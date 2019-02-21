Successfully reported this slideshow.
This guide will help our merchant understand the features better

  1. 1. Training guide on Instant Bank Transfer feature on Paytm for Business App: In this module we will discuss: 1. How to install & login to the Paytm for Business app 2. Settlements Tab- i. Balance & Details ii. Instant Bank Transfer 3. Accounts Tab
  2. 2. Now Paytm merchants can transfer the money accepted through their QR code to their bank at anytime of the day Instant Bank Transfer 1. Flexible timings of settlement in the bank 2. Same day bank transfer as per the convenience and need 3. Instant bank transfers 4. This feature is available in your Paytm for Business App 5. Applicable for 50K, 1 lac and 5 Lac and Unlimited merchants Instant Bank Transfer
  3. 3. Download Paytm For business app by going to : Playstore Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.paytm.business&hl=en 1Instant Bank Transfer Installation of App Installation & login
  4. 4. 1 Once you install and open the app you will get an option to select your preferred language, tap on you preferred language here Tap on Continue2 Choose language 1 Installation & login 1 2 Instant Bank Transfer
  5. 5. Benefits of becoming a Paytm merchant 1 Installation & login 1 Tap on Get Started 1 Instant Bank Transfer
  6. 6. 1 Enter your Paytm registered mobile no. and tap on the blue button If the entered mobile no. has not been in use for 3 months and has been recycled, then you will see this option. In this case you will have to create a Paytm Account 2 Login to Paytm for Business- Dormant mobile no. 1 Installation & login 3 Tap on Create Paytm account and follow the steps to create a Paytm account on this no. 1 2 3 Instant Bank Transfer
  7. 7. 1 Enter your Paytm registered mobile no. Tap on here2 Login to Paytm for Business 1 Installation & login 3 Enter your password Tap on here4 1 2 3 4 Instant Bank Transfer
  8. 8. 1 Tap on Forgot Password Reset Password 1 Installation & login 2 Enter your Paytm registered email ID and tap on Reset Password 3 A link will be sent to the registered email ID, follow the link to reset your password. On this screen tap on OK to go back to login screen 2 3 1 Instant Bank Transfer
  9. 9. 1 You can see the total amount settled into your bank account for the selected period here 2 2 Settlements Tab– Balance & Details Tap on Settlements Settlements i Balance & Details 2B 2C Here you will see the break up amount of the bank settlement for selected period Here you can see the balance accumulated for next bank settlement. You can tap on Business Passbook which will give you a details of the accumulated amount 2A From here you can change the dates for data to reflect, date filter varies from Today, tomorrow, this week & custom range NOTE: Data for 6 months will be available here and at a time you can pull data for 31 days 1 2 2A 2B 2C Instant Bank Transfer
  10. 10. 1 Input the amount you want to transfer. System will automatically fetch the bank account details for your MID. Click on proceed 2 Settlements Tab– Instant Bank Transfer Click on the Transfer to Bank option 2 2 NOTE: Minimum amount which can be transferred to the bank: Rs.50,Maximum send money amount: Rs.2 lacs per transaction 1 2 Settlements i i Instant Bank TransferInstant Bank Transfer
  11. 11. 3 This is the screen you get after the transaction is completed2 2 3 2 Settlements i i Instant Bank TransferInstant Bank Transfer
  12. 12. 1 Select the frequency, once, twice or thrice a day. Time of transfer: - If user selects once a day: 5:00 AM - If user selects twice a day: 5:00 AM and 4:00 PM - Thrice a day: 5:00AM, 12:00PM & 4:00PM 2 Accounts Tab- Automatic Transfer to bank account Tap on Accept Payments Settings NOTE: User has an option to either chose automatic transfer of once, twice or thrice a day Tap on the three lines on upper right side of your app Automatic Bank Transfer 3 iii 1 2 3 2 AccountsInstant Bank Transfer 1 2
  13. 13. Thankyou! Queries: Reach out to us via Need Help section on Paytm for Business App or dial our Merchant Helpdesk no: 0120-33663377

