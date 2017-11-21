21/11/2017 301, 3rd Floor, Mangal City, Vijay Nagar, Indore Toll Free: 9009010900
21/11/2017 301, 3rd Floor, Mangal City, Vijay Nagar, Indore Toll Free: 9009010900 Crude oil futures decline ahead of the O...
21/11/2017 301, 3rd Floor, Mangal City, Vijay Nagar, Indore Toll Free: 9009010900 TECHNICAL ANALYST OUTLOOK: TREND: - DOWN...
21/11/2017 301, 3rd Floor, Mangal City, Vijay Nagar, Indore Toll Free: 9009010900 SILVER OUTLOOK: TREND: - DOWN RESISTANCE...
21/11/2017 301, 3rd Floor, Mangal City, Vijay Nagar, Indore Toll Free: 9009010900 COPPER OUTLOOK: TREND: - UP RESISTANCE: ...
21/11/2017 301, 3rd Floor, Mangal City, Vijay Nagar, Indore Toll Free: 9009010900 CRUDE OIL OUTLOOK: TREND: - DOWN RESISTA...
21/11/2017 301, 3rd Floor, Mangal City, Vijay Nagar, Indore Toll Free: 9009010900 The information and views in this report...
21/11/2017 301, 3rd Floor, Mangal City, Vijay Nagar, Indore Toll Free: 9009010900 We, however, do not Touch for the accura...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Daily commodity prediction report by trdae india reserch 21 11-2017

9 views

Published on

TradeIndia Research is best advisory company in india & SEBI registered.we provides trading tips.

Published in: Services
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Daily commodity prediction report by trdae india reserch 21 11-2017

  1. 1. 21/11/2017 301, 3rd Floor, Mangal City, Vijay Nagar, Indore Toll Free: 9009010900
  2. 2. 21/11/2017 301, 3rd Floor, Mangal City, Vijay Nagar, Indore Toll Free: 9009010900 Crude oil futures decline ahead of the OPEC meeting: Crude oil futures declined on Monday, as traders turned cautious ahead of the OPEC meeting in Vienna, where it’s widely expected that OPEC and non-OPEC producers will agree to extend output curbs. OPEC meets next week to determine whether they will extend their supply quota plan through 2018. Oil has come under pressure of late due to speculation that global supplies will continue to outpace demand. Copper Silent and Unchanged in Trading Session On Monday: Indian Copper was trading unchanged in the session ending Monday. The prices were at levels of Rs 440.35 per kg. The prices tested a high of Rs 440.7 per kg, and a low of Rs 438.3 per kg. Copper was little changed on Monday after a report showed China's property sector, a major metals consumer, remained resilient in October but a stronger dollar capped gains. China's new home prices rose at a slightly faster pace in October after gains had held steady the previous month, as prices remained resilient in the face of falling sales and a tighter liquidity environment. Gold futures edge lower on MCX: Gold futures edged lower on MCX due to a stronger US dollar, but remained near a one- month high hit in the previous session on uncertainty over progress on a potential overhaul of the US tax code.
  3. 3. 21/11/2017 301, 3rd Floor, Mangal City, Vijay Nagar, Indore Toll Free: 9009010900 TECHNICAL ANALYST OUTLOOK: TREND: - DOWN RESISTANCE: - 29500, 29600. SUPPORT: - 29300, 29200. STRATEGY: - BUY ON LOW. GOLD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK The last session of Gold future market is clearly a result of a retest in support line of the “Ascending broadening wedge” channel which triggered the bullish momentum. The market is expected to continue on the same trend and the rally could test $1282- 1284(29420-29470) levels in the upcoming sessions. Resistance holds at $1286(29520) and support holds at $1276(29270).
  4. 4. 21/11/2017 301, 3rd Floor, Mangal City, Vijay Nagar, Indore Toll Free: 9009010900 SILVER OUTLOOK: TREND: - DOWN RESISTANCE: - 39600, 39800. SUPPORT: - 39200, 39000. STRATEGY: - BUY ON LOW. TECHNICAL OUTLOOK Silver 4Hr chart has formed “Rising wedge” pattern. The last session has broken the channel’s support line on bearish momentum which confirms the sell signal in the upcoming session of the market. The same is expected to rally on with the bearish trend which could test 39200-39000 levels. Previous Support has become Resistance at 39500 and support holds at 39000.
  5. 5. 21/11/2017 301, 3rd Floor, Mangal City, Vijay Nagar, Indore Toll Free: 9009010900 COPPER OUTLOOK: TREND: - UP RESISTANCE: - 445.50,448. SUPPORT: -440.50, 438. STRATEGY: - BUY ON LOW. TECHNICAL OUTLOOK COPPER is in short term bearish phase. The daily Technical chart of COPPER displays "Falling wedge" pattern indicating bearish downtrend as per the channel. Key Support holds at 436. Key resistance holds at 444-447. On the daily basis, the market shall remain on an uptrend till the resistance.
  6. 6. 21/11/2017 301, 3rd Floor, Mangal City, Vijay Nagar, Indore Toll Free: 9009010900 CRUDE OIL OUTLOOK: TREND: - DOWN RESISTANCE: - 3700, 3730. SUPPORT: - 3650, 3620. STRATEGY: - SELL ON HIGH. TECHNICAL OUTLOOK Crude Oil 4Hr chart has formed the “Descending broadening wedge” pattern and the last session has met up with the channel’s resistance slope line which indicates that market could retest the level and turn back to bearish momentum in the upcoming sessions. The downside rally could test $56-55.50(3642-3610) levels in the upcoming sessions. Resistance holds at $57(3707) and Support holds at $55.75(3625).
  7. 7. 21/11/2017 301, 3rd Floor, Mangal City, Vijay Nagar, Indore Toll Free: 9009010900 The information and views in this report, our website & all the service we provide are believed to be reliable, but we do not accept any responsibility (or liability) for errors of fact or opinion. Users have the right to choose the product/s that suits them the most. Sincere efforts have been made to present the right investment perspective. The information contained herein is based on analysis and up on sources that we consider reliable. This material is for personal information and based upon it & takes no responsibility. The information given herein should be treated as only factor, while making investment decision. The report does not provide individually tailor-made investment advice. Trade India Research Recommends that investors independently evaluate particular investments and strategies, and encourages investors to seek the advice of a financial adviser. Trade India Research shall not be responsible for any transaction conducted based on the information given in this report, which is in violation of rules and regulations of NSE and BSE. The share price projections shown are not necessarily indicative of future price performance. The information herein, together with all estimates and forecasts, can change without notice. Analyst or any person related to Trade India Research might be holding positions in the stocks recommended. It is understood that anyone who is browsing through the site has done so at his free will and does not read any views expressed as a recommendation for which either the site or its owners or anyone can be held responsible for . Any surfing and reading of the information is the acceptance of this disclaimer. All Rights Reserved. Investment in Commodity and equity market has its own risks. DISCLAIMER
  8. 8. 21/11/2017 301, 3rd Floor, Mangal City, Vijay Nagar, Indore Toll Free: 9009010900 We, however, do not Touch for the accuracy or the completeness thereof. we are not responsible for any loss incurred whatsoever for any financial profits or loss which may arise from the recommendations above. Trade India Research does not purport to be an invitation or an offer to buy or sell any financial instrument. Our Clients (Paid Or Unpaid), Any third party or anyone else have no rights to forward or share our calls or SMS or Report or Any Information Provided by us to/with anyone which is received directly or indirectly by them. If found so then Serious Legal Actions can be taken.

×