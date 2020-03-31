Roy F. Chemaly, MD, MPH, FIDSA, FACP, and Genovefa Papanicolaou, MD, FIDSA, prepared useful practice aids pertaining to cytomegalovirus for this CME activity titled "Changing the Paradigm of CMV Management: New Science and More Choices for Challenging Cases in the HCT Setting." For the full presentation, monograph, complete CME information, and to apply for credit, please visit us at http://bit.ly/38UNLwZ. CME credit will be available until March 19, 2021.