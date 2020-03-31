Successfully reported this slideshow.
Changing the Paradigm of CMV Management: New Science and More Choices for Challenging Cases in the HCT Setting.

Roy F. Chemaly, MD, MPH, FIDSA, FACP, and Genovefa Papanicolaou, MD, FIDSA, prepared useful practice aids pertaining to cytomegalovirus for this CME activity titled "Changing the Paradigm of CMV Management: New Science and More Choices for Challenging Cases in the HCT Setting." For the full presentation, monograph, complete CME information, and to apply for credit, please visit us at http://bit.ly/38UNLwZ. CME credit will be available until March 19, 2021.

Changing the Paradigm of CMV Management: New Science and More Choices for Challenging Cases in the HCT Setting.

  1. 1. Recognizing VOD/SOS in Patients Who Have Undergone HCT1,2 Access the activity, “Following the Trail of Evidence in VOD Management: How Modern Risk Assessment, Diagnostic Principles, and Treatment Are Improving Care,” at PeerView.com/DYW40 PRACTICE AID HCT: hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; PB: peripheral blood; PT: prothrombin time; RUQ: right upper quadrant; SOS: sinusoidal obstruction syndrome; VOD: veno-occlusive disease. a Weight gain (usually from ascites), elevated bilirubin, and RUQ pain/hepatomegaly are common in severe VOD. 1. Dalle JH, Giralt SA. Biol Blood Marrow Transplant. 2016;22:400-409. 2. Chao N. Blood. 2014;123:4023-4026. Symptoms of VOD/SOS usually occur within 30 days after HCT Late-onset VOD VOD/SOS Onset Timeline -1 week -4 to +6 days Day +10 to +14 Day +30 Stem cells infused day 0 Central catheter placed and conditioning administered Count recovery PB analyzed Biopsy Day +90 to +100 Patient admitted Follow-up after patient discharge Laboratory Values ¨ Elevated transaminases ¨ Hyperbilirubinema (conjugated)a ¨ Prolonged PTa ¨ Signs of decreased synthetic function (low albumin) Symptoms ¨ RUQ paina ¨ Hepatomegalya ¨ Weight gaina ¨ Ascites ¨ Jaundice
  2. 2. Treatment Options for Patients With VOD/SOS Access the activity, “Following the Trail of Evidence in VOD Management: How Modern Risk Assessment, Diagnostic Principles, and Treatment Are Improving Care,” at PeerView.com/DYW40 PRACTICE AID HCT: hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation; MOF: multi-organ failure; SOS: sinusoidal obstruction syndrome; VOD: veno-occlusive disease. 1. Defitelio (defibrotide) Prescribing Information. http://pp.jazzpharma.com/pi/defitelio.en.USPI.pdf. Accessed January 9, 2019. 2. Dignan FL et al. Br J Haematol. 2013;163:444-457. Defibrotide1 Supportive Care2 Clinical Considerations With Defibrotide Contraindication: Systemic anticoagulant or fibrinolytic therapy Severe hypersensitivity: Permanently discontinue Bleeding (first episode): Hold; treat bleed; consider resuming at same dose once bleeding has stopped and patient is hemodynamically stable Recurrent bleeding: Permanently discontinue Invasive procedure: Discontinue ≥2 h before procedure; resume post-procedure, if no bleeding Dosing: 6.25 mg/kg every 6 h as a 2-h IV infusion FDA Approved Treatment of adult and pediatric patients with hepatic VOD/SOS with renal or pulmonary dysfunction following HCT Patients with MOF will require management in a high-dependency or intensive care environment; early discussion with a specialist hepatology unit is advised regarding further therapeutic options Renal replacement therapy may be required in severe cases ¨ Diuresis ¨ Paracentesis ¨ Hemofiltration ¨ Mechanical ventilation ¨ Fluid/salt restriction Total amount of fluids should be restricted and diuretic therapy should be administered in cases of severe fluid overload
  3. 3. VOD Risk Assessment and Proposed Novel Diagnostic Criteria for VOD/SOS Access the activity, “Following the Trail of Evidence in VOD Management: How Modern Risk Assessment, Diagnostic Principles, and Treatment Are Improving Care,” at PeerView.com/DYW40 PRACTICE AID CML: chronic myelogenous leukemia; CMV: cytomegalovirus; GVHD: graft-versus-host disease; HCT: hematopoietic stem cell transplant; SOS: sinusoidal obstruction syndrome; TBI: total body irradiation; VOD: veno-occlusive disease. 1. Dalle JH, Giralt SA. Biol Blood Marrow Transplant. 2016;22:400-409. 2. Cairo M et al. Br J Haematol. 2020 [In Press} These recommendations are designed to facilitate early identification of risk factors and a more timely and accurate diagnosis of VOD/SOS Any two of the following criteria post-HCT: • Elevated bilirubin (≥2 mg/dL; ≥34.2 μmol/L) or greater than upper institutional limitsb • Unexpected weight gain (≥5% compared to baseline weight pre-HCT) • Excessive platelet transfusions consistent with refractory thrombocytopenia post-HCT • Hepatomegaly for age or increased size over pre-HCT • Right upper quadrant pain • Ascites confirmed by physical exam and/or imaging studies • Reversal of portal venous flow (hepatofugal flow) by doppler ultrasound Or any one of the following criteria post-HCT: • Hepatic biopsy consistent with VOD/SOS OR • Unexplained elevated portal venous wedge pressure a Probably or definitely secondary to VOD/SOS and not other etiologies. b For patients with an already elevated bilirubin prior to HCT conditioning, this criteria should not be utilized in the diagnostic criteria. Pre-HCT and HCT-Related Risk Factors for VOD1 Proposed Revised Diagnostic Criteria for VOD2,a 3-10 Times Greater Risk 10 Times Greater Risk Pre-HCT Unmodifiable • Increased recipient age • Increased serum transaminase • Hyperferritinemia (1,000 ng/mL) • Pre-existing liver disease • Thalassemia; CML or immunodeficiency • CMV seropositivity • Use acyclovir pre-transplantation • Parenteral alimentation • Genetic factors (GSTM1 polymorphism) • Serum bilirubin 1.5 mg/dL (26 μmol/L) before transplantation • Prior gemtuzumab ozogamicin • Prior inotuzumab ozogamicin • Prior norethisterone HCT-Related Modifiable Conditioning • High-dose (myeloablative) regimens • Busulfan-containing (versus non-busulfan) prior to cyclophosphamide • TBI + cyclophosphamide • Fludarabine-containing Transplantation • Allogeneic (versus autologous) transplantation GVHD prophylaxis • Sirolimus + methotrexate + tacrolimus • Methotrexate + cyclosporine • Cyclosporine-containing Understanding the risk for VOD in HCT candidates can help determine appropriate modifications to conditioning regimens or the need for pharmacologic prophylaxis

