Estudo do Caso 2 Fábrica de velas Wedgewood Informática Aplicada – RCC 0428 Prof. Dr.: José Dutra de Oliveira Neto
Produtos Mel Cera Favo de mel Propolis Total Preça de venda sem processamento 3,00$ 3,50$ 5,00$ 26,00$ Custo Adicional de ...
Rateio da alocação dos custos conjuntos 37% 34% 28% 1% Custo Não inditificavel por produto 24.101,12$ 21.910,11$ 18.258,43...
Receita Bruta 158.400,00$ 66.000,00$ 75.000,00$ 5.200,00$ Custo Adicional de Processamento 33.000,00$ 12.000,00$ 50.000,00...
Estudo do caso 2

Slides correspondente aos estudos levatados sobre o caso 2 da disiciplina de Informática Aplicada - FEARP 2020 - ECEC XV

Estudo do caso 2

  1. 1. Estudo do Caso 2 Fábrica de velas Wedgewood Informática Aplicada – RCC 0428 Prof. Dr.: José Dutra de Oliveira Neto Nomes: Bruno Felipe Israel Mesquita José Artur Juliana Oliveira Pedro Amorin Apuração de Custos Conjuntos pelos métodos: Valor Realizável Líquido Margem Bruta Resultados de simulações nas variáveis preço e quantidade
  2. 2. Produtos Mel Cera Favo de mel Propolis Total Preça de venda sem processamento 3,00$ 3,50$ 5,00$ 26,00$ Custo Adicional de Processamento 5,00$ 2,00$ 10,00$ Preço de venda com Processamento 24,00$ 10,00$ 15,00$ Produção em litros 6.600 6.000 5.000 200 17.800 Custo do processamento individual 33.000,00$ 12.000,00$ 50.000,00$ -$ 95.000,00$ Custo Total individual ? ? ? ? 160.000,00$ Custo não identificável: R$65.000,00 Washington Apiary Sumário de Custos e Produção Problemas & Questões Iniciais
  3. 3. Rateio da alocação dos custos conjuntos 37% 34% 28% 1% Custo Não inditificavel por produto 24.101,12$ 21.910,11$ 18.258,43$ 730,34$ Receita sem procesamento 19.800$ 21.000$ 25.000$ 5.200$ Margem realizável líquida sem processamento 125.400,00$ 48.000,00$ 25.000,00$ 5.200,00$ Valor realizável líquido 101.298,88$ 26.089,89$ 6.741,57$ 4.469,66$ 57.101,12$ 33.910,11$ 68.258,43$ 730,34$ 8,65$ 5,65$ 13,65$ 3,65$ Custo Adicional + custo individual Receita Bruta 158.400,00$ 60.000,00$ 75.000,00$ 5.200,00$ Custo Adicional de Processamento 33.000,00$ 12.000,00$ 50.000,00$ -$ Porcentagem do produto na receita bruto 53,05% 20,09% 25,12% 1,74% Custo da Produção Conjunta 34.480,91$ 13.060,95$ 16.326,19$ 1.131,95$ Margem Bruta 90.919,09$ 34.939,05$ 8.673,81$ 4.068,05$ 67.480,91$ 25.060,95$ 66.326,19$ 1.131,95$ 10,22$ 4,18$ 13,27$ 5,66$ Custo Adicional + custo individual
  4. 4. Receita Bruta 158.400,00$ 66.000,00$ 75.000,00$ 5.200,00$ Custo Adicional de Processamento 33.000,00$ 12.000,00$ 50.000,00$ -$ Porcentagem do produto na receita bruto 52,00% 21,67% 24,62% 1,71% Custo da Produção Conjunta 33.801,71$ 14.084,04$ 16.004,60$ 1.109,65$ Margem Bruta 91.598,29$ 39.915,96$ 8.995,40$ 4.090,35$ 66.801,71$ 26.084,04$ 66.004,60$ 1.109,65$ 10,12$ 4,35$ 13,20$ 5,55$ Custo Adicional + custo individual Receita Bruta 158.400,00$ 120.000,00$ 75.000,00$ 5.200,00$ Custo Adicional de Processamento 33.000,00$ 24.000,00$ 50.000,00$ -$ Porcentagem do produto na receita bruto 44,17% 33,46% 20,91% 1,45% Custo da Produção Conjunta 28.711,66$ 21.751,25$ 13.594,53$ 942,55$ Margem Bruta 96.688,34$ 74.248,75$ 11.405,47$ 4.257,45$ 61.711,66$ 45.751,25$ 63.594,53$ 942,55$ 9,35$ 3,81$ 12,72$ 4,71$ Custo Adicional + custo individual Aumento de R$1,00 no preço de venda da cera processada Dobro da quantidade de cera
