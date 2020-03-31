Roy F. Chemaly, MD, MPH, FIDSA, FACP, and Genovefa Papanicolaou, MD, FIDSA, discuss cytomegalovirus in this CME activity titled "Changing the Paradigm of CMV Management: New Science and More Choices for Challenging Cases in the HCT Setting." For the full presentation, downloadable practice aids, monograph, complete CME information, and to apply for credit, please visit us at http://bit.ly/38UNLwZ. CME credit will be available until March 19, 2021.