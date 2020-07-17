Successfully reported this slideshow.
Evidence Informing Practice: Changing Standards of Care for Use of CDK4 and 6 Inhibitors in the Treatment of Breast Cancer

Chair Ruben A. Mesa, MD, FACP, Prithviraj Bose, MD, and Aaron T. Gerds, MD, MS, prepared useful Practice Aids pertaining to myelofibrosis for this CME/MOC activity titled "Following the Evidence to Effective Therapy for Myelofibrosis: How Clinicians Can Overcome Challenges in Patient Care in the JAK Inhibitor Era."

  1. 1. Access the activity, “Following the Evidence to Effective Therapy for Myelofibrosis: How Clinicians Can Overcome Challenges in Patient Care in the JAK Inhibitor Era,” at PeerView.com/GVH40 Tools for the Diagnosis and Management of Myelofibrosis in the Era of JAK Inhibitor Therapy PRACTICE AID • Bone marrow aspirate and biopsy with trichrome and reticulin stain • Bone marrow cytogenetics (blood, if bone marrow is inaspirable; karyotype ± FISH) • Molecular testing (blood) for JAK2 V617F mutation; if negative, test for CALR and MPL mutations (for patients with ET and MF) and JAK2 exon 12 mutations (for patients with PV) or molecular testing using multigene NGS panel that includes JAK2, CALR, and MPL • Proliferation and atypia of megakaryocytes accompanied by either reticulin and/or collagen fibrosis grades 2 or 3 on a scale of 0 to 3 • Not meeting WHO criteria for ET, PV, BCR-ABL1+ CML, MDS, or other myeloid neoplasms • Presence of JAK2, CALR, or MPL mutation or in the absence of these mutations, presence of another clonal marker,a or absence of reactive MFb a or Anemia not attributed to a comorbid condition Leukocytosis ≥11 × 109 /L Palpable splenomegaly LDH ↑ to above UNL of institutional reference range • Leukoerythroblastosis Diagnosis requires meeting all three major criteria and at least one minor criterion confirmed in two consecutive determinations In addition to laboratory workup and symptom assessment, organizations, such as the NCCN, recommend molecular/ genetic and pathology tests to help confirm a diagnosis Diagnostic Criteria for Myelofibrosis1,2 Major Criteria Minor Criteria Important Molecular/ Pathology Testing • • • • a In the absence of any of the three major clonal mutations, the search for the most frequent accompanying mutations (eg, ASXL1, EZH2, TET2, IDH1/IDH2, SRSF2, SF3B1) are of help in determining the clonal nature of the disease. b BM fibrosis secondary to infection, autoimmune disorder, or other chronic inflammatory conditions, hairy cell leukemia or other lymphoid neoplasm, metastatic malignancy, or toxic (chronic) myelopathies.
  2. 2. Access the activity, “Following the Evidence to Effective Therapy for Myelofibrosis: How Clinicians Can Overcome Challenges in Patient Care in the JAK Inhibitor Era,” at PeerView.com/GVH40 Tools for the Diagnosis and Management of Myelofibrosis in the Era of JAK Inhibitor Therapy PRACTICE AID BM: bone marrow; EPO: erythropoietin; ESA: erythropoietic stimulating agent; ET: essential thrombocythemia; FISH: fluorescence in situ hybridization; IMiD: immunomodulatory drug; JAK: janus kinase; JAKi: JAK inhibitor; LDH: lactate dehydrogenase; MDS: myelodysplastic syndromes; MF: myelofibrosis; NGS: next-generation sequencing; PET: post–essential thrombocythemia; PMF: primary myelofibrosis; PPV: post–polycythemia vera; PV: polycythemia vera; UNL: upper normal limit. 1. Arber DA et al. Blood. 2016;127:2391-2405. 2. National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology: Myeloproliferative Neoplasms. Version 1.2020. https://www.nccn.org/ professionals/physician_gls/pdf/mpn.pdf. 3. Harrison CN, McLornan DP. Hematology Am Soc Hematol Educ Program. 2017;2017:489-497. 4. Inrebic (fedratinib) Prescribing Information. https://media2.celgene. com/content/uploads/inrebic-pi.pdf. 5. Jakafi (ruxolitinib) Prescribing Information. https://www.jakafi.com/pdf/prescribinginformation.pdf. Risk-Based Management of Myelofibrosis3 Asymptomatic watch and wait Possible role for ruxolitinib or IFN or hydroxyurea Clinical needs-based therapy Anemia management: ESA based on endogenous EPO level, IMiDs, activin receptor ligand traps, transfusions, danazol Consider HLA typing Current Indications for JAK Inhibitors in MF (Including PMF, PPV-MF, and PET-MF) Primary MF or PPV-MF/PET-MF Assess prognostic score Objective symptom score assessment Consideration to cytogenetics and molecular risk Low risk Intermediate-1 Intermediate-2 High risk Symptomatic Is patient a present or future allograft candidate? • HLA-typing and donor sourcing and consideration to timing – Can the patient be optimized pre-allograft? Ruxolitinib/fedratinib • Symptom burden or splenomegaly: ruxolitinib/fedratinib alone or in combination therapy • Novel agents (eg, navitoclax, CPI-0610 or novel JAKi such as momelotinib or pacitinib or JAKi-combination studies) • Fedratinib or emerging JAK inhibitors for those failing ruxolitinib in first-line therapy • Fedratinib (August 2019): treatment of adult patients with intermediate-2 or high-risk primary or secondary MF4 • Ruxolitinb: treatment of patients with intermediate- or high-risk MF, including primary MF5
  3. 3. Access the activity, “Following the Evidence to Effective Therapy for Myelofibrosis: How Clinicians Can Overcome Challenges in Patient Care in the JAK Inhibitor Era,” at PeerView.com/GVH40 Addressing New Challenges in Myelofibrosis Treatment Selection: Patient Cases PRACTICE AID Case 1: John 70-Year-Old Man Newly DiagnosedWith PMF q 6-month history of increasing fatigue and night sweats q Decreased appetite, weight loss of 8 pounds q Splenomegaly 6 cm below costal margin Personal History q WBC: 12 x 109 /L q Hb: 9.2 g/dL q Hematocrit 34% q PLTs: 155 x 109 /L q BM biopsy: hypercellular reticulin fibrosis (MF-2) q Cytogenetics: 46, XY q JAK2 V617F (VAF 38%) Diagnosis and Further Management q Meets all 3 major and 3 minor criteria of the 2016 WHO criteria for PMF q Categorized as“high-risk” Further Testing Shows ü Ruxolitinib and fedratinib are currently approved JAK inhibitors that are indicated for managing patients with high-risk PMF ü Either of the approved JAK inhibitors would work for John ü Other emerging JAK inhibitors with potential applications in this case include pacritinib or momelotinib John is a candidate for a JAK inhibitor
  4. 4. Access the activity, “Following the Evidence to Effective Therapy for Myelofibrosis: How Clinicians Can Overcome Challenges in Patient Care in the JAK Inhibitor Era,” at PeerView.com/GVH40 Addressing New Challenges in Myelofibrosis Treatment Selection: Patient Cases PRACTICE AID Case 2: Susan 68-Year-Old Woman With Confirmed MF and TEAEs to Ruxolitinib Starts treatment with ruxolitinib 20 mg BID q Fit, active q PS of 1 q Constitutional symptoms, splenomegaly (15-cm BLCM) q PLTs: 300 x 109 /L q Hb: 10.7 g/dL Personal History q Anemia Hb: 8.2 g/dL q Hematocrit 26% q PLTs: 90 x 109 /L q GI symptoms q Worsening fatigue After 6 Weeks of Therapy Clinical trials as treatment option in this setting ü Other emerging JAK inhibitors with potential applications in this case include pacritinib or momelotinib ü Clinical trials (eg, JAKi + luspatercept or + IMiD) also an option ü Switch to other JAKi ü Fedratinib: supported by JAKARTA-2 findings Newer JAKi or JAKi-based combinations are an option for Susan Tried to adjust the dose of ruxolitinib first but failed
  5. 5. Access the activity, “Following the Evidence to Effective Therapy for Myelofibrosis: How Clinicians Can Overcome Challenges in Patient Care in the JAK Inhibitor Era,” at PeerView.com/GVH40 Addressing New Challenges in Myelofibrosis Treatment Selection: Patient Cases PRACTICE AID BID: twice daily; BLCM: below the costal margin; BM: bone marrow; GI: gastrointestinal; Hb: hemoglobin; IMiD: immunomodulatory drug; JAK: Janus kinase; JAKi: JAK inhibitor; LDH: lactate dehydrogenase; MF: myelofibrosis; PLT: platelet; PMF: primary myelofibrosis; PS: performance status; TEAE: treatment-emergent adverse event; VAF: variant allele frequency; WBC: white blood cell; WHO: World Health Organization. Case 3: Sam 70-Year-Old Woman Who Progressed on Ruxolitinib Sam starts on ruxolitinib q 4-month history of increasing fatigue q Decreased appetite, but no weight loss q Splenomegaly 8 cm below costal margin q No sibling donor • Improved appetite and spleen size decreased to 4 cm after starting ruxolitinib • Early anemia 8.2 g/dL, but then returned to 9.1 g/dL 2 months later • Symptoms return 4 years after starting ruxolitinib • Abdominal fullness, early satiety, night sweats, occasional bone pain • Spleen now 10 cm below the left costal margin on exam • Anemia (7.9 g/dL) and thrombocytopenia (84 x 109 /L) have worsened Personal History Further Testing Shows q WBC: 14 x 109 /L q Differential: normal q Hb: 9.1 g/dL q Hematocrit 28% q PLTs: 125 x 109 /L q LDH: 310 units/L q BM biopsy: hypercellular reticulin fibrosis (MF-2) q Cytogenetics: 46, XY q JAK2 V617F (VAF 38%) Combination-based clinical trials an option ü Many trials are testing JAKi-based combinations in MF ü Sam is likely a good candidate for such options: ruxolitinib + PU-H71; ruxolitinib + CPI-0610; ruxolitinib + navitoclax; ruxolitinib + parsaclisib Classic case of“ruxolitinib failure” ü The only approved JAKi: fedratinib ü Supported by JAKARTA-2 findings ü Other emerging JAKi/clinical trials are likely treatment options in this setting Combination therapyvia clinical trial

