarium of targeted therapies, immune therapies, and even chemo that can work well for these patients. And, while I would certainly recommend that when a TRK fusion is known that you start with targeted therapy [a TRK inhibitor], the message is that there are other systemic options that can work very well. All of this underscores the need for treating clinicians to work with the pathologists, who are caring indirectly for patients by giving the clinicians the most accurate diagnosis. There has to be a back-and-forth. DR. DRILON: That is a concept this is growing and extending to other cancers where we previously didn’t consider using targeted therapy to be an option. And I will point out that the NGS assays, they are becoming cheaper, thankfully, and the turnaround time has decreased. And some of them cost as much as a PET scan. And sometimes we do several PET scans while we monitor patients. So it's a message also to payers, I think, who may look at this in isolation and not recognize the extreme benefits that can be afforded for patients, where we find something that matches them to a highly active targeted therapeutic. DR. RUBIN: When you work in a multidisciplinary setting, you can't be afraid to challenge your pathologist. Similarly, the pathologist can't be afraid to challenge the oncologist. And it's these discussions that I found to be the most rewarding, when you can talk about a case, and you can say, "Well, it's undifferentiated, Brian. Do you think this is a case that's worth looking for TRK fusions, or do you think it could be something else?" And I love those kinds of questions and challenges, because it hones my thinking about how I do pathology and how I do medicine, and honestly, some of the best breakthroughs that I've had in my career in developing different things came about through similar discussions. And so I relish those kinds of conversations. I don't think you can be afraid to have them. And really, it gets the best care for your patients. So they're very worthwhile from a patient perspective.

