Mapa mixto sobre metodos de perforacion

Petroleo
Sede de Maracaibo

Petroleo
Metodos de perforacion

  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Universitaria Instituto Universitario Politécnico Santiago Mariño Extensión “Maracaibo” Cátedra: Perforación l 1er Corte 10% Edo. Zulia Pedro Pírela 29523477 #50(Petróleo)
  2. 2. Tradicionalmente, se ha considerado que la historia de la perforación petrolera comienza en los estados unidos de Norteamérica, específicamente en Pennsylvania con la perforación del pozo Drake. Muy pronto se pusieron de moda diversos procedimientos para buscar petróleo, los cuales iban desde las varitas mágicas hasta tentativas infructuosas para descubrir ríos y lagos de petróleo en el subsuelo, puesto que se creía que el petróleo seguía el curso de las aguas. Por tanto, valles y lechos de riachuelos eran sitios favoritos para perforar. Para esos tiempos un personaje llamado John d. Rockefeller es el fundador de lo que llegaría a ser uno de los gigantes del petróleo, la Standard oíl. En Venezuela, la perforación se inicia en el estado Táchira, cuando la compañía petrolera del Táchira perfora varios pozos en la hacienda la alquitrana, se perforaron pozos que alcanzaron la profundidad de hasta 27 metros, de los cuales varios fueron productores. La primera técnica utilizada para perforar los pozos fue la perforación a percusión, el equipo fue traído desde Pennsylvania, todo el equipo fue traído hasta Maracaibo y transportado en carretas en lomos de bueyes y mulas hasta la hacienda la alquitrana. Sin duda una verdadera proeza en aquellos tiempos pioneros
  3. 3. Perforación a percusión Se perfora realizando un movimiento alternativo de bajada-subida de un balancín, que al caer fractura y disgrega la roca. Luego, los fragmentos de roca se extraen por medio de una válvula o cuchara de limpieza. Perforación rotatoria Se realiza únicamente por la rotación de un elemento cortante sobre el que se ejerce un empuje. El tipo de broca dependerá de la dureza de la roca a perforar. Este cambio de tecnología generó nuevas practicas, como por ejemplo el empleo de la circulación de fluidos para la limpieza e hueco, lo que permitió grandes avances reduciendo tiempos de perforación, los costos y alcanzar mayores profundidades. La perforación de un pozo consiste en excavar un agujero cilíndrico vertical por medio de la percusión de una herramienta en el suelo o por la acción rotatoria de una herramienta en el suelo o por la acción rotatoria de una herramienta cortante que gira alrededor de un eje vertical. La elección del método de perforación requiere llegar a un balance entre velocidad y coste, calidad y cantidad de la muestra a recuperar, así como aspectos logísticos y ambientales
  4. 4. Ventajas: • Procedimiento bastante limpio • No requiere la inyección de sistemas de lodos o mezclas tixotrópicas que pueden afectar el paso del agua del acuífero al pozo. Desventajas: • Es un procedimiento sumamente lento. • Se complica el avance de la perforación en materiales inconsolidados, como sedimentos aluviales. Ventajas: • Funciona para rocas blandas y roca duras. • Es un proceso bastante rápido Desventajas: • Requiere capacitación y tecnificación de la empresa que lo utiliza, debido a que involucra la limpieza y desarrollo adecuado del pozo.

