CONDUCTISMO Y CONSTRUCTIVISMO TTE 2 PEDRO HAYDEN SALAZAR
CONDUCTISMO • WATSON • PAVLOV • SKINNER
WATSON El conductismo (behaviorism) es una corriente de la psicología inaugurada por John B. Watson (1878-1958) que defien...
PAVLOV Este enfoque estaba muy influido por las investigaciones pioneras del fisiólogo ruso Iván Pávlov sobre el condicion...
SKINNER A partir de la década de los 30, se desarrolló en Estados Unidos el "condicionamiento operante", como resultado de...
Sus investigaciones con animales, centradas en el tipo de aprendizaje (condicionamiento operante o instrumental) que ocurr...
CONSTRUCTIVISMO • PIAGET • VYGOTSKI • BRUNER • AUSUBEL
JEAN PIAGET Según Piaget, si el desarrollo intelectual es un proceso de cambios de estructuras desde las mas simples a las...
El logro cognitivo consiste en el equilibrio entre la asimilación y la acomodación. Así una estructura esta en equilibrio ...
VYGOTSKY Lev Vygotsky es considerado el precursor del constructivismo social. A partir de él, se han desarrollado diversas...
Para Lev Vygotsky, el conocimiento es un proceso de interacción entre el sujeto y el medio, pero el medio entendido como a...
BRUNER Su enfoque se dirige a favorecer capacidades y habilidades para la expresión verbal y escrita, la imaginación, la r...
Algunas implicaciones pedagógicas de la teoría de Bruner, llevan al maestro a considerar elementos como la actitud estudia...
AUSUBEL Ausubel plantea que el aprendizaje del alumno depende de la estructura cognitiva previa que se relaciona con la nu...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Conductismo y constructivismo

5 views

Published on

Conductismo y constructivismo

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
5
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Conductismo y constructivismo

  1. 1. CONDUCTISMO Y CONSTRUCTIVISMO TTE 2 PEDRO HAYDEN SALAZAR
  2. 2. CONDUCTISMO • WATSON • PAVLOV • SKINNER
  3. 3. WATSON El conductismo (behaviorism) es una corriente de la psicología inaugurada por John B. Watson (1878-1958) que defiende el empleo de procedimientos estrictamente experimentales para estudiar el comportamiento observable (la conducta) y niega toda posibilidad de utilizar los métodos subjetivos como la introspección. Watson no negaba la existencia de los fenómenos psíquicos internos, pero insistía en que tales experiencias no podían ser objeto de estudio científico porque no eran observables.
  4. 4. PAVLOV Este enfoque estaba muy influido por las investigaciones pioneras del fisiólogo ruso Iván Pávlov sobre el condicionamiento animal, considerando que los actos de la vida no eran más que reflejos. A partir de sus observaciones con animales, diseñó el esquema del condicionamiento clásico.
  5. 5. SKINNER A partir de la década de los 30, se desarrolló en Estados Unidos el "condicionamiento operante", como resultado de los trabajos realizados por B. F. Skinner y colaboradores. El enfoque de este psicólogo es semejante al de Watson, según el cual la psicología debe ser el estudio del comportamiento observable de los individuos en interacción con el medio que les rodea. Skinner, sin embargo, difería de Watson en que los fenómenos internos, como los sentimientos, debían excluirse del estudio, sosteniendo que debían estudiarse por los métodos científicos habituales y dando más importancia a los experimentos controlados tanto con animales como con seres humanos.
  6. 6. Sus investigaciones con animales, centradas en el tipo de aprendizaje (condicionamiento operante o instrumental) que ocurre como consecuencia de un estímulo provocado por la conducta del individuo, probaron que los comportamientos más complejos como el lenguaje o la resolución de problemas, podían estudiarse científicamente a partir de su relación con las consecuencias que tiene para el sujeto. De manera asociada a estas directrices, Skinner y sus seguidores aportan toda una tecnología pedagógica que tendrá diferente repercusión durante los años siguientes: las máquinas de enseñar, la enseñanza programada, la instrucción individualizada o los objetivos operativos constituyen ejemplos de este legado.
  7. 7. CONSTRUCTIVISMO • PIAGET • VYGOTSKI • BRUNER • AUSUBEL
  8. 8. JEAN PIAGET Según Piaget, si el desarrollo intelectual es un proceso de cambios de estructuras desde las mas simples a las mas complejas, las estructuras de conocimiento son construcciones que se van modificando mediantes los procesos de asimilación y acomodación de esquemas. La asimilación que consiste en la incorporación al cerebro de elementos externos a el y la acomodación que se refiere al cambio de los esquemas o a la necesidad de ajustar el esquema o adecuarlo a la nueva situación.
  9. 9. El logro cognitivo consiste en el equilibrio entre la asimilación y la acomodación. Así una estructura esta en equilibrio cognoscitivo con el objeto de aprendizaje cuando esta en condiciones de dar cuenta de le de manera adecuada, es decir, cuando el aprendizaje es asimilado correctamente después de haberse acomodado a sus características. Según el constructivismo la ciencia no descubre realidades ya echas si no que construye, crea e inventa realidades.
  10. 10. VYGOTSKY Lev Vygotsky es considerado el precursor del constructivismo social. A partir de él, se han desarrollado diversas concepciones sociales sobre el aprendizaje. Algunas de ellas amplían o modifican sus postulados, pero la esencia del enfoque constructivista social permanece. Lo fundamental del enfoque de Lev Vygotsky consiste en considerar al individuo como el resultado del proceso histórico y social donde el lenguaje desempeña un papel esencial.
  11. 11. Para Lev Vygotsky, el conocimiento es un proceso de interacción entre el sujeto y el medio, pero el medio entendido como algo social y cultural, no solamente físico. También rechaza los enfoques que reducen la Psicología y el aprendizaje a una simple acumulación de reflejos o asociaciones entre estímulos y respuestas. Existen rasgos específicamente humanos no reducibles a asociaciones, tales como la conciencia y el lenguaje, que no pueden ser ajenos a la Psicología. A diferencia de otras posiciones, Lev Vygotsky no niega la importancia del aprendizaje asociativo, pero lo considera claramente insuficiente.
  12. 12. BRUNER Su enfoque se dirige a favorecer capacidades y habilidades para la expresión verbal y escrita, la imaginación, la representación mental, la solución de problemas y la flexibilidad metal. Dentro de la propuesta elaborada por Bruner, este expone que el aprendizaje no debe limitarse a una memorización mecánica de información o de procedimientos, sino que debe conducir al educando al desarrollo de su capacidad para resolver problemas y pensar sobre la situación a la que se le enfrenta. La escuela debe conducir al a descubrir caminos nuevos para resolver los problemas viejos y a la resolución de problemáticas nuevas acordes con las características actuales de la sociedad.
  13. 13. Algunas implicaciones pedagógicas de la teoría de Bruner, llevan al maestro a considerar elementos como la actitud estudiante, compatibilidad, la motivación, la practica de las habilidades y el uso de la información en la resolución de problemas, y la capacidad para manejar y utilizar el flujo de información en la resolución de los problemas.
  14. 14. AUSUBEL Ausubel plantea que el aprendizaje del alumno depende de la estructura cognitiva previa que se relaciona con la nueva información, debe entenderse por “estructura cognitiva”, al conjunto de conceptos, ideas que un individuo posee en un determinado campo del conocimiento, así́como su organización. En el proceso de orientación del aprendizaje, es de vital importancia conocer la estructura cognitiva del alumno; no sólo se trata de saber la cantidad de información que posee, sino cuales son los conceptos y proposiciones que maneja así́como su grado de estabilidad.

×