Chair, Amy Goodrich, CRNP, Josie Montegaard, MSN, AGNP-BC, and Lisa Nodzon, PhD, ARNP, AOCNP, discuss CLL in this NCPD/ILNA activity titled “Making Modern Treatment Choices in CLL: Oncology Nurse Insights on the Patient Journey and the New Era of Care.” For the full presentation, downloadable Practice Aids, and complete NCPD/ILNA information, and to apply for credit, please visit us at http://bit.ly/3qx07Es. NCPD/ILNA credit will be available until May 11, 2022.

