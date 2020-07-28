Successfully reported this slideshow.
Estrutura de dados
Armazenam e organizam os dados para que sejam acessados e manipulados de maneira mais fácil e prática. Alguns exemplos de ...
List A interface List facilita o agrupamento de N elementos do mesmo tipo, permitindo ordenação e duplicação. É implementa...
ArrayList
LinkedList
Map A interface Map trabalha com o mapeamento de chaves e seus valores, que podem ser de qualquer tipo de dado. É implemen...
HashMap
TreeMap
LinkedHashMap
Set A interface Set é semelhante à List, com a diferença de que não permite ordenação e nem elementos repetidos. É impleme...
HashSet
TreeSet
LinkedHashSet
Stack A classe Stack, trabalha com o L.I.F.O. (Last In First Out), em que que os elementos são agrupados em uma pilha, e o...
Stack
Queue A interface Queue, ao contrário da Stack, trabalha com o F.I.F.O.(First In First Out), que forma uma fila, onde o pr...
Queue
PriorityQueue A classe PriorityQueue, que implementa a interface Queue, possui o mesmo funcionamento, com a diferença de q...
Priority Queue
Capacidade default A maioria das estruturas de dados, ao serem instanciadas, possuem uma capacidade padrão de índices e co...
Capacidade default
Apresentação sobre as estruturas de dados List, Map, Set, Stack e Queue. Comparativo da performance das mesmas.

  1. 1. Estrutura de dados
  2. 2. Armazenam e organizam os dados para que sejam acessados e manipulados de maneira mais fácil e prática. Alguns exemplos de estruturas são: ● List; ● Map; ● Set; ● Stack; ● Queue.
  3. 3. List A interface List facilita o agrupamento de N elementos do mesmo tipo, permitindo ordenação e duplicação. É implementada pelas classes ArrayList e LinkedList.
  4. 4. ArrayList
  5. 5. LinkedList
  6. 6. Map A interface Map trabalha com o mapeamento de chaves e seus valores, que podem ser de qualquer tipo de dado. É implementada pelas classes HashMap, LinkedHashMap e TreeMap.
  7. 7. HashMap
  8. 8. TreeMap
  9. 9. LinkedHashMap
  10. 10. Set A interface Set é semelhante à List, com a diferença de que não permite ordenação e nem elementos repetidos. É implementada pelas classes HashSet, LinkedHashSet e TreeSet.
  11. 11. HashSet
  12. 12. TreeSet
  13. 13. LinkedHashSet
  14. 14. Stack A classe Stack, trabalha com o L.I.F.O. (Last In First Out), em que que os elementos são agrupados em uma pilha, e o último elemento da posição sempre será o primeiro a ser removido.
  15. 15. Stack
  16. 16. Queue A interface Queue, ao contrário da Stack, trabalha com o F.I.F.O.(First In First Out), que forma uma fila, onde o primeiro elemento adicionado sempre será o primeiro a sair.
  17. 17. Queue
  18. 18. PriorityQueue A classe PriorityQueue, que implementa a interface Queue, possui o mesmo funcionamento, com a diferença de que é ordena uma fila da ordem do menor valor ao maior valor.
  19. 19. Priority Queue
  20. 20. Capacidade default A maioria das estruturas de dados, ao serem instanciadas, possuem uma capacidade padrão de índices e com elementos sendo adicionados às estruturas, essa capacidade aumenta. ArrayList: começa em 0, ao adicionar um elemento, aumenta para 10. Ao atingir 10, sua capacidade dobra; HashMap e LinkedHashMap: começa em 0, ao adicionar um elemento, aumenta para 16. Ao atingir 16, sua capacidade dobra; HashSet e LinkedHashSet: começa em 0, ao adicionar um elemento, aumenta para 16. Ao atingir 16, sua capacidade dobra; Referência: https://www.geeksforgeeks.org/arraylist-in-java/
  21. 21. Capacidade default
  22. 22. Performance As diferentes estruturas de dados possuem diferentes performances ao executar suas tarefas, como este método, por exemplo: for(int i = 0; i < 1000000; i++) { estrutura.add(“012.345.678-90”) }
  23. 23. Performance Teste realizado dez vezes para cada estrutura, e os resultados, em milissegundos, obtidos foram os seguintes:
  24. 24. Performance As diferentes estruturas de dados possuem diferentes performances ao executar suas tarefas, como este método, por exemplo: for(int i = 500000; i > 0; i--) { estrutura.add(500000) }
  25. 25. Performance Teste realizado dez vezes para cada estrutura, e os resultados, em milissegundos, obtidos foram os seguintes:

×