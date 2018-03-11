Successfully reported this slideshow.
Material consultado: • http://www.efdeportes.com/efd100/recrea.htm • http://www.monografias.com/trabajos88/que-es-recreaci...
  1. 1. La Recreación Tiempo libre y ocio Elaborado por Pedro Aragort C.I. V-15062171
  2. 2. ¿Qué es la recreación? Como recreación se denomina la actividad destinada al aprovechamiento del tiempo libre para el esparcimiento físico y mental. Asimismo, la palabra recreación puede referirse a la acción de revivir o reproducir una obra o un acontecimiento histórico. La palabra, como tal, proviene del latín recreatĭo, recreatiōnis, que significa ‘acción y efecto de recrear o recrearse’. El concepto de recreación, entendido como actividad de distracción, implica la participación activa, tanto a nivel físico como mental, del individuo. En este sentido, la recreación se opone al ocio, que es más bien una forma pasiva de distracción, más relacionada con la distensión y la relajación del cuerpo y la mente.
  3. 3. Importancia de la recreación La recreación es fundamental para la salud física y mental. Por esta razón, es aconsejable practicar actividades recreativas de vez en cuando que nos proporcionen la posibilidad de despejar la mente y dedicar nuestro tiempo libre a cosas que disfrutemos realmente. En este sentido, la recreación sirve para para romper con la rutina y las obligaciones cotidianas, y así aliviar el estrés acumulado.
  4. 4. Características de la recreación Ocurre principalmente en el tiempo libre. El tiempo de la recreación ocurre fuera de las horas de trabajo, cuando el individuo se encuentra libre para escoger su actividad deseada. Por consiguiente, la recreación se practica durante el ocio (se aparta de las obligaciones diarias). Es voluntaria la persona la elige sin compulsión de imaginación. La recreación no es compulsiva, i.e., proviene de una motivación intrínseca. La persona es libre para seleccionar el tipo de actividad que más le interesa y que le provea satisfacción personal. La recreación provee goce y placer. Las actividades recreativas se disfrutan a plenitud. La recreación es en esencia una experiencia personal voluntaria a través de la cual se desviva directamente disfrute y satisfacción. El individuo incurre en una actividad recreativa porque recibe satisfacción o placer de las mismas o porque percibe valores sociales o personales. Ofrece satisfacción inmediata y directa. La única recompensa para el individuo es la satisfacción que proveen las actividades recreativas. El impulso o deseo que conduce a los participante en las actividades recreativas proviene del disfrute y placer que se obtiene inmediatamente de la propia actividad. Se expresa en forma espontanea y original. Es lúdica, ya que incluye expresiones espontáneas e instintivas, la cual ha de ser del agrado de la persona, es decir, que de dicha actividad se obtendrá satisfacción o placer interno y externo. Se deriva placer de la misma (resulta en satisfacción inmediata e inherente al individuo) Ofrece oportunidad de auto-expresión y de ella extrae la diversión. De la recreación se reciben respuestas placenteras y gratificantes. Le da la oportunidad al individuo de manifestar su creatividad. La recreación ayuda a la renovación del espíritu. Provee un medio positivo para el mejoramiento de las dimensiones física, mentales y morales del individuo. Provee un cambio de ritmo de la vida cotidiana. Se refresca el individuo permite mantener un equilibrio de sus dimensiones físicas, mentales, emocionales, sociales y espirituales. Contribuye a una vida satisfaciente, disfrutable y abundante. La recreación es sana, constructiva y socialmente aceptable. Esto puede ser un área de controversia, puede lo que es sano para una cultura o país, puede ser denigrante en otro lugar del mundo. Esto implica que las normas morales locales dictan las pautas para lo que son actividades recreativas aceptables y constructivas y aquellas que no lo son. La recreación mejora y enriquece la vida personal. Incluye actividades tanto pasivas como activas Puede ser novedosa
  5. 5. Áreas de la Recreación Las formas de las actividades recreativas puede ser: Juegos Deportes Artesanías Música Bailes Literatura Idiomática y afines. Drama. Actividades recreativas de índole social. Actividades especiales Actividades de servicio a la Comunidad. Actividades al aire libre (campamentos, pasadías, giras, etc.). Pasatiempos ("hobbies").
  6. 6. ¿Qué es el Tiempo libre? Tiempo libre es el periodo de tiempo disponible para una persona para realizar actividades de carácter voluntario, cuya realización reportan una satisfacción y que no están relacionadas con obligaciones laborales y/o formativas. El concepto de tiempo libre está formado por dos términos procedentes del latín: tempus y líber. Los conceptos de tiempo libre y recreación están relacionados entre sí. En este sentido, la recreación se puede entender como el disfrute, diversión o entretenimiento que produce en una persona la realización de una actividad. Las actividades recreativas son propias del tiempo libre, un periodo en que la persona puede llevar a cabo tareas de interés personal y que le reportan una satisfacción derivada de una motivación intrínseca.
  7. 7. ¿Qué es Ocio? Ocio es el tiempo de una persona para descansar y aprovecharlo en actividades que no sean meramente laborales, es un tiempo para realizar todo aquello que al individuo le guste y le divierta. La palabra ocio es de origen latín “otium” que significa “reposo”. El ocio se representa en las vacaciones o al finalizar el trabajo, los estudios, en este tiempo se puede realizar actividades como: deporte, paseos, actividades que el ser humano tenga vocación, por ejemplo: tocar un instrumento, pintar, entre otros. El ocio es un tiempo de recreación, indispensable para obtener un mejor rendimiento en el trabajo o los estudios ya que nos permite recargar las energías empleadas en las obligaciones diarias. Como tal, el ocio son todas aquellas actividades que el individuo realiza voluntariamente para liberarse de sus obligaciones familiares, profesionales (trabajo o estudio) y sociales con el fin de relajarse y descansar, ya que es esencial el descanso mental para la salud y el bienestar del hombre. Existe una diferencia entre el ocio y el tiempo libre ya que este último se caracteriza porque el individuo realiza actividades que no están dentro del ámbito de trabajo pero son obligatorias, como por ejemplo: los quehaceres domésticos. En cambio, el ocio el hombre realiza actividades gratificantes para él, como un deporte.
  8. 8. Material consultado: • http://www.efdeportes.com/efd100/recrea.htm • http://www.monografias.com/trabajos88/que-es-recreacion/que-es- recreacion.shtml • http://fisicayrecreacionupnfm.blogspot.com/p/recreacion-y-sus-caracteristicas.html

