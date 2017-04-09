Actividad 2

MODELO DE CALIDAD PARA LAS UNIVERSIDADES FACTORES Y ESTANDARES
ESTRUCTURA DEL MODELO • Dimensión Central de Formación Integral • Dimensión de Gestión Estratégica • Dimensión de Soporte ...
MATRIZ DE ESTANDARES • Herramienta de Gestión que potencia la autoevaluación. • Permite la mejora continua y autorregulaci...
• FACTOR 1 Planificación del programa de estudios – Los propósitos institucionales orientan los propósitos del programa de...
• FACTOR 3 ASEGURAMIENTO DE LA CALIDAD – El programa de estudios implementa un sistema de gestión de calidad y se comprome...
• FACTOR 5 GESTION DE LOS DOCENTES – Se cuenta con el marco normativo y mecanismos para la gestión de la plana docente. • ...
• FACTOR 7 INVESTIGACION, DESARROLLO TECNOLOGICO E INNOVACION – Regula y asegura la calidad de la investigación, desarroll...
• FACTOR 9 SERVICIOS DE BIENESTAR – Brindan a los integrantes programas de bienestar que ayuden su desempeño y formación. ...
• FACTOR 11 RECURSOS HUMANOS – Cuenta con mecanismos para la gestión eficiente del personal administrativo. • FACTOR 12 VE...
ESTANDARES • DIMENSION 1: GESTIÓN ESTRATEGICA – Propósitos articulados – Participacion de los puntos de interes – Revision...
• DIMENSION 2: FORMACION INTEGRAL – Plan de estudios – Caracteristicas del plan de estudios – Enfoque para competencias – ...
• DIMENSION 3: SOPORTE INSTITUCIONAL – Bienestar – Equipamiento y uso de la infraestructura – Mantenimiento de la infraest...
  1. 1. MODELO DE CALIDAD PARA LAS UNIVERSIDADES FACTORES Y ESTANDARES
  2. 2. ESTRUCTURA DEL MODELO • Dimensión Central de Formación Integral • Dimensión de Gestión Estratégica • Dimensión de Soporte Institucional • Dimensión de Resultados
  3. 3. MATRIZ DE ESTANDARES • Herramienta de Gestión que potencia la autoevaluación. • Permite la mejora continua y autorregulación. • Propósito: analizar y valorar la relación entre que se propone el programa de estudios, que efectivamente realiza, que obtiene como resultados, y que tiene que hacer para mejorar.
  4. 4. • FACTOR 1 Planificación del programa de estudios – Los propósitos institucionales orientan los propósitos del programa de estudios. • FACTOR 2 Gestión del perfil de egreso – El programa de estudios define, evalúa, y actualiza el perfil de egreso considerando los propósitos la Universidad.
  5. 5. • FACTOR 3 ASEGURAMIENTO DE LA CALIDAD – El programa de estudios implementa un sistema de gestión de calidad y se compromete con la mejora continua. • FACTOR 4 PROCESO ENSENANZA APRENDIZAJE – El programa de estudios gestiona el documento curricular, incluyendo un plan de estudios.
  6. 6. • FACTOR 5 GESTION DE LOS DOCENTES – Se cuenta con el marco normativo y mecanismos para la gestión de la plana docente. • FACTOR 6 SEGUIMIENTO A ESTUDIANTES – Asegura que los ingresantes cuenten con el perfil de ingreso, cuenta con mecanismos para el seguimiento de las deficiencias que podrían presentarse en el proceso formativo.
  7. 7. • FACTOR 7 INVESTIGACION, DESARROLLO TECNOLOGICO E INNOVACION – Regula y asegura la calidad de la investigación, desarrollo e innovación de docentes y estudiantes. • FACTOR 8 RESPONSABILIDAD SOCIAL UNIVERSITARIA – Gestión ética y eficaz del impacto generado por la universidad en la sociedad.
  8. 8. • FACTOR 9 SERVICIOS DE BIENESTAR – Brindan a los integrantes programas de bienestar que ayuden su desempeño y formación. • FACTOR 10 INFRAESTRUCTURA Y SOPORTE – Cuenta con la infraestructura y equipamiento necesario, así como programas de desarrollo y mantenimiento de los mismos.
  9. 9. • FACTOR 11 RECURSOS HUMANOS – Cuenta con mecanismos para la gestión eficiente del personal administrativo. • FACTOR 12 VERIFICACION DEL PERFIL DE EGRESO – Implementa mecanismo para asegurar que los egresados logran el perfil de egreso establecido en los documentos curriculares..
  10. 10. ESTANDARES • DIMENSION 1: GESTIÓN ESTRATEGICA – Propósitos articulados – Participacion de los puntos de interes – Revision periodica y participativa de las politicas y objetivos – Sostenibilidad – Pertinencia del perfil de egreso – Revision del perfil de egreso – Sistema de gestión de calidad – Planes de mejora
  11. 11. • DIMENSION 2: FORMACION INTEGRAL – Plan de estudios – Caracteristicas del plan de estudios – Enfoque para competencias – Articulacion de I+D+i y responsabilidad social – Movilidad – Selección, evaluacion, capacitacion y perfeccionamiento – Plana docente adecuada – Reconocimiento de las actividades de labor docente – Plan de desarrollo academico del docente – Admision al programa de estudios – Nivelacion de integresantes – Seguimiento al desempeño de los estudiantes – Actividades extracurriculares – Gestión y calidad de I+D+i realizada por docentes – I+D+i para la obtencion del grado y el titulo – Publicaciones de los resultados de I+D+i – Responsabilidad social – Implementacion social – Implementacion de politicas ambientales
  12. 12. • DIMENSION 3: SOPORTE INSTITUCIONAL – Bienestar – Equipamiento y uso de la infraestructura – Mantenimiento de la infraestructura – Sistema de información y comunicación – Centros de informacion y referencias – Recursos humanos para la gestión del programa de estudios – Logro de competencias – Seguimiento a egresados y objetivos educacionales,

