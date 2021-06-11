Successfully reported this slideshow.
Arquitetura de Software Uma visão crítica Pedro Castilho 09/06/2021 /in/pcstl @coproduto coproduto
Quem sou eu? - Desenvolvedor há 12 anos - Atualmente “Desenvolvedor Gerente” - Compiladores - Aplicativos - Embarcados - U...
O que faço atualmente - CTO - linkedin.com/company/comadre - Arquiteto - Líder técnico - Pau pra toda obra
Sobre o que vamos falar hoje - Por que uma visão crítica? - O que é arquitetura de software? - Por que aprender arquitetur...
Sobre o que NÃO vamos falar hoje - Linguagens de programação - Ferramentas - UML - Como montar um sistema que faz X
1: Por que uma visão crítica?
Por que uma visão crítica? - Quem é responsável pela arquitetura? - Quem é afetado pela arquitetura? - Para que serve a ar...
Quem é responsável pela arquitetura? Arquiteto(a) Devs
Quem é responsável pela arquitetura? Arquiteto(a) Devs Público-alvo
Quem é afetado pela arquitetura? Arquiteto(a) Devs
Quem é afetado pela arquitetura? Arquiteto(a) Devs Público-alvo
Para que serve a arquitetura? Arquiteto(a) Devs
No modelo tradicional, a arquitetura é uma forma de gerir o trabalho dos devs. Para que serve a arquitetura?
Queremos propor que a arquitetura seja pensada de forma colaborativa. Para que serve a arquitetura?
2: O que é arquitetura de software?
O que é arquitetura de software? - Por que fazemos software? - Para quem fazemos software? - Onde vive o software? - O que...
Fazemos software para resolver problemas. Por que fazemos software?
Problemas sempre surgem de um contexto. Por que fazemos software?
Um produto de software é consumido tanto por seus usuários quanto por seus produtores. Para quem fazemos software?
O software é produzido e consumido em um contexto que estende o contexto do problema. Onde vive o software?
O problema é dos usuários. A solução estende o contexto.
Arquitetura é o conjunto de decisões técnicas que influenciam como o software afeta seu contexto. O que, afinal, é arquite...
3: Por que aprender arquitetura de software?
Por que aprender arquitetura de software? - Características do software e promoção de qualidade - Decisões conscientes e i...
“Quero fazer um aplicativo onde usuários mandem mensagens para outros usuários”
Implementação: 1 em cada 5 mensagens chega.
Além disso, cada alteração leva 2 meses para ir ao ar.
Você não quer um aplicativo de mensagens, você quer um aplicativo de mensagens confiável e manutenível.
Qualidades (“requisitos não-funcionais”) - Eficiência - Escalabilidade - Confiabilidade - Baixo uso de memória - Responsiv...
Decisões conscientes e inconscientes Arquiteto(a) Devs Decisões
O problema é dos usuários. A solução estende o contexto.
Decisões conscientes e inconscientes Arquiteto(a) Devs Público-alvo
Tornar a arquitetura colaborativa e ágil é uma forma de entender, visualizar e controlar o impacto das decisões Decisões c...
4: Para quem é a arquitetura de software?
Para quem é a arquitetura de software? - Níveis de abstração e visões de sistema - O modelo C4 - Contextos - Containers - ...
Níveis de abstração: O Mapa e o Território
Níveis de abstração: O Mapa e o Território
Níveis de abstração: O mapa e o território
Contextos: Situando o sistema
Preocupações no nível de contextos - Quem são os stakeholders do sistema? - Com quais outros sistemas o sistema interage? ...
Containers: Descrevendo unidades de trabalho
Preocupações no nível dos containers - Quem são os produtos que precisamos construir? - Quais necessidades cada produto ir...
Componentes: Planejando implementações
Preocupações no nível dos componentes - Qual a responsabilidade de cada componente? (1 por componente) - Cada componente d...
Código: Sujando as mãos
Preocupações no nível de código - Qual a responsabilidade de cada classe/módulo/entidade? (1 por entidade) - O código segu...
Coisas que mudam juntas devem ser arquitetadas juntas.
5: Arquitetando sem perder a agilidade
Alguém provavelmente já resolveu o seu problema antes. Design é redesign
Você vai errar. Pense em decisões de arquitetura como hipóteses. Decisões são experimentos
O seu contexto é único. Apenas fazendo você vai saber o que funciona nele. Fazer é aprender
Padrões são fundamentos
Padrões são fundamentos
Padrões são bases. Encaixe eles na sua arquitetura, não encaixe sua arquitetura nos padrões. Padrões são fundamentos
Quanto design é design demais?
6: Como desenvolver pensamento arquitetural?
Em resumo
Em resumo - Arquitetura existe em um contexto - Arquitetura é feita para pessoas - Arquitetura é sobre comunicação e decis...
Dúvidas?
Muito obrigado! /in/pcstl @coproduto @coproduto
Arquitetura de Software - Uma Visão Crítica

Questionando algumas premissas e promovendo uma versão diferente em relação ao papel da arquitetura de software nas organizações.

  1. 1. Arquitetura de Software Uma visão crítica Pedro Castilho 09/06/2021 /in/pcstl @coproduto coproduto
  2. 2. Quem sou eu? - Desenvolvedor há 12 anos - Atualmente “Desenvolvedor Gerente” - Compiladores - Aplicativos - Embarcados - Um pouco de tudo - Cozinheiro nas horas vagas
  3. 3. O que faço atualmente - CTO - linkedin.com/company/comadre - Arquiteto - Líder técnico - Pau pra toda obra
  4. 4. Sobre o que vamos falar hoje - Por que uma visão crítica? - O que é arquitetura de software? - Por que aprender arquitetura de software? - Para quem é a arquitetura de software? - Arquitetando sem perder a agilidade - Como desenvolver pensamento arquitetural?
  5. 5. Sobre o que NÃO vamos falar hoje - Linguagens de programação - Ferramentas - UML - Como montar um sistema que faz X
  6. 6. 1: Por que uma visão crítica?
  9. 9. Quem é responsável pela arquitetura? Arquiteto(a) Devs
  10. 10. Quem é responsável pela arquitetura? Arquiteto(a) Devs
  11. 11. Quem é responsável pela arquitetura? Arquiteto(a) Devs Público-alvo
  13. 13. Quem é afetado pela arquitetura? Arquiteto(a) Devs
  14. 14. Quem é afetado pela arquitetura? Arquiteto(a) Devs Público-alvo
  16. 16. Para que serve a arquitetura? Arquiteto(a) Devs
  17. 17. No modelo tradicional, a arquitetura é uma forma de gerir o trabalho dos devs. Para que serve a arquitetura?
  18. 18. Queremos propor que a arquitetura seja pensada de forma colaborativa. Para que serve a arquitetura?
  20. 20. 2: O que é arquitetura de software?
  23. 23. Fazemos software para resolver problemas. Por que fazemos software?
  24. 24. Problemas sempre surgem de um contexto. Por que fazemos software?
  26. 26. Um produto de software é consumido tanto por seus usuários quanto por seus produtores. Para quem fazemos software?
  29. 29. O software é produzido e consumido em um contexto que estende o contexto do problema. Onde vive o software?
  30. 30. O problema é dos usuários. A solução estende o contexto.
  32. 32. Arquitetura é o conjunto de decisões técnicas que influenciam como o software afeta seu contexto. O que, afinal, é arquitetura?
  33. 33. 3: Por que aprender arquitetura de software?
  36. 36. “Quero fazer um aplicativo onde usuários mandem mensagens para outros usuários”
  37. 37. Implementação: 1 em cada 5 mensagens chega.
  38. 38. Além disso, cada alteração leva 2 meses para ir ao ar.
  39. 39. Você não quer um aplicativo de mensagens, você quer um aplicativo de mensagens confiável e manutenível.
  40. 40. Qualidades (“requisitos não-funcionais”) - Eficiência - Escalabilidade - Confiabilidade - Baixo uso de memória - Responsividade - Manutenibilidade - etc.
  42. 42. Decisões conscientes e inconscientes Arquiteto(a) Devs Decisões
  43. 43. O problema é dos usuários. A solução estende o contexto.
  44. 44. Decisões conscientes e inconscientes Arquiteto(a) Devs Público-alvo
  45. 45. Tornar a arquitetura colaborativa e ágil é uma forma de entender, visualizar e controlar o impacto das decisões Decisões conscientes e inconscientes
  48. 48. 4: Para quem é a arquitetura de software?
  51. 51. Níveis de abstração: O Mapa e o Território
  52. 52. Níveis de abstração: O Mapa e o Território
  53. 53. Níveis de abstração: O mapa e o território
  55. 55. Contextos: Situando o sistema
  56. 56. Preocupações no nível de contextos - Quem são os stakeholders do sistema? - Com quais outros sistemas o sistema interage? - Quais os interesses de cada stakeholder? - Quais são as necessidades de cada sistema? - O que pode levar o contexto a mudar?
  57. 57. Containers: Descrevendo unidades de trabalho
  58. 58. Preocupações no nível dos containers - Quem são os produtos que precisamos construir? - Quais necessidades cada produto irá cumprir? - Quem irá interagir com cada sistema? - Quem irá construir cada sistema? - Como o processo de produção dos sistemas irá interagir com a estrutura da empresa? - O que pode levar os containers a mudarem?
  59. 59. Componentes: Planejando implementações
  60. 60. Preocupações no nível dos componentes - Qual a responsabilidade de cada componente? (1 por componente) - Cada componente define uma unidade coesa? - Cada componente define uma unidade desacoplada? - As fronteiras entre os componentes são bem-definidas? - O que pode levar os componentes a mudarem?
  61. 61. Código: Sujando as mãos
  62. 62. Preocupações no nível de código - Qual a responsabilidade de cada classe/módulo/entidade? (1 por entidade) - O código segue boas práticas? - As fronteiras entre os componentes são bem-definidas? - Aqui já estamos saindo da Arquitetura e entrando na Engenharia de Software!
  63. 63. Coisas que mudam juntas devem ser arquitetadas juntas.
  64. 64. 5: Arquitetando sem perder a agilidade
  67. 67. Alguém provavelmente já resolveu o seu problema antes. Design é redesign
  69. 69. Você vai errar. Pense em decisões de arquitetura como hipóteses. Decisões são experimentos
  71. 71. O seu contexto é único. Apenas fazendo você vai saber o que funciona nele. Fazer é aprender
  73. 73. Padrões são fundamentos
  74. 74. Padrões são fundamentos
  75. 75. Padrões são bases. Encaixe eles na sua arquitetura, não encaixe sua arquitetura nos padrões. Padrões são fundamentos
  77. 77. Quanto design é design demais?
  78. 78. 6: Como desenvolver pensamento arquitetural?
  83. 83. Em resumo
  84. 84. Em resumo - Arquitetura existe em um contexto - Arquitetura é feita para pessoas - Arquitetura é sobre comunicação e decisões - Pessoas diferentes precisam ver níveis diferentes do sistema - Padrões são bases - Arquitetura ágil é um processo de iteração
  86. 86. Dúvidas?
  87. 87. Muito obrigado! /in/pcstl @coproduto @coproduto

