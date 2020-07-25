What are Interchange Fees and How It Impacts Merchants

https://paykickstart.com/what-are-interchange-fees/



As you’re making money, you’re spending money (in some cases being charged fees). That’s what happens when you process credit card transactions through your website. These fees are called interchange fees and depending on your setup, it can be a big deal or something you can easily manage.



It’s important to know what your interchange fees are, how they’re calculated, and the impact they can have on your business.



That’s exactly what this article focuses on – the most important things you need to know about interchange fees.