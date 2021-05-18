Successfully reported this slideshow.
Making Modern Treatment Choices in CLL: Oncology Nurse Insights on the Patient Journey and the New Era of Care
May. 18, 2021

Making Modern Treatment Choices in CLL: Oncology Nurse Insights on the Patient Journey and the New Era of Care

Chair, Amy Goodrich, CRNP, Josie Montegaard, MSN, AGNP-BC, and Lisa Nodzon, PhD, ARNP, AOCNP, discuss CLL in this NCPD/ILNA activity titled “Making Modern Treatment Choices in CLL: Oncology Nurse Insights on the Patient Journey and the New Era of Care.” For the full presentation, downloadable Practice Aids, and complete NCPD/ILNA information, and to apply for credit, please visit us at http://bit.ly/3qx07Es. NCPD/ILNA credit will be available until May 11, 2022.

