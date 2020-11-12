Successfully reported this slideshow.
Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto 7 - INDUTORES 7.1 – MAGNETISMO E ELETROMAGNETISMO Magnetismo – é ...
Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto Campo magnetizante H – traduz a intensidade magnética ou concentr...
Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto • Inicialmente vamos aplicar um campo magnetizante com intensidad...
Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto Abaixo a figura de um indutor reto, com núcleo cilíndrico, e vári...
Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto Fluxo magnético instantâneo numa bobina energizada com corrente v...
Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto Com isso, percebe-se que um condutor quando submetido à passagem ...
Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto de aproximação ou afastamento, o que requer um dispêndio de energ...
Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto Para deduzir a expressão da corrente instantânea do circuito que ...
Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto INDUTÂNCIA MÚTUA M Assunto que tem aplicação prática nos transfor...
Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto • Assume valores intermediários quando estão em núcleos separados...
Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto Teste prático da polaridade relativa entre primário e secundário ...
Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto O fluxo eletromagnético instantâneo no indutor é dado por: Φ(t)=L...
Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto Transitório de carga (fig. 7 – 14) Lembrar a convenção para notaç...
Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto Descrição do processo de carga (fig. 7 - 14) Instante de comutaçã...
Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto para obtermos a corrente no tempo, até que atinja o valor máximo ...
Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto i (t )=e − [R L ]t {V f −[ R i (0 + )]}−Vf −R ou i (t )=(Vf R )−(...
Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto Dedução: derivar (7.10) em relação ao tempo, com V f R =IMÁX , te...
Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto • Corrente no circuito : i(0 + ) decai bruscamente de IMÁX para u...
Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto Por que há o centelhamento nos contatos do interruptor, quando se...
Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto Aplicar os limites de integração − [R L ]t =[ ln i(0 + )− ln i(t)...
Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto 7.4 - ASSOCIAÇÃO DE INDUTORES – diferente do que ocorre com resis...
Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto Tensões instantâneas durante a carga: • Individual: vdLn(t)= Ln[d...
Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto ASSOCIAÇÃO EM PARALELO DE INDUTORES IDEAIS (CC) Informação prátic...
Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto Correntes instantâneas: • A corrente de carga/descarga individual...
  1. 1. Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto 7 - INDUTORES 7.1 – MAGNETISMO E ELETROMAGNETISMO Magnetismo – é a propriedade natural de alguns materiais, para atrair ou repelir materiais ferrosos ou materiais da mesma espécie. O material que tem magnetismo permanente é chamado de ímã. Os materiais que têm magnetismo induzida e cujo efeito cessa, ao cessar a indução, são classificados como materiais magnéticos. A terra é um ímã natural e a agulha de uma bússola, que é um ímã, sempre aponta sua extremidade norte para o polo sul magnético, localizado próximo do polo norte geográfico. O magnetismo dos materiais é causado pela orientação dos seus “domínios magnéticos”, que são microrregiões do material onde há diferentes momentos angulares dos seus elétrons. Os domínios magnéticos de um ímã são naturalmente orientados, enquanto os domínios de outros materiais são orientados somente enquanto estiverem sob influência de um campo magnetizante externo. Principais características do magnetismo: • O elemento magnético é sempre bipolar: os polos de um corpo magnético nunca ocorrem de forma separada, e cada vez que um corpo magnético é quebrado, suas partes também vão ter dois polos opostos nas suas extremidades, denominados de Norte e Sul. • A atração entre dois materiais magnéticos (ou magnetizados) se dá pelos polos de nomes diferentes, e a repulsão, pelos polos de nomes iguais. • Os ímãs têm o remanente magnético permanente mas sofrem desmagnetização se submetidos a elevada temperatura denominada Temperatura de Curie, que para materiais ferrosos é de 770°C . A alta temperatura também afeta negativamente o grau de magnetização induzida num material. Campo magnético remanente B - É um ente físico invisível, vetorial e bipolar, que permeia todo o espaço ao redor de um corpo magnético, natural ou artificial, e esse campo pode influir sobre materiais magnéticos e sobre cargas elétricas em movimento num condutor ou no vácuo. Unidade de medida: Tesla T ou Weber/m² . • Pode ser permanente ou temporário (remanente). • Exerce força magnética F de atração ou repulsão sobre um corpo sensível ao magnetismo. • Induz magnetismo nos materiais suscetíveis. • Pode ser gerado por uma corrente elétrica. • Pode gerar corrente elétrica desde que haja movimento relativo entre o campo magnético e um condutor elétrico. • É formado por “linhas de força” individuais, que nunca se cruzam e têm o sentido Norte / Sul externamente ao elemento magnético. • Podem se adensar em meios magnéticos favoráveis que tenham permeabilidade magnética μ maior do que o ar, como os materiais férricos. Tesla – força de 1Newton exercida por um campo magnético sobre uma partícula carregada de 1Coulomb , se deslocando perpendicularmente a uma velocidade de 1m/ s . 1
  2. 2. Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto Campo magnetizante H – traduz a intensidade magnética ou concentração das linhas de força no meio material submetido à indução por corrente elétrica. Unidade de medida: A/m ampere/metro. Permeabilidade magnética μ (mi) – é a facilidade com que as linhas de campo magnético permeiam um material, representada por um valor adimensional dado pela relação entre o campo remanente B e o campo magnetizante H : μ = B H em Henry/metro. Os materiais ferromagnéticos (Fe, Co, Ni...) têm μ⩾1 , enquanto os materiais diamagnéticos têm μ <1 . A referência é o vácuo μ =4π 10−7 H /m . Na figura (7 – 02) podemos ver o adensamento das linhas de força passando por material ferroso que tem alta permeabilidade, enquanto que o vidro, de permeabilidade magnética nula, não interfere no campo ao seu redor. O campo magnético remanente, quando provocado por corrente elétrica, depende da permeabilidade do meio magnetizado: B=μ H Histerese magnética Histerese - é o princípio da não coincidência na resposta de um sistema a um estímulo que provoque uma mudança de estado, e a volta ao estado anterior. Esse princípio é utilizado na área de controle para dar estabilidade ao funcionamento de automatismos e se baseia no fato de que um nível de sinal que liga um dispositivo deve ser diferente do nível do sinal que o desliga. O princípio da histerese linear é representado graficamente conforme a figura 7 – 03. Histerese magnética: é a defasagem não linear entre o campo magnetizante H e o campo remanescente B , resultado da inércia magnética dos materiais utilizados nos núcleos dos indutores. Quando um corpo ferromagnético é submetido a uma magnetização com determinada polaridade da corrente, a reversão do campo remanescente B ocorrerá com um nível diferente do campo magnetizante H , conforme mostra a curva de magnetização na fig. 7 - 04. A “largura” da curva de histerese é diretamente proporcional à capacidade remanescente do material, portanto, materiais com alto remanente, a curva de histerese é “mais larga”. Exemplo da fig. 7 - 04 Fase inicial de magnetização positiva: • um núcleo ferromagnético, completamente desmagnetizado, está com um campo remanescente B=0T , conforme ponto (a) do gráfico. 2
  3. 3. Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto • Inicialmente vamos aplicar um campo magnetizante com intensidade H = 1 A/m e então, o campo remanescente crescerá até a intensidade B =2T conforme o ponto (b) do gráfico. • Se aumentarmos o campo magnetizante para H =3 A/m , o campo remanescente crescerá até a intensidade B =3T , conforme o ponto (c), e neste ponto, percebe-se pela horizontalidade da linha que representa o campo remanescente, que houve uma estagnação, mesmo que o campo magnetizante continue a crescer: este é o ponto de saturação magnética positiva do material. Fase da desmagnetização positiva, com remanente: • a partir do ponto (c), se o campo magnetizante diminuir para H =1 A/m , o campo remanescente vai diminuir para B =2,8T , representado pelo ponto (d) do gráfico. Aqui, chama a atenção o fato de que, para o mesmo campo magnetizante H =1 A/m , termos dois campos remanescentes com intensidades diferentes, representados pelos pontos (b) e (d). • Diminuindo o campo magnetizante para H =0 A/m , o campo remanescente não voltará para B =0T , e sim, para B=2,2T , conforme mostrado no ponto (e) do gráfico. Fase da magnetização negativa, com remanente: • se o campo magnetizante crescer negativamente para H =(−1) A/m , o campo remanescente vai diminuir para B =0T , representado pelo ponto (f) do gráfico. • Aumentando negativamente o campo magnetizante para H =(−3) A/m , o campo remanescente vai alcançar a saturação negativa em B=(−3)T , mostrado no ponto (g) do gráfico. Fase da desmagnetização negativa, com remanente: • a partir do ponto (g), se o campo magnetizante diminuir negativamente para H =−1 A/m , o campo remanescente vai diminuir negativamente para B =(−2,8)T , representado pelo ponto (h) do gráfico. Aqui, novamente chama a atenção o fato de que, para o mesmo campo magnetizante H =(−1) A/m , termos dois campos remanescentes com intensidades diferentes, representados pelos pontos (f) e (h). • Diminuindo negativamente o campo magnetizante para H =0 A/m , o campo remanescente não voltará para B=0T , e sim, para B =(−2,2)T , conforme mostrado no ponto (i) do gráfico. • Finalmente, para trazermos o campo remanente para B =0T , temos que aumentar positivamente o campo remanente para H =1 A/m , conforme mostrado no ponto (j) do gráfico. 7.2 – ELETROMAGNETISMO Indutor O indutor prático é um componente elétrico em forma de bobina, pouco dissipativo, reativo, e armazenador de energia magnética, enquanto houver corrente elétrica circulando nas suas espiras, ou por curtíssimo período, ao ser desligado do circuito. 3
  4. 4. Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto Abaixo a figura de um indutor reto, com núcleo cilíndrico, e vários símbolos, de acordo com o tipo de material do núcleo. Quando tivermos que energizar indutores acoplados magneticamente, é importante observar o sentido das espiras para que haja relação entre a entrada da corrente e o polo magnético gerado, por isso existe a marca de polaridade, indicada no símbolo por um “ponto”, e uma marcação no terminal físico (ver indutância mútua). Nos alto-falantes, por exemplo, essa marcação é feita com os sinais + e – para sincronizar o movimento dos cones de dois ou mais alto-falantes acusticamente acoplados. Conforme a aplicação, os indutores podem ter a forma construtiva reta ou toroidal, e conforme a frequência, os núcleos podem ser: • Abaixo de 10 Khz : chapas laminadas de ferro silício. • Acima de 10 Khz : ligas tipo ferrite. Suas espiras podem ser unidas ou separadas, o seu núcleo pode ser somente com ar, ou preenchido com material suscetível à magnetização. Os fatores limitadores para a utilização de um indutor são: • Parâmetros da bobina: ◦ Capacidade de condução de corrente A . ◦ Tensão nominal V ◦ Máxima tensão do isolamento KV . ◦ Frequência Hz • Parâmetro que define o núcleo: ◦ Frequência Hz ◦ Permeabilidade magnética μ Fluxo magnético ϕ ( letra grega minúscula “phi”) - representa o campo magnético uniforme que atravessa um corpo suscetível com uma área S e sua intensidade é proporcional a inclinação da área em relação a direção e a densidade das linhas do campo magnético. Unidade de medida: Weber Wb . ϕ = B.S cosθ •  (theta) – ângulo entre a direção das linhas de campo e o vetor normal n à superfície. • Weber – Fluxo magnético através de um corpo suscetível com superfície de 1m² imerso perpendicularmente num campo magnético de 1 Tesla. O fluxo magnético será máximo quando a superfície estiver perpendicular às linhas de campo, portanto o vetor normal ( ⃗n ) ao plano estará a 0° , cujo cosseno é um. Por outro lado, à proporção que a superfície se inclina num ângulo θ , o fluxo vai diminuindo. e será nulo quando a superfície estiver paralela às linhas do campo magnético, com o vetor normal a 90° , cujo cosseno é zero. 4
  5. 5. Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto Fluxo magnético instantâneo numa bobina energizada com corrente variável : ϕ (t )=Li(t) Indutância L É a constante de proporcionalidade que indica a capacidade de uma bobina energizada gerar e conservar um campo magnético B para cada ampere variando no indutor com N espiras: L=N ϕ i(t) . A indutância também é função dos parâmetros físicos do indutor: L=μ N ² S l • μ Permeabilidade magnética do núcleo. • N Número de espiras. • S Área transversal em m². • l Comprimento em metro. Unidade de medida: Henry. 1 Henry significa que a variação de um ampere por segundo resulta em uma força eletromotriz autoinduzida de um volt. Indução eletromagnética Oersted descobriu que uma corrente elétrica, passando num condutor retilíneo, cria um campo magnético circundante e perpendicular à direção do condutor, orientado com sentido Sul / Norte, conforme a regra da mão direita, pelo princípio das “cargas elétricas positivas em movimento”, ou corrente convencional. Da mesma forma, uma corrente elétrica passando numa bobina, cria um campo magnético perpendicular ao plano das espiras, cuja polaridade, também é dada pela regra da mão direita, para a corrente convencional: “se a mão direita envolver as espiras da bobina, com os quatro dedos apontando o sentido da circulação da corrente, o polegar estendido apontará para o polo Norte do solenoide”. 5
  6. 6. Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto Com isso, percebe-se que um condutor quando submetido à passagem de uma corrente elétrica tem dois campos: • O campo elétrico, inerente a cada partícula de carga, que se propaga longitudinalmente dentro do condutor, no sentido da queda de potencial sobre o mesmo. • O campo magnético, ao redor do condutor, cria um dipolo magnético, perpendicular à direção do condutor, com sentido Sul / Norte, conforme a regra da mão direita. Faraday e Henry descobriram o inverso: a variação de um campo magnético, perpendicularmente a uma bobina, induz uma corrente elétrica em suas espiras, e nos seus terminais aparecerá uma tensão instantânea autoinduzida: vL(t )=−N( dϕ (t) dt ) Esta expressão é a Lei de Faraday para uma bobina de N espiras, e significa que a tensão induzida será proporcional ao número de espiras e à taxa de variação instantânea, ou derivada do fluxo magnético. Lenz descobriu que a corrente induzida numa bobina, gera um campo magnético contrário ao movimento do campo magnético indutor, da seguinte forma: Ao aproximarmos o polo norte de um ímã, do núcleo de uma bobina, ocorrerá a “expansão” do campo magnético B sobre as espiras, o que provocará a indução de uma corrente elétrica. Esta corrente induzida criará um campo magnético “reverso” no núcleo da bobina, cujo polo norte ficará frontal do polo norte do ímã que se aproxima, provocando a repulsão entre os dois, que será mais intensa quanto mais rápido for o movimento (Lei de Faraday). Se o movimento parar, cessará todo o processo. Fazendo-se agora o movimento reverso, afastando o polo norte do ímã que estava junto do núcleo da bobina, ocorrerá a retração do campo magnético B sobre as espiras, e o efeito se inverte, com o solenoide criando um polo sul frontal ao polo norte do ímã, o que gera uma força de atração entre os dois. Por isso há uma força magnética entre indutor e induzido sempre contrária ao movimento 6
  7. 7. Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto de aproximação ou afastamento, o que requer um dispêndio de energia mecânica para manter o movimento capaz de gerar uma corrente elétrica. Resumo da Lei de Lenz: A corrente induzida produz um campo magnético oposto à variação do fluxo magnético que a gerou. Fenômeno da autoindutância A tensão autoinduzida instantânea ou f.c.e.m é dada por: vL(t )=−[L di(t) dt ] (7.01). Entendendo o termo di(t) dt da fórmula (7.01) em três cenários: 1. Se a corrente é constante, com qualquer amplitude ou polaridade, a sua derivada é zero, representada por uma reta horizontal, cuja tangente é zero e vL(t )=0V . 2. Se uma corrente estiver crescendo em termos absolutos −i(t) → 0 → +i(t) , sua derivada será positiva, representada por uma reta tangente à “curva” i(t)x t , com inclinação positiva, então vL(t ) será negativa. 3. Por outro lado, se estiver decrescendo em termos absolutos +i(t) → 0 → −i(t ) , sua derivada será negativa, representada por uma reta tangente à “curva” i(t)x t , com inclinação negativa, então vL(t ) será positiva. Nos cenários 2 e 3 a derivada será proporcional à inclinação da reta tangente à “curva” i(t)x t , que por sua vez é proporcional à rapidez da variação da corrente. Uma variação brusca da derivada da corrente provoca um pico de tensão com polaridade invertida. O que ocorre dentro do indutor Quando é aplicada uma tensão v(t ) com amplitude crescente sobre um indutor, instantaneamente haverá uma variação infinitesimal da corrente do circuito (corrente forçante) i(t) , o que gera uma brusca variação positiva da sua derivada, capaz de gerar um fluxo magnético inicial muito intenso, que por sua vez provocará o aparecimento de um pico de tensão instantânea autoinduzida −vL(t ) , ou força contra eletromotriz f .c.e.m , que por sua vez provocará o aparecimento de uma corrente interna −iL(t) reagindo à variação de amplitude da corrente forçante do circuito, de forma que i(t)−iL (t)=0 . O resultado deste complexo processo de ação e reação, que ocorre dentro do indutor, é a reatância indutiva, que não permite a variação brusca da corrente instantânea i(t) no circuito. Queda de tensão sobre um indutor - Se o indutor está numa malha, em série com um resistor, a queda de tensão instantânea é determinada pala LTK da malha vdL(t )= vg(t)−vR(t) e pode ser determinada também pelo positivo de (7.01) vdL(t )= [L di(t ) dt ] (7.02). 7
  8. 8. Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto Para deduzir a expressão da corrente instantânea do circuito que alimenta um indutor, em função da queda de tensão nos seus terminais, vamos manipular a expressão (7.02) aplicando a propriedade proporcional “o produto dos meios é igual ao produto dos extremos” : L[di(t)]=vdL(t)dt , em seguida levar o termo da corrente para o primeiro membro di(t)= 1 L [vdL(t)dt ] e integrar ambos os membros, deixando a constante 1 L fora do integrando: ∫ 0 t di(t )= 1 L ∫ 0 t vdL(t)dt teremos i(t)= 1 L ∫ 0 t vdL (t)dt (7.03). Reatância indutiva XL – É consequência da Lei de Faraday, e caracteriza a inércia do indutor às variações da corrente elétrica. É medida em ohms e será detalhada no estudo de corrente alternada: XL =2π .f .L ou XL =ω .L . • f é a frequência em Hz . • 2πf é o fator de conversão para frequência angular ω em radianos/segundo. • L é a indutância em Henry. Os transitórios do indutor em CC são consequência da reatância indutiva, embora a abordagem seja feita de outra forma, pois cada transitório é um evento exponencial, não periódico, portanto sem a grandeza “frequência”, que é própria de CA . Indutor ideal em CA – resistência ôhmica nula rL =0Ω , sem capacitância parasita CP =0Farad e reatância XL pura. Indutor prático em CA – Todo indutor prático tem agregados: • Uma resistência ôhmica em série rL > 0Ω , própria do fio da bobina. • Uma capacitância parasita em paralelo CP , por causa da proximidade dos fios da bobina. Numa análise real, devem-se considerar estas grandezas agregadas, que por menores que sejam, vão alterar a reatância indutiva XL . Os indutores práticos, quando utilizados em CA , também têm perdas magnéticas, que são dissipadas na forma de calor: • Correntes parasitas (Foucault) – são correntes induzidas nos núcleos ferromagnéticos, cuja intensidade é diretamente proporcional à frequência de variação do fluxo indutor e que vão circular em “curto circuito”, produzindo perdas térmicas. A forma prática para minimizar essas perdas é utilizar núcleos ferromagnéticos na forma de pacote de lâminas delgadas e isoladas eletricamente umas das outras, dispostas longitudinalmente (paralelas ao eixo entre os polos magnéticos). Os núcleos de “Ferrite”, por terem alta resistividade elétrica, são menos suscetíveis a esse fenômeno. 8
  9. 9. Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto INDUTÂNCIA MÚTUA M Assunto que tem aplicação prática nos transformadores elétricos. Se colocarmos duas bobinas isoladas eletricamente sobre o mesmo núcleo magnético, como na fig. 7 – 10, e se uma delas L1 for energizada com corrente de amplitude variável i1(t) , nessa bobina haverá um campo magnético variável que vai induzir uma tensão variável na bobina vizinha L2 , e então teremos duas situações: • Se L2 estiver com os terminais desligados (circuito aberto), não haverá influência de L2 sobre L1 . • Se L2 estiver alimentando uma carga, formando uma malha, haverá uma corrente variável i2(t) que também vai induzir uma tensão em L1 , fenômeno denominado de indutância mútua M . O resultado da indutância mútua dependerá da posição relativa do eixo geométrico das duas bobinas, da permeabilidade magnética do núcleo μ , e dos parâmetros geométricos: comprimento l , área transversal do núcleo S e do número de espiras N1 e N2 , então: M =μ S N1 .N2 l Unidade de medida: Henry H . Em termos de autoindutância L individual, com L1=μ N1 2 S l e L2=μ N2 2 S l , a indutância mútua é dada por: M =k√L1. L2 então k = M √L1. L2 com 0≤k ≤1 , o que implica que √L1 .L2 ≥M . Coeficiente de acoplamento magnético k Fator adimensional que pode variar de zero a um, refletindo o fluxo magnético efetivo ϕ 2 que a bobina secundária está aproveitando do fluxo magnético gerado pela bobina primária ϕ 1 , e é dado por: k = ϕ 2 ϕ 1 . • Tende para 1 quando as bobinas são montadas no mesmo núcleo fechado com qualquer forma geométrica, separadas ou sobrepostas. A forma geométrica do núcleo magnético não altera a indutância mútua, assim, um núcleo fechado, de forma triangular com uma bobina em cada lado do triângulo, os fluxos magnéticos estarão perpendiculares ao plano das espiras, com o máximo aproveitamento; 9
  10. 10. Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto • Assume valores intermediários quando estão em núcleos separados, mas muito próximas, e posicionadas axial ou paralelamente; • Tende a zero quando estão em núcleos separados e perpendiculares entre si, mesmo muito próximas; O fluxo magnético indutor é máximo quando “corta perpendicularmente” o plano das espiras induzidas. Elementos de circuito com indutância mútua - convenções Convenção dos fluxos: Considerando um cenário com duas bobinas em posições ideais de acoplamento magnético, vamos nomeá-las de L1 indutora e L2 induzida. Para que haja fluxo magnético indutor é necessário que L1 esteja energizada para haver a circulação de uma corrente indutora. E para que haja indutância mútua M , é necessário que a bobina induzida faça parte de uma malha fechada por onde circule a corrente induzida. ϕ1 fluxo magnético total da malha 1. ϕ11 parte do fluxo magnético total da malha 1 e vinculado somente à malha 1 (autoindutância). ϕ12 fluxo magnético mútuo gerado pela malha 1 e vinculado à malha 2. ϕ1 =ϕ 11 + ϕ12 ϕ2 fluxo magnético total da malha 2. ϕ22 parte do fluxo magnético total da malha 2 e vinculado somente à malha 2 (autoindutância). ϕ21 fluxo magnético mútuo gerado pela malha 2 e vinculado à malha 1. ϕ2 =ϕ 22 +ϕ 21 Nos elementos indutivos acoplados magneticamente, a polaridade da tensão mutuamente induzida M dependerá da combinação dos fluxos magnéticos produzidos, tanto pela bobina indutora L1 , como pela induzida L2 , o que está intrinsecamente ligado com o sentido relativo das espiras dessas bobinas. Duas bobinas acoplados magneticamente estão “em fase” quando o fluxo induzido ϕ2 estiver no mesmo sentido do fluxo indutor ϕ1 , o que é verificado com a aplicação da regra da mão direita. Para que isso ocorra é necessário que o sentido das espiras das bobinas seja o mesmo, de forma que ϕ1 + ϕ2 ⇒ +M . Caso as bobinas tenham sentidos relativos contrários, então: ϕ1 −ϕ 2 ⇒ −M ou −ϕ 1 + ϕ2 ⇒ −M . Convenção dos pontos ou marcas de polaridade Tem como objetivo marcar os terminais de mesma polaridade em bobinas acopladas, e para isso devem ser considerados, o sentido dos enrolamentos, e o conhecimento dos terminais “p” (princípio) e “f” (fim) de cada bobina. 10
  11. 11. Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto Teste prático da polaridade relativa entre primário e secundário acoplados magneticamente: ao ligar a chave da malha 1, se o ponteiro do voltímetro saltar à direita e voltar ao centro, a tensão induzida é positiva, então o terminal marcado será positivo (fig. 7 - 11). Exemplo de duas bobinas acopladas magneticamente e com marcações em fase (figura 7 – 12): Análise das tensões : A bobina indutora L1 faz parte da malha 1, é alimentada por uma fonte de tensão, portanto é um elemento consumidor, e nos seus terminais haverá uma corrente forçante i1(t) produzindo o fluxo variável ϕ1 que gera uma f.c.e.m. vL1(t) e uma tensão induzida em L2 v21 (t) . Então v1(t)=v11 (t)+ v12(t) ou v1(t)= L1 d i1(t) dt + M di2(t) dt . A bobina induzida L2 faz parte da malha 2, onde o fluxo ϕ1 induz uma tensão v21 (t) , que cria a corrente i2(t) , que produz o fluxo variável ϕ2 , que gera uma f.c.e.m. vL2 e uma tensão induzida em L1 v12 (t) . Então v2(t)=v22 (t) + v21 ou v2(t)= L2 d i2(t ) dt + M di1(t) dt . LTK da malha 1: −vg + [i1(t)R1]+ L di1(t) dt −M di2(t ) dt =0 . LTK da malha 2: −M di1(t ) dt +[i2(t )R2] + L di2(t) dt =0 . Energia magnética potencial acumulada no indutor Em - (FIG. 7 – 19) A energia potencial magnética é armazenada no Campo magnético no interior do indutor. Unidade de medida: Joule J . 11
  12. 12. Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto O fluxo eletromagnético instantâneo no indutor é dado por: Φ(t)=L.i(t ) que mostra sua relação linear com a corrente. Por consequência, a indutância será: L= Φ(t) i(t) que numa representação gráfica será uma reta, cuja inclinação é dada por : α= tan −1 [Φ(t) i(t) ] . Nesse gráfico, a energia acumulada no indutor é representada pela área obtida pela integração do infinitésimo dEm(t)=ϕ (t)∗di(t ) no intervalo de i(t)=0 → (I) : ∫dEm(t)= ∫ t=0 t=I Φ(t).di como Φ(t)=L.i(t ) ∫dEm(t)= ∫ t=0 t= I L i(t).di constante fora do integrando ∫dEm =L ∫ t=0 t=I i(t).di resolvendo a integral EM (t)=L [i(t)]² 2 ou EM (t)= 1 2 L [i(t)]² Joules. Como L= ϕ(t) i(t) EM (t)= 1 2 [ ϕ(t) i(t) ] [i(t )]² ou EM = 1 2 [ϕMÁX .I MÁX] que representa a área do triângulo sob a reta L no intervalo 0 → t . No caso de indutância mútua entre duas bobinas, a energia total é dada por: EM (t)= 1 2 L1 [i1(t)]² + 1 2 L2 [i2(t )]²± M (i1.i2) (7.04). Como o indutor é um elemento passivo, sua potência consumida é sempre positiva, portanto EM ≥0 . independentemente das polaridades das correntes. Lembrando que M =k√L1. L2 então k = M √L1. L2 com 0≤k ≤1 , o que implica que √L1 .L2 ≥M . 7.3 - COMPORTAMENTO TRANSITÓRIO DO INDUTOR EM CC Para o estudo do transitório de carga ou descarga do indutor, vamos colocar um resistor em série com a fonte de tensão, e assim teremos um circuito RL . A duração do transitório ocorre entre t(0 + )→t (≥5τ) onde τ= L R é a constante de tempo do circuito. Relação tensão corrente no indutor A queda de tensão no indutor é oposta à tensão autoinduzida: vdL(t)= vL(t) (7.05). 12
  13. 13. Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto Transitório de carga (fig. 7 – 14) Lembrar a convenção para notação do tempo no instante de transição de um evento: • Tempo anterior, à esquerda de zero : t =(0 − ) . • Tempo inicial do evento, à direita de zero: t =(0+ ) , que é um valor infinitesimal de “t”. LTK do circuito RL , para carga do indutor: −VS + vdR(t)+ vdL (t)=0V ou −VS + Ri(t) +[L di(t) dt ]=0V (7.06) Situação antes da carga t =(0 − ) : indutor descarregado. Para esta análise vamos considerar que a chave está na posição (c → b) , colocando o resistor R em paralelo com o indutor para ser descarregado, o que nos dará as seguintes condições iniciais, antes da próxima carga: • Tempo da descarga : (t≥5τ ) , onde τ = L R . • Queda de tensão no indutor descarregado: VdL=0V . • Tensão autoinduzida −VL =0V . • Queda de tensão no resistor: VdR =0V . • Corrente no circuito: I =0 A . 13
  14. 14. Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto Descrição do processo de carga (fig. 7 - 14) Instante de comutação da chave para a energização do indutor • Chave na posição (c → a) . • Tempo inicial t =(0 + ) • A fonte vai fornecer um degrau positivo de tensão 0→Vf • Queda de tensão inicial no resistor: um indutor descarregado tem uma inércia altíssima para variação de corrente (característica da reatância indutiva), ou seja, se comporta como um circuito aberto, assim, a corrente no resistor é considerada próximo de zero, por isso teremos: vdR(0+ )=i(0+ ) R vdR(0+ )=0.R ou vdR(0+ )=0V . • LTK(0 + ) : −VS+vdR(0 + )+vdL(0 + )=0V ou −VS+0+vdL(0 + )=0V . • O aparecimento da f .c.e.m . já foi tratado no estudo da autoindutância, onde se obteve a expressão da f.c.e.m. (7.01) vL(0+ )=−L di(0+ ) dt . • A queda de tensão nos terminais do indutor que recebe um degrau de tensão inicia o processo de carga com o valor da fonte e decai exponencialmente vdL(0 + )=Vs → VdL(t ≥5 τ)=0V . • No caminho inverso ocorre o crescimento exponencial da corrente instantânea i(t) no circuito i(0 + )= 0 → i(t≥5τ)=IMÁX . Como no regime permanente X L(t ≥5τ ) → 0 (curto circuito), ao completar a carga, a corrente máxima do circuito passa a ser limitada apenas pelo resistor IMÁX = VS R . Deduzir a expressão da corrente instantânea no processo de carga do indutor iL(t) : • Condição inicial: descarregado i(0− )=0 A • Constantes: VS , R e L • Variável: i(t) . A LTK do circuito LR para o processo de carga do indutor, dada na expressão (7.06) pode ser escrita como: L[ di(t ) dt ]+[Ri(t)]=VS , que é uma EDO (equação diferencial ordinária) linear de primeira ordem e não homogênea. Para resolvê-la, vamos fazer algumas manipulações algébricas 14
  15. 15. Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto para obtermos a corrente no tempo, até que atinja o valor máximo (indutor ideal carregado): IMÁX = Vf R . Dividir os termos por L e separar o termo “diferencial” : di(t) dt = V f−[R i (t)] L usaremos a propriedade proporcional da “permuta dos meios” para agrupar os termos de corrente e tensão no segundo membro: dt L = di(t) Vf −[ R i (t)] . Integrar os dois termos em função do tempo: 1 L ∫ 0+ t dt = ∫ i(0+ ) i(t) 1 Vf −[ R i (t)] di . O primeiro membro será: t L e então teremos: t L = ∫ i (0+ ) i(t) 1 Vf −[R i (t)] di (7.07) Vamos aplicar a regra da substituição para resolver o segundo membro: Vf −[ R i (t)]=u (7.08) Diferenciar em relação a (i): du di = d di [Vf −Ri] como dVf di =0 pois Vf é constante, e di di =1 , teremos: du di =−R e di =− du R . A expressão (7.07) ficará: t L =∫ 1 u (− du R ) ou t L =− 1 R∫ du u sendo ∫ du u =ln u , teremos: t L =− 1 R ln|V f−[R i (t)] |i(t) i(0) Levar − 1 R multiplicando, para o primeiro membro: −[ R L ]t =ln|Vf −[R i (t )] | i(t) i(0 + ) O primeiro membro desta expressão é relacionado ao tempo de carga do indutor, e mostra o termo − R L que significa o negativo do inverso da constante de tempo − 1 τ , o que nos dará uma curva exponencial decrescente. O segundo membro relaciona a tensão da fonte com a tensão instantânea no resistor. Aplicar os limites de integração: −[ R L ]t =ln {VS−[Ri(t)]}−ln {V f−[R i (0 + )]} Aplicar a propriedade “a subtração de logaritmos é igual ao logaritmo do quociente”: − [R L ]t =ln Vf −[ R i (t)] Vf −[R i (0+ )] . Exponenciar os dois membros: e − [R L ]t = Vf −[R i (t)] V f −[ R i (0+ )] Separar o termo i(t) no primeiro membro: {V f −[ R i (t)]}=e − [R L ]t {Vf −[R i (0+ )]} 15
  16. 16. Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto i (t )=e − [R L ]t {V f −[ R i (0 + )]}−Vf −R ou i (t )=(Vf R )−(Vf R )e − [R L ]t +i(0+ )e − [R L ]t . Substituir − R L =− 1 τ e simplificar a expressão acima: iL (t)= Vf R (1−e − t τ )+ i (0 + ) e − t τ (7.09) . Significado da constante de tempo (τ) na carga do indutor completamente descarregado Abordagem algébrica: Condição anterior: indutor descarregado i(0 − )=0 A . Sendo τ = L R , a partir da expressão (7.09), fazendo t =τ ou t = L R , teremos: i (τ)= Vf R [1−e − τ τ ] (7.10). Sendo − τ τ =−1 , e −1 = 1 e e 1 e =0,367879 , podemos escrever (7.8) como: i(τ )=(1−0,367879) Vf R ou i(τ )=0,632121[ VS R ] (7.11) Onde a corrente no instante t =τ estará com 63%de(IMÁX ) . Abordagem gráfica através da derivada da corrente (fig. 7 - 15): Condição anterior: indutor descarregado i(0− )=0 A . Condição final: IMÁX= V f R . Ocorre quando di(t) dt =0 com t≥5τ e que significa que a reta tangente à curva da corrente está na horizontal. Por outro lado, se plotarmos uma reta tangente à curva da corrente, no ponto inicial da carga i(0 + ) , essa reta será inclinada e cruzará a reta horizontal extrapolada, correspondente a IMÁX , no instante t = τ segundos. Isso nos indica que, se a carga fosse linear, o indutor estaria completamente carregado quando t = τ . A inclinação dessa reta é dada por α =tan −1 I MÁX τ , onde IMÁX é o cateto oposto e τ é o cateto adjacente. 16
  17. 17. Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto Dedução: derivar (7.10) em relação ao tempo, com V f R =IMÁX , teremos di(t) dt = IMÁX d dt (1−e − t τ ) , onde d1 dt =0 e d dt −e − t τ =− e − t τ τ , então di(t) dt = IMÁX [− e − t τ τ ] . Como no ponto de tangenciamento t = 0 , e sendo e 0 =1 , teremos di(t) dt = I MÁX τ ou α =tan −1 I MÁX τ . Transitório de descarga (fig. 7 - 16) Sabemos na prática que a carga de um indutor é dissipada instantaneamente na abertura do interruptor, por isso, estudá-lo durante a descarga requer um interruptor sem retardo entre as posições “a = fonte” , “b = carga” , com o indutor no polo “c”: liga a carga antes e desliga a fonte depois. Neste estudo vamos considerar que o indutor está plenamente carregado no instante anterior t =0 − , antes de ser conectado em paralelo com um resistor R : interruptor na posição c→b . Situação antes da descarga t =0 − • Indutor em série com um resistor, alimentado por uma fonte independente de tensão, através de um interruptor “liga antes, desliga depois”. • Duração do processo de carga anterior: (t > 5τ ) • Impedância do indutor em regime permanente Z=0Ω ou curto circuito. • Corrente no circuito no final da carga: i(t > 5τ)= IMÁX onde IMÁX = Vf R • Queda de tensão no indutor carregado: vd L(t > 5 τ)=0V (comporta-se como um curto circuito) • Como não há mais variação da corrente dIMÁX dt =0 , a reta tangente ao gráfico da corrente está na horizontal e a f .c.e.m.=0V . • Queda de tensão no resistor: vd R(t >5 τ)= IMÁX . R ou vd R(t >5 τ)=VS • LTK : −VS+VdR+VdL=0V ou −VS+VdR+0=0V Instante da comutação da chave para a descarga do indutor • Chave na posição c → b : resistor R em paralelo. • Tempo inicial t =0 + 17
  18. 18. Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto • Corrente no circuito : i(0 + ) decai bruscamente de IMÁX para um valor positivo muito menor, e assim, a derivada da corrente no tempo será altíssima e de valor negativo. • Tensão no indutor: estava em zero volt no regime permanente, e a brusca alteração da corrente produzirá um pico instantâneo positivo de f.c.e.m. , e o indutor passa a ser a fonte de tensão: vL(0+ )=I MAX. (R+RSW ) onde RSW é a resistência estimada entre os contatos no início da abertura do interruptor (switch) da fonte. Como neste caso o resistor de carga já estava conectado antes do desligamento da fonte, RSW =0Ω e vL(0 + )=I MAX. (R) . • Queda de tensão no resistor: decai bruscamente, proporcionalmente à queda da corrente. Descrição do processo de descarga (fig. 7 - 16) Um indutor carregado, ao ser desligado, reage à interrupção da tensão com uma tendência instantânea da queda da corrente, e esse brusco decaimento da corrente faz com que sua derivada seja um valor negativo altíssimo, e isso autoinduzirá um pico instantâneo de tensão contrária no indutor, para se opor à queda da corrente e tentar mantê-la com a mesma amplitude que tinha quando o indutor estava energizado pela fonte (Lei de Lenz). Após o pico do instante do desligamento, a tensão positiva autoinduzida vL(t ) vai decrementando contínua e exponencialmente até zero, junto com a corrente, pois o indutor agora é a fonte de tensão e está devolvendo a energia armazenada, que vai sendo dissipada no resistor (R) . Por essa razão, não há porque citar ou representar o gráfico da queda de tensão VdL , que seria “negativa”. A comparação das figuras 7 – 14 com 7 – 16 nos mostra claramente essa afirmação. A LTK na descarga do indutor sobre um resistor será: −vL(t )+vd R(t)=0 . 18
  19. 19. Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto Por que há o centelhamento nos contatos do interruptor, quando se desliga um indutor? De acordo com a expressão da tensão instantânea de pico que aparece sobre o interruptor, no desligamento, será muitíssimo maior do que Vf que carregou o indutor, e capaz de provocar a ruptura dielétrica do ar entre os seus contatos, provocando “centelhamento”, conforme veremos no exemplo a seguir. Nota: (fig. 7-17) para minimizar o pico de tensão produzido pela f.c.e.m., no desligamento de cargas indutivas, é recomendado utilizar um diodo polarizado inversamente (freewheeling), em paralelo com o indutor, para fechar um curto circuito à corrente de descarga. Exemplo: calcular a tensão de pico no desligamento de um indutor real, com resistência interna r =3 Ω , alimentado diretamente por uma fonte de tensão de 12V CC . A resistência entre os contatos, na abertura do interruptor, é estimada, por baixo, em: RSW =2K Ω . Resolução: • Corrente no indutor no regime permanente: I = Vs r I = 12V 3Ω = 4 A • Queda de tensão no indutor: com a corrente estável, não há tensão induzida, mas há a queda de tensão por causa da resistência interna do indutor: Vd L=I .r VdL= 4 A x 3Ω VdL= 12V . • LTK da malha: −VS+VdL =0V ou −12+12=0V • Ao abrir o interruptor, teremos a resistência total : r+RSW =3Ω+2 KΩ ou r+RSW = 2.003Ω • A tensão de pico nos contatos é dada por: V pico = IMAX . (r+RSW) V pico = 4 A x 2.003Ω ou V pico =8.012V . Dedução da expressão da corrente de descarga do indutor (condição anterior: carregado) A partir da LTK do circuito da fig. 7 - 16 −vL(t )+vR (t)=0 ou −L di(t) dt +[R i(t)]=0 Separar o termo diferencial di(t) dt =− [ R i (t)] L e isolar i(t) : − [i (t)] L/R = di(t) dt Separar os termos da corrente no segundo membro −dt L/R = di(t ) i (t) e integrar os dois membros: ∫ 0+ t −dt L/R = ∫ i(0+ ) i(t) di i ou −[R L ]t =|ln i| i(t) i(0 + ) . 19
  20. 20. Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto Aplicar os limites de integração − [R L ]t =[ ln i(0 + )− ln i(t)] Aplicar a propriedade “a subtração de logaritmos é igual ao logaritmo do quociente”: −[R L ]t =ln [i(0+ ) i(t ) ] exponenciando os termos e − [R L ]t = i(0+ ) i(t) Finalmente, isolando i(t) , teremos: i(t)=i(0+ ) [e − [R L ]t ] ou i(t)=i(0+ ) e − [ t τ ] (7.12) onde τ = L R . Significado da constante de tempo (τ) na descarga do indutor Abordagem algébrica: se fizermos t =τ na expressão (7.12) , teremos: i (τ)= i (0+ )[e −( τ τ ) ] e poderemos escrever: i(τ )=i(0 + ).e −1 . Como e−1 = 1 e e 1 e =0,367879 , então vamos ter: i (τ)= i (0 + ) 0,367879 . No caso da descarga do indutor plenamente carregado, onde i(0 − )=IMÁX = Vf R , teremos: i (τ)=0,367879(I MÁX) . Abordagem gráfica através da derivada (fig. 7 – 18): se traçarmos uma reta tangenciando a curva da corrente de descarga no ponto i(0+ ) , ela cruzará o eixo horizontal do tempo no ponto t =τ segundos, e essa reta tangente nos indica que, se a descarga fosse linear, a corrente no indutor estaria zerada exatamente quando t =τ . Na prática, a descarga completa ocorre no tempo t>5τ . Vamos achar o ângulo (a), formado pela reta tangente à curva da corrente em t(0 + ) . Derivar (7.12) em relação ao tempo: di (t) dt = d dt [i(0 + )e − t τ ] di (t) dt =i(0 + )[d dt e − t τ ] di (t) dt =i(0+ )[e − t τ ] d dt [−t τ ] di (t) dt =i(0+ )[e − t τ ] [− 1 τ ] fazendo t =0 + e como e 0 =1 , então di (0 + ) dt =[i(0+ )][− 1 τ ] ou tgα =− i(0 + ) τ , com i(0+ )= IMÁX . O sinal (-) nos indica que o ângulo (α > 90°) , cujo suplemento é β =tg−1 [I MÁX τ ] , onde IMÁX é o cateto oposto e τ é o cateto adjacente. 20
  21. 21. Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto 7.4 - ASSOCIAÇÃO DE INDUTORES – diferente do que ocorre com resistores e capacitores, a associação prática de indutores requer um cuidado extra, pois devem estar magneticamente separados uns dos outros, para evitar a indutância mútua, que ocorre tanto em CA com nos transitórios de CC . Em CC , no regime permanente, haverá somente o campo magnético fixo ao redor dos indutores energizados. ASSOCIAÇÃO EM SÉRIE DE INDUTORES IDEAIS CC Informação prática: este tipo de associação é empregada quando é necessário uma indutância com valor elevado. Podem-se usar indutores com valores diferentes. • Os indutores ideais (teóricos) não têm resistência interna r =0 Ω . • Num circuito RL (fig. 7 – 19), com indutores ideais em série, e uma resistência (R) em série com a fonte, a resistência total do circuito será: Rtotal =R • O tempo de carga ou descarga t>5τ será : τ = LEQ R . Indutância equivalente: • Supondo-se os núcleos com a mesma permeabilidade magnética relativa (mr), o indutor equivalente LEQ terá: ◦ Um núcleo “comprido”, igual à soma dos comprimentos individuais lEQ = l1+l2+…ln A área transversal equivalente será igual à média das áreas individuais SEQ = S1+S2+…Sn n ◦ Número de espiras igual à soma das espiras dos indutores da série n=n1+n2+…nn ◦ A indutância equivalente será a soma das indutâncias individuais: LEQ = L1+L2+L3+... Ln . Carga Equivalente: O processo de carga estará concluído quando a corrente do circuito ficar estabilizada no valor IMÁX = Vf R . Corrente instantânea: • A corrente instantânea de carga/descarga, que é a variável de estado do indutor, será a mesma em todos os indutores, e inversamente proporcional à indutância equivalente: i(t)= 1 LEQ ∫ 0 t vdLEQ(t)dt . 21
  22. 22. Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto Tensões instantâneas durante a carga: • Individual: vdLn(t)= Ln[di(t) dt ] . • Como a corrente é a mesma em todos os indutores, a queda de tensão instantânea do indutor equivalente será a soma das quedas de tensão instantâneas individuais: vdLEQ(t)= L1+L2+...Ln[di(t) dt ] ou vdLEQ(t)=vdL1(t)+vdL2(t)+...vdLn(t) . • LTK(t ) → −VS+[vdR(t)+vdLEQ(t)]=0V . • No final do processo de carga a queda de tensão individual será “zero”, portanto sua soma também será “zero”: VdLEQ =0V . • LTK(t >5 τ) → −VS+VdR +0=0V . Exemplo da fig. 7 – 19, com indutores ideais: LEQ =5+10+50 LEQ =65 H . IMÁX = 5V 5K Ω ou IMÁX =1mA ASSOCIAÇÃO EM SÉRIE DE INDUTORES COM RESISTÊNCIA INTERNA (CC) São válidas todos os conceitos citados para indutores ideais, exceto: • Os indutores têm resistência interna r >0 Ω . Lembrar que não estamos considerando capacitância parasita. • Num circuito RL em série (fig. 7 – 20), e com uma resistência (R) , também em série com a fonte, a resistência total do circuito será: Rtotal =R+[rL1+rL 2+...rLn] ou Rtotal =R+[rLEQ] . • No final do processo de carga a queda de tensão no indutor equivalente será VdLEQ = I .rLEQ . • Carga Equivalente: O processo de carga estará concluído quando a corrente do circuito ficar estabilizada no valor IMÁX = V f Rtotal . • O tempo de carga ou descarga t>5τ será: τ = LEQ Rtotal . 22
  23. 23. Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto ASSOCIAÇÃO EM PARALELO DE INDUTORES IDEAIS (CC) Informação prática: este tipo de associação é empregada quando é necessário uma indutância com valor diferente dos valores comerciais. Podem-se usar indutores com valores diferentes. • Os indutores ideais não têm resistência interna r =0 Ω . • Num circuito RL em paralelo (fig. 7 – 21), e com uma resistência (R) em série com a fonte, a resistência total do circuito será: Rtotal =R Indutância equivalente: • Supondo-se os núcleos com a mesma permeabilidade magnética relativa μr , o indutor equivalente terá: ◦ Um núcleo “espesso”, com a soma das áreas transversais: SEQ =S1+S2+… Sn , e comprimento médio ℓEQ = ℓ1+ℓ2+…ℓn n . ◦ Número médio de espiras nEQ = n1+n2+…nn n . ◦ Se as indutâncias forem diferentes, a indutância equivalente será: LEQ = 1 1 L1 + 1 L2 + 1 L3 +... 1 Ln . Se forem apenas dois indutores diferentes: LEQ = L1∗L2 L1+L2 e se todos forem iguais: LEQ = L n . ◦ A indutância equivalente será sempre menor do que a menor indutância do circuito. Tensões instantâneas: • O tempo de carga ou descarga t>5τ será proporcional à indutância equivalente: τ = LEQ R . • No transiente de carga, a queda de tensão do indutor equivalente será a mesma em todos os indutores: LTK(t ) do circuito será: −VS+[vdR(t)+vdLEQ(t)]=0V . • No final do processo de carga a queda de tensão sobre os indutores, será: VdLEQ =0V . • LTK(t ≥5 τ) do circuito: −VS+VdR =0V . 23
  24. 24. Análise de circuitos elétricos CC e CA Pedro Barros Neto Correntes instantâneas: • A corrente de carga/descarga individual, que é a variável de estado do indutor, será inversamente proporcional a cada indutância: iLn(t )= 1 Ln ∫ 0 t vdLn(t )dt • Como a tensão é a mesma em todos os indutores em paralelo, a corrente instantânea do indutor equivalente será: iLEQ(t)= 1 L1 + 1 L2 +... 1 Ln ∫ 0 t vdLEQ(t)dt ou a soma de todas as correntes instantâneas individuais: iLEQ(t)=iL1(t)+iL2(t)+....iLn(t) • Carga equivalente: O processo de carga estará concluído quando a corrente do circuito estiver estabilizada no valor IMÁX = Vf R . ASSOCIAÇÃO EM PARALELO DE INDUTORES COM RESISTÊNCIA INTERNA (CC) São válidas todos os conceitos citados para indutores ideais, exceto: • Os indutores têm resistência interna r >0 Ω . • Num circuito RL em paralelo (Fig. 7 - 22), e com uma resistência (R) , em série com a fonte, a resistência total do circuito será: Rtotal =R+rLEQ como rLEQ = 1 1 r 1 + 1 r2 +... 1 r n , Rtotal =R+ [ 1 1 r 1 + 1 r 2 +... 1 r n ] . • No final do processo de carga a queda de tensão no indutor equivalente será VdLEQ = I .rLEQ . • Carga equivalente: O processo de carga só cessará quando o a corrente do circuito estiver estabilizada no valor IMÁX = Vf Rtotal . • O tempo de carga ou descarga t>5τ será proporcional à indutância equivalente, com τ = LEQ Rtotal . 24

