John C. Byrd, MD, Alexey V. Danilov, MD, PhD, and Nicole Lamanna, MD, discuss lymphoma in this CME/MOC activity titled, "How I Think, How I Treat: BTK Inhibitors as a Centerpiece of Care for Hematologic Cancers." For the full presentation, downloadable practice aids, complete CME/MOC information, and to apply for credit, please visit us at https://bit.ly/2UnWzpW. CME/MOC credit will be available until July 16, 2021.