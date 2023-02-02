Using a Web Browser and Search Engine.pptx

4.
Search engine
A program that searches for and identifies
items in a database that correspond to
keywords or characters specified by the
user, used especially for finding sites on
the World Wide Web.
Difference between Web
Browser and Search Engine
A browser is a piece of software that retrieves
and displays web pages;
A search engine is a website that helps people
find web pages from other websites.
Guidelines in Evaluating a
Website
2. Check the content.
a. Is the information on the site well-written?
b. Is the article objective about the issue being
discussed?
c. Does the site provide thorough coverage of the topic
discussed?
