Como cocineros, creemos que todo emprendimiento gastronómico debe ser noble y próspero. En nuestro camino formamos un equi...
Servicios Ante todo somos cocineros, unos verdaderos geeks de nuestro espacio de creación. Un área cargada de parafernalia...
El desarrollo de nuevos productos implica una interacción compleja entre factores técnicos, comerciales y de carácter crea...
Te ofrecemos un servicio continuo e integral. Ponemos a tu disposición al equipo de asesoramiento. Puedes incluir profesio...
Por medio de un diagnóstico evaluamos el grado de adecuación de la operación para brindar un servicio que garantice la ino...
Te proponemos desarrollar capacitaciones a la medida de tu proyecto. Podemos ofrecerte formación continua en técnicas de c...
Consiste en la integración de todas las áreas del restaurante. Abarca la composición estética y la funcionalidad para cada...
Contamos con food stylist y fotógrafos especializados en la dirección creativa y ejecución de estilismo gastronómico para ...
Respondemos consultas de manera rápida y efectiva. Una comunicación ﬂuida entre tu negocio y nuestros asesores para ayudar...
• Benedetto • Boliviana Alma de Bolivia • Cainco • Chicharrones Ranchero • Club Kombucha • Duda Bar • Hipermaxi S.a • I3 I...
MAKING LOVE BRANDS YOU CAN EAT! CONTACTO + 51 - 994316112
Presentación de @Cocineros_Creativos
Food
Aug. 24, 2021
30 views

0

Presentación de @Cocineros_Creativos

Food
Aug. 24, 2021
30 views

Agencia Consultora para el Rubro de Alimentos y Bebidas

Presentación de @Cocineros_Creativos

  1. 1. Como cocineros, creemos que todo emprendimiento gastronómico debe ser noble y próspero. En nuestro camino formamos un equipo interdisciplinario de jóvenes profesionales especializados en adaptarse, generar Consultorías 720° personalizadas e implementarlas con eﬁciencia y pasión. Como emprendedores, sabemos lo que signiﬁca concretar un sueño o lo que cuesta, luego de tantos años de trabajo, iniciar un cambio. Te ofrecemos empatía objetiva, tino y trabajo duro. Como equipo, aplicamos la sinergia de nuestro trabajo colaborativo en un plan de acciones concretas y ponderables para tu negocio. Acompañamos tus decisiones importantes con estudios especíﬁcos y perspectivas integrales. Te guiamos y asistimos no solo como consultores, como aliados. Ponemos el corazón. Buscamos proyectos con alma, porque nunca olvidamos lo que nos trajo hasta aquí, el amor por la tarea de alimentar y la pasión por lo bien hecho. COCINEROS CREATIVOS
  2. 2. Servicios Ante todo somos cocineros, unos verdaderos geeks de nuestro espacio de creación. Un área cargada de parafernalia y artilugios con los que pasamos horas experimentando con insumos y técnicas, tarea que nos sirve para hacer crecer nuestro conocimiento permanentemente y brindar alternativas innovadoras. La creatividad es nuestra premisa, no somos partidarios del dicho “todo está inventado”, creemos ﬁelmente en que el futuro es diferente si así lo percibimos y lo buscamos. Las ganas de aportar y no quedarnos cómodos en la réplica de lo existente es nuestra mayor motivación. Queremos algo mejor, te queremos ayudar a hacer algo mejor, con contenido, con alma; creativo. ASESORAMIENTO BPM CAPACITACIONES LAYOUTS FOOD STYLING CONSULTA REMOTA Diseño y Desarrollo de nuevos Productos
  3. 3. El desarrollo de nuevos productos implica una interacción compleja entre factores técnicos, comerciales y de carácter creativo. Guiados por el concepto central de su marca proponemos crear, diversiﬁcar o adaptar su menú/cartera de productos dándole un valor único a cada propuesta para garantizar mayor satisfacción del cliente. Diseño y desarrollo de productos
  4. 4. Te ofrecemos un servicio continuo e integral. Ponemos a tu disposición al equipo de asesoramiento. Puedes incluir profesionales de gastronomía y administración de A&B (alimentos y bebidas), especialistas en las áreas de arquitectura, marketing, comunicación, diseño gráﬁco, fotografía, audiovisual, asesoramiento legal y ﬁnanciero. Cada proyecto se diseña a medida, planteando juntos objetivos que potencien su marca. ASESORAMIENTO
  5. 5. Por medio de un diagnóstico evaluamos el grado de adecuación de la operación para brindar un servicio que garantice la inocuidad de los procesos. Capacitamos al personal administrativo y a jefes de área para que lleven a cabo el control periódico de los puntos críticos de cada sector del establecimiento. Buenas Prácticas de manipulación BPM
  6. 6. Te proponemos desarrollar capacitaciones a la medida de tu proyecto. Podemos ofrecerte formación continua en técnicas de cocina, presentación del producto ﬁnal, conservación/regeneración de alimentos, atención al cliente, entre otros talleres del tipo teóricos o prácticos dependiendo de las necesidades y requerimientos. CAPACITACIONES
  7. 7. Consiste en la integración de todas las áreas del restaurante. Abarca la composición estética y la funcionalidad para cada espacio optimizando la productividad con el objetivo de darle ﬂuidez de tránsito y comodidad a los trabajadores y clientes. LAYOUTS
  8. 8. Contamos con food stylist y fotógrafos especializados en la dirección creativa y ejecución de estilismo gastronómico para capturar a tu producto en una imagen irresistible, siguiendo lineamientos de las últimas tendencias, identidad de la marca y público objetivo. FOOD STYLING
  9. 9. Respondemos consultas de manera rápida y efectiva. Una comunicación ﬂuida entre tu negocio y nuestros asesores para ayudarte a encontrar proveedores, prestadores de servicios y resolver inquietudes técnicas propias del rubro. CONSULTA REMOTA
  10. 10. • Benedetto • Boliviana Alma de Bolivia • Cainco • Chicharrones Ranchero • Club Kombucha • Duda Bar • Hipermaxi S.a • I3 Inversiones • In.fusión • Imba S.A • La Gaira • Maria Castaña • Muelle 18 • Pike´ s • República • Silvestre Panadería artesanal • Taru_Matú CLIENTES • Merci social Food • Cordero Prime
  11. 11. MAKING LOVE BRANDS YOU CAN EAT! CONTACTO + 51 - 994316112

Agencia Consultora para el Rubro de Alimentos y Bebidas

