Boas práticas para desenvolvimento de software

Apresentação dos princípios de SOLID, DRY e KISS

  1. 1. S.O.L.I.D; DRY e KISS O que são e porque usá-los
  2. 2. Single Responsibility Principle “Uma classe deve ter um, e somente um motivo para mudar.” Este princípio evita as chamadas God Class.
  3. 3. Exemplo
  4. 4. Open Closed Principle “Classes devem estar abertas extensão, mas fechadas para modiﬁcação.”
  5. 5. Exemplo
  6. 6. Liskov Substitution Principle “Subclasses devem poder ser substitutas de sua classe base.”
  7. 7. Interface Segregation Principle “Muitas interfaces especíﬁcas são melhores do que uma interface geral.”
  8. 8. Dependency Inversion Principle “Dependa de abstrações, não de implementações.”
  9. 9. Exemplo
  10. 10. D.R.Y. Don’t Repeat Yourself “Não Se Repita” é um em que é dito que ao adicionar código não necessário no seu programa, será aumentada a quantidade de trabalho para manter o código. Ao invés, evite a repetição de código desnecessário, tornando o código coeso e de fácil manutenção.
  11. 11. O princípio K.I.S.S. ensina que um código complexo pode (e deve) ser simpliﬁcado, aplicando princípios como SOLID e DRY, sem alterar suas funções ou seus serviços. Tornando ele mais fácil de ser compreendido e de fazer a sua manutenção, além da redução de linhas de código. K.I.S.S. Keep It Simple Stupid

