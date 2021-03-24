https://reader.ebookexprees.com/chip991/1706456786 In A Good Horse Is Never a Bad Color, Mark Rashid continues to share his talent for training horses through communication rather than force. Rashid uses humorous, feel-good stories to relate his techniques of teaching horses by examining their view of the world. These stories deal with many aspects of buying, owning, and training horses with a special focus on those that are troubled and hard-to-train. The arrested development of horses like these, Rashid shows, is often a result of their trainers 8217; own lack of understanding of their unique psychologies. With stories that stress the importance of patience and understanding, this book is a must-have for compassionate horse trainers and owners. Tales of Arabs, appaloosas, and paints 8212;mistrusted and mistreated because of their breed 8212;will give readers a new perspective on these breeds and others. Sometimes, it 8217✔ the attitude that needs to be fixed rather than the horse. Rashid 8217✔ accounts of horses bound for slaughter because they were considered impossible to train will inspire you to give your own problem horse a second look. This new edition features added introductory notes for each chapter that contribute to a better understanding of Rashid 8217✔ philosophy and methods.