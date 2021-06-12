Successfully reported this slideshow.
An Introduction on Calcium Carbonate and its usage

  1. 1. CALCIUM CARBONATE AND ITS USAGE An Introduction on
  2. 2. Content Introduction Types Industrial usage Medical usage Other usage
  3. 3. Introduction Calcium carbonate is a chemical compound that is used for shells of marine organisms, snails, and eggshells. It is also commonly found in limestone. The chemical formula is CaCO3; the compound appears to have a white chalky consistency that is also odorless. This compound's structure is trigonal making the main shapes dipyramids, rhombohedron, and scalenohedron. Calcium carbonate is found naturally in marble, limestone, chalk, and aragonite.
  4. 4. Though the compound is soluble in dilute acids, its solubility in water is quite poor. The compound comes in three different mineral types; calcite, aragonite, and vaterite. These minerals can be found in places that limestone, chalk, travertine, and marble settle for these rocks are all, for the most part, calcium carbonates. Depending on the addends, calcium carbonate releases and makes different products. An example of a chemical reaction is when the compound reacts with acids, it releases carbon dioxide. Another example is that the compound will form calcium bicarbonate when mixed with water saturated with carbon dioxide. Types
  5. 5. For Industrial purposes, uses can go from a cement additive to even ceramic glaze. There are hundreds of things that people use every day that is made with calcium carbonate. Moving on to health. Calcium carbonate is used in dietary calcium supplements also known as gastric antacids. However, there is a risk to any products that include the chemical compound. If overdose, there is a possibility of hypercalcemia. Please keep that in mind when taking any over-the-counter products that use calcium carbonate as one of their ingredients. Coming back from the tangent, we now move on to environmental uses. CaCO3 is used for neutralizing acidic ecosystems and to remove sulfur dioxide from places and industries that emit sulfur dioxide while working. Industrial usage
  6. 6. A source of calcium carbonate is known to reduce acidity. Because of this reason, this compound is an excellent candidate to be used in making calcium tablets or supplements. Most of the calcium supplements available on the market today are made with calcium carbonate or a variant on calcium carbonate known as coral calcium. Medical usage
  7. 7. It has been found recently that coral calcium is the most effective calcium carbonate source. This salt is obtained from fossilized coral reefs above sea level. It is pure, refined, and contains many other minerals in addition to adequate amounts of calcium. It is good for health because it not only helps in overcoming calcium deficiency but also treats many illnesses including depression, obesity, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure. Other usage

