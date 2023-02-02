Successfully reported this slideshow.
Using a Web Browser and Search Engine.pptx

Feb. 02, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Using a Web Browser and Search Engine.pptx

Feb. 02, 2023
Using a Web Browser and Search Engine.pptx

  1. 1. Using a Web Browser and Search Engine
  2. 2. Web browser It is an application program that provides a way to look at and interact with all the information on the World Wide Web. 2/2/2023 Web Browser
  3. 3. 2/2/2023 3
  4. 4. Search engine A program that searches for and identifies items in a database that correspond to keywords or characters specified by the user, used especially for finding sites on the World Wide Web. 2/2/2023 4
  5. 5. 2/2/2023 5
  6. 6. Difference between Web Browser and Search Engine A browser is a piece of software that retrieves and displays web pages; A search engine is a website that helps people find web pages from other websites. 2/2/2023 DIFFERENCES 6
  7. 7. URL 2/2/2023 7
  8. 8. Address Bar 2/2/2023 8
  9. 9. Hyperlink 2/2/2023 9 ENTER
  10. 10. 2/2/2023 10
  11. 11. Refresh 2/2/2023 11
  12. 12. Back button 2/2/2023 12
  13. 13. Forward button 2/2/2023 13
  14. 14. Bookmark 2/2/2023 14
  15. 15. 2/2/2023 15
  16. 16. 2/2/2023 16
  17. 17. EVALUATING WEBSITE RESOURCES
  18. 18. Guidelines in Evaluating a Website 1. Check the URL a. Is it a personal page? b. Who published it? c. What is the domain type? 2/2/2023 18
  19. 19. 2/2/2023 19 BACK
  20. 20. 2/2/2023 20 BACK
  21. 21. 2/2/2023 PRESENTATION TITLE 21
  22. 22. 2/2/2023 22
  23. 23. Guidelines in Evaluating a Website 2. Check the content. a. Is the information on the site well-written? b. Is the article objective about the issue being discussed? c. Does the site provide thorough coverage of the topic discussed? 2/2/2023 23
  24. 24. 2/2/2023 24
  25. 25. Guidelines in Evaluating a Website 3. Check the date. a. Does the site show when it was created and last updated? b. Do the links work, or do they mostly lead to an error message? 2/2/2023 25
  26. 26. 2/2/2023 26
  27. 27. Identification 2/2/2023 27
  28. 28. Identification 2/2/2023 28
  29. 29. Thank you

