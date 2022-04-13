A Virtual Personal Assistant Services by Pearl Lemon Outsourcing.pdf

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
The idea of hiring a personal assistant is nothing new. Although they have gone under many other names and titles, personal assistants have been helping people get more done, and get it done faster for centuries.
The idea of hiring a personal assistant is nothing new. Although they have gone under many other names and titles, personal assistants have been helping people get more done, and get it done faster for centuries.