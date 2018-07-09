Loyalty wallet training guide_english

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Loyalty Wallet Training In this module we will discuss: 1. Overview of Loyalty Wallet 2. Login to the Panel 3. Add Funds •...
1 Overview UnderstandingLoyaltywallet LoyaltyWalletwill helpcorporatestotransferLoyalty benefits totheiremployees.
Login to the panel - https://dashboard.paytm.com/ 1 Enter your email/mobile no & password 2 Click on Login Securely 2 Logi...
2 Login 3 One time password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile phone 4 Enter the OTP and click on Verify 3 4
You transfer money to virtual account via NEFT We recharge your Business Wallet within 3hrs of receiving the fund You can ...
Checking VAN & generating proforma invoice VAN is the virtual bank account no. that is given to the merchant when he/she r...
6 7 Invoice will show up here You can email or download the invoice from here 8 You can take print out of the invoice from...
1 2 Click on Service Fee Invoice The list of invoices will show up here 3 Click on Download logo to download the invoice 4...
1 Click on Sub Wallets 4 Click on Create Sub Wallet A Create Sub WalletsSub Wallets CreateSub-Wallet Sub wallets are creat...
1 Click on Disburse Funds 3 Under To select Sub-Wallet 4 Enter the amount 5 Click on Transfer A Add Funds to Sub WalletDis...
B Disburse Funds to users wallet Disburse Funds By following these steps you can transfer money to your customer’s Paytm w...
1 Once you upload the files for disbursing funds a list of uploaded files will appear on the same screen of Disburse Funds...
4 The disbursal report will get downloaded in your system in excel format 4 C Track Disbursement statusDisburse Funds6
Under this tab Admin or Sub-User with access to Approve can View, Download, Approve or Reject the file that has been gener...
A Business WalletPassbook This report will allow you to check & download your daily transaction report and view the mini s...
7 Click here to download the report 8 By clicking on View All Downloads you can view the list of all reported downloaded t...
9 Click here to download the report to complete the download report process 9 A Business WalletPassbook8
Select Sub-wallet from here You can select filter of Mobile no./Transaction/Order ID to filter your search Select the requ...
15 16 Click here to download the report By clicking on View All Downloads you can view the list of all reported downloaded...
Click here to download the report to complete the download report process 17 17 B Sub WalletPassbook8
1 Click on Profile under settings and your account information will show up 2 You can add GSTIN and view/edit your address...
1 Click on categories depending on the type of your query, For example, here we have selected wallet Topup request “NeedHe...
4 Enter the details asked for Click on Submit Ticket54 5 Need Help10
6 You will get get an acknowledgement of your ticket 6 Need Help10
1 Select the Ticket History option under Need Help Checkingthestatusofaticket 1 Need Help10
2 You will be able to see the details of the ticket with the status. Checkingthestatusofaticket 2 Need Help10
3 If you click the Ticket number, you will be able to see any email messages associated with the ticket. You will see a me...
This will allow you to set up a reminder for making a balance top up of your sub wallet 2 Now click on alert against the s...
4 Switch on the slider under enable to activate the alert SettinguplowbalancealertforSub-WalletStep-2 3 Upon clicking on a...
You can also roll back the amount from Sub-wallet to Business wallet and then add it to other sub wallets which you freque...
You can create sub users with restricted access. Use mobile number or email to create sub-users from the “Sub Users” tab u...
Addsubuserstothepanel–Step2 3 Enter email / mobile number This can be either Paytm registered or not 4 Click on Proceed 5 ...
Youcanlookat thefollowingexampletounderstandhowrolescanbeassignedby Adminthat isyoutoyour sub- usersfordifferentsub-wallet...
For accessing any specific Sub-Wallet each Sub-User will require a permission from Admin that was provided while creating ...
7 Click on Verification access button next to Sub-User to activate Approval access, for approving Sub- User need to have a...
Click on Usage access to activate usage of Roles assigned 8 Click on Single & any one approver can go ahead with the appro...
Email documents to corporate.helpdesk@paytm.co m We receive & verify the documents Transfer initiated to given bank accoun...
1 Click on Forgot Password? ResetPassword 1 Additional Features11 F Reset Password You can set a new password for your acc...
2 Call on this no., follow the IVR. A link will sent to your registered mobile no. via SMS and also on email ID, follow th...
Thank you! For further queries please send an email to corporate.helpdesk@paytm.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Loyalty wallet training guide_english

5 views

Published on

This module will help corporates understand the usage and features of this panel.

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Loyalty wallet training guide_english

  1. 1. Loyalty Wallet Training In this module we will discuss: 1. Overview of Loyalty Wallet 2. Login to the Panel 3. Add Funds • VAN & Proforma Invoice 4. Service Fee Invoice 5. Sub Wallet • Create Sub- Wallet 6. Add/Disburse Funds • Add Funds • Disburse Funds • Disbursement status 7. Approval of disbursement Request 8. Passbook 9. Settings • Profile 10. Need Help 11. Additional Features • Low Balance Alerts • Move Unused Funds from Sub Wallet to Business Wallet • Add Sub User • Add Maker • Claim TDS • Reset Password
  2. 2. 1 Overview UnderstandingLoyaltywallet LoyaltyWalletwill helpcorporatestotransferLoyalty benefits totheiremployees.
  3. 3. Login to the panel - https://dashboard.paytm.com/ 1 Enter your email/mobile no & password 2 Click on Login Securely 2 Login HowtologintoCorporatePanel? NOTE: Please use login credential of your Paytm wallet to login if you have an existent Paytm Wallet. If the number is not registered with Paytm, a wallet creation link has been sent to this number via SMS. Please set a password using the same. This link is valid for 48hrs 1 2
  4. 4. 2 Login 3 One time password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile phone 4 Enter the OTP and click on Verify 3 4
  5. 5. You transfer money to virtual account via NEFT We recharge your Business Wallet within 3hrs of receiving the fund You can start adding funds to sub-wallets & disbursing to receiver’s wallet Adding money to LoyaltyWallet Once you have been registered for Loyalty Wallet service; we provide you with: • Virtual bank account no. • IFSC code for NEFT NOTE: An email will be sent to primary/admin email ID upon successful loading of Business Wallet. You can follow the same procedure every time you want to add cash to your wallet. 3 Add Funds
  6. 6. Checking VAN & generating proforma invoice VAN is the virtual bank account no. that is given to the merchant when he/she registers for allowance, fuel, loyalty, gratification, food or gift wallet services, merchant can transfer money to this given account no. via NEFT every time he/she wants to top up the wallet. Merchant can also generate an invoice for the amount added 1 2 Click on Add Funds VAN along with IFSC code would be visible here 3 A VAN & InvoiceAdd Funds 3 Enter amount used for topping up business wallet 4 Enter purpose which is optional 5 Click on Generate Proforma Invoice 2 1 4 5 xxx xxx
  7. 7. 6 7 Invoice will show up here You can email or download the invoice from here 8 You can take print out of the invoice from here6 7 8 3 A VAN & InvoiceAdd Funds
  8. 8. 1 2 Click on Service Fee Invoice The list of invoices will show up here 3 Click on Download logo to download the invoice 4 Service Fee Invoice Service Fee Invoice The actual Invoices with commission+GST will now be available automatically in the panel within 24 working hours from the time you Add Funds to your Business Wallet 1 2 3 4 If you face any issue with getting your invoice, you can directly raise a ticket from here4 NOTE: An automated email will be sent to primary/admin login when service-fee invoice is generated for Business Wallet top up
  9. 9. 1 Click on Sub Wallets 4 Click on Create Sub Wallet A Create Sub WalletsSub Wallets CreateSub-Wallet Sub wallets are created to disburse funds to user’s wallet. You can create multiple sub wallet for various purpose of disbursing funds. You can create sub wallets by clicking on sub wallet tab and following the mentioned steps 3 Enter purpose for which this sub wallet will be use, this is optional 2 Enter a name for the sub wallet 1 2 3 4 5
  10. 10. 1 Click on Disburse Funds 3 Under To select Sub-Wallet 4 Enter the amount 5 Click on Transfer A Add Funds to Sub WalletDisburse Funds AddMoneytosubwallet NOTE: Amount entered should be equal to or less than the amount available in business wallet You can transfer money to your sub wallet by following these steps 2 Click on Add Funds to Sb wallets 6 Read the instructions 6 1 2 3 4 5 6
  11. 11. B Disburse Funds to users wallet Disburse Funds By following these steps you can transfer money to your customer’s Paytm wallet from the created sub - wallets. Multiple transfers can also be done by using this step Transfermoneytocustomer’sPaytmWallet 1 Click on Disburse Funds 3 Select sub-wallet from which you want to transfer money 2 Click on Disburse Funds to User wallet Read the guideline here for uploading file 4 6 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 5 6 7 Download sample file by clicking on download sample file and fill in the details in the file manually Choose the file to upload Click on Submit. In case there was any discrepancy in uploading the file then correction in messages will be shown on disbursal file being incorrect
  12. 12. 1 Once you upload the files for disbursing funds a list of uploaded files will appear on the same screen of Disburse Funds C Track Disbursement statusDisburse Funds 3 You can download the file status wise by clicking here 2 You can view the status of each file by clicking on Status, Once disbursal is complete the symbol for Disburse will turn green with a tick mark By following these steps you can check the status of disbursal requests. Howtocheckthestatusofdisubursalrequestsanddownloadthem? 6 1 2 3 NOTE: An email will be sent to primary/admin email ID upon disbursal completion
  13. 13. 4 The disbursal report will get downloaded in your system in excel format 4 C Track Disbursement statusDisburse Funds6
  14. 14. Under this tab Admin or Sub-User with access to Approve can View, Download, Approve or Reject the file that has been generated by releasing Disbursement, once approval/rejection is done, user can only download the file. When a file is uploaded, the users with approver access will get an email notification on the email registered in the Paytm account of that user (against which user has the checker access) 1 Click on Approvals A Approvals of disbursal request Approvalsofuploadedfile 2 Here you can see the file uploaded, Select the file & click on Action to Approve, reject or Download the file NOTE: Upon Approval/Rejection of a file, the file will go to the bottom of the list with row entry highlighted as red/green as per action taken (green for approval and red for rejection) Approvals 1 7
  15. 15. A Business WalletPassbook This report will allow you to check & download your daily transaction report and view the mini statement of your business and sub wallet transactions also . HowtoviewanddownloadTransactionReport? 1 Click on Passbook 3 Select the required Date or type of transaction 2 Select between Business and sub- wallet depending on requirement, here first we will see business wallet transaction followed by sub-wallet 4 You can also filter your search with particular Transaction ID from here 5 Click on Search 6 Transaction Report will show here, You can filter out the report by choosing the status of payment by clicking on Filter option next to STATUS. You can also filter out debit/credit amount to be reflected by clicking on Filter option next to AMOUNT 8 1 2 3 4 5 6
  16. 16. 7 Click here to download the report 8 By clicking on View All Downloads you can view the list of all reported downloaded till now A Business WalletPassbook8 7 8
  17. 17. 9 Click here to download the report to complete the download report process 9 A Business WalletPassbook8
  18. 18. Select Sub-wallet from here You can select filter of Mobile no./Transaction/Order ID to filter your search Select the required date, sub-wallet and transaction type from here Click on Search Transaction Report will show here, You can choose the status of report to be reflected by clicking on Filter next to STATUS 12 13 14 10 11 B Sub WalletPassbook8 SubWallet: 10 11 12 13 14
  19. 19. 15 16 Click here to download the report By clicking on View All Downloads you can view the list of all reported downloaded till now B Sub WalletPassbook8 15 16
  20. 20. Click here to download the report to complete the download report process 17 17 B Sub WalletPassbook8
  21. 21. 1 Click on Profile under settings and your account information will show up 2 You can add GSTIN and view/edit your address from here 3 You can view/edit your login details and notification mobile/email id from here 4 You can view/edit your Display Details from here 1 2 3 4 Checking Profile details You can view/update profile information from here A ProfileSettings9
  22. 22. 1 Click on categories depending on the type of your query, For example, here we have selected wallet Topup request “NeedHelp”sectiononthepanelallowsyoutoraiseticketsforvariousissuesfacedbyyou 3 Click here depending on your wallet type Click on Need Help 2 Need Help 2 1 3 10
  23. 23. 4 Enter the details asked for Click on Submit Ticket54 5 Need Help10
  24. 24. 6 You will get get an acknowledgement of your ticket 6 Need Help10
  25. 25. 1 Select the Ticket History option under Need Help Checkingthestatusofaticket 1 Need Help10
  26. 26. 2 You will be able to see the details of the ticket with the status. Checkingthestatusofaticket 2 Need Help10
  27. 27. 3 If you click the Ticket number, you will be able to see any email messages associated with the ticket. You will see a message saying” No email message present for the case ” in case there is no email messages available Checkingthestatusofaticket Need Help10
  28. 28. This will allow you to set up a reminder for making a balance top up of your sub wallet 2 Now click on alert against the sub- wallet you want to set an alert for SettinguplowbalancealertforSub-WalletStep-1 1 Click on Sub Wallet 2 1 Additional Features11 A Low Balance Alert
  29. 29. 4 Switch on the slider under enable to activate the alert SettinguplowbalancealertforSub-WalletStep-2 3 Upon clicking on alarm, this small screen would pop up 6 5 7 Enter thresh hold amount to reflect at what balance you should be reminded Enter email id where you would like this reminder email to go Click on submit 3 4 6 5 7 Additional Features11 A Low Balance Alert
  30. 30. You can also roll back the amount from Sub-wallet to Business wallet and then add it to other sub wallets which you frequently use, follow these steps 1 Click on Disburse Funds SendmoneybacktoBusinesswallet Under From select Sub-Wallet3 Enter the amount4 Click on Transfer5 2 Click on Claim Funds from Sub Wallet Read the instructions6 Additional Features11 B Claim Funds 1 2 3 4 5 6
  31. 31. You can create sub users with restricted access. Use mobile number or email to create sub-users from the “Sub Users” tab under the Settings section. Only Admin can create sub users. Addsubuserstothepanel–Step1 1 Click on Sub Users under Settings tab 2 Click on Add New Sub-User To Edit or Delete an already existing sub user click on appropriate option 2 A 1 2 2 A Additional Features11 C Add Sub User
  32. 32. Addsubuserstothepanel–Step2 3 Enter email / mobile number This can be either Paytm registered or not 4 Click on Proceed 5 Choose the wallet type and then roles or views that sub user can see 6 Click on Save user 3 4 5 6 Additional Features11 C Add Sub User
  33. 33. Youcanlookat thefollowingexampletounderstandhowrolescanbeassignedby Adminthat isyoutoyour sub- usersfordifferentsub-wallets.Weare lookingat thestructureof XYZ Company: CFO1 can access Sub – Wallet 1 (Add Funds, Claim Funds & Approve) Manager1- Can Disburse Funds with approval from CFO1 or CFO2 or Admin for Sub-Wallet 1 MD-XYZ Company - Has all the access & only Admin can create sub- users CFO3 can access Sub – wallet 3 (Add Funds, Claim Funds & Disburse Funds ) CFO2 can access Sub – wallet 1 & 2 (Add Claim, Disburse Funds & Approve) Manager3- Can Claim Funds for Sub- Wallet3 & create sub-wallet Manager2- Can Disburse Funds with approval from CFO1 or CFO2 or Admin for Sub- Wallet 1 & 2 & can also create sub-wallet Additional Features11 C Add Sub User
  34. 34. For accessing any specific Sub-Wallet each Sub-User will require a permission from Admin that was provided while creating Sub-User and those rights need to be made active from the “Manage Sub-Wallet” tab 4 A new Sub wallet which has been created but not mapped with Sub Users would look like this with a red cross sign, Click on edit next to it to enable mapping by activating secondary verification ProvideaccessrighttoSub-UserforspecificSub-WalletStep-1 1 Click on Sub Wallet 4 1 2 Click on Manage sub wallet 2 3 A sub-user can associate their account to all the existing sub wallets by clicking on Associate all 3 Additional Features11 D Add Maker
  35. 35. 7 Click on Verification access button next to Sub-User to activate Approval access, for approving Sub- User need to have access to specific wallet and Approval right 5 Click on secondary verification which would enable Approvals from Admin or another Sub-User having right to approve ProvideaccessrighttoSub-UserforspecificSub-WalletStep-2 8 Click on Usage access button next to Sub-User to activate usage access to assigned roles 9 Click on Update Mapping 6 Click on All to select multiple Approver & in this case approval is required from every approver 7 5 8 9 6 Additional Features11 D Add Maker
  36. 36. Click on Usage access to activate usage of Roles assigned 8 Click on Single & any one approver can go ahead with the approval Click on Verification access button next to Sub-User to activate Approval access, for approving Sub- User need to have access to specific wallet and Approval right Click on Update Mapping ProvideaccessrighttoSub-UserforspecificSub-WalletStep-3 9 10 11 8 9 10 11 NOTE: Secondary Verification option will not be saved when there is no checker, so make sure you assign one checker in order to activate your sub-wallet Additional Features11 D Add Maker
  37. 37. Email documents to corporate.helpdesk@paytm.co m We receive & verify the documents Transfer initiated to given bank account ClaimTDS When you transfer money to your Virtual Account you can claim TDS by providing us the following documents: • Canceled bank account cheque with entity name • TDS certificate • Invoice with TDS amount mentioned against each invoice NOTE: Once you send us the documents within 20days amount would get credited in your bank account. The service falls under 194H which means the adjusted TDS should be 5% on the Commission Additional Features11 E Claim TDS
  38. 38. 1 Click on Forgot Password? ResetPassword 1 Additional Features11 F Reset Password You can set a new password for your account in case you have forgotten your password also if you see that someone else has come to know your password
  39. 39. 2 Call on this no., follow the IVR. A link will sent to your registered mobile no. via SMS and also on email ID, follow the link to reset your password 2 Additional Features11 F Reset Password
  40. 40. Thank you! For further queries please send an email to corporate.helpdesk@paytm.com

×