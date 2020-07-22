Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE CELL Represented by- Radiate
Introduction  The cell is the functional and structural unit of living body. Cell Tissue Organ Organ system Living body
3D model of a typical animal cell
Introduction  Many cells are group together to form tissue.  Many tissue group together to form organ.  Many organ grou...
Labeled diagram of a typical animal cell
Introduction  Cell is made of two parts:- 1. Protoplasm/ Plasma membrane 2. Cell membrane
Plasma membrane or Cell membrane  Plasma membrane is the outer surface of the cell.  It is covering of the cell which is...
1. Nucleus  It is the largest structure of the cell which almost present of centre of cell.  It is more or less spherica...
(a) Nucleolus  It is highly coiled filamentous structure present in the nucleus.  It has no membrane surrounding it.  I...
(b) Chromatin  These are fibrous thread like structure which are presented in nucleus.  They are composed of DNA and pro...
2. Mitochondria  Mitochondria is a Greek word, it means;  Mito- Thread  Chondria- Granules  Mitochondria are granules ...
2. Mitochondria  Mitochondria is composed of two layer of membrane they are; 1. An outer layer which are smooth. 2. An in...
Chemical composition  Mitochondria consist of protein 73% and lipids 25-30% of the total lipids, 90% phospholipids and re...
Function of mitochondria 1. Oxidation of food stuff:  Mitochondria are generally known as power house of the cell because...
3. Endoplasmic reticulum  It is the most extensive cell organelle present in the cytoplasm.  Endoplasmic reticulum is a ...
4. Golgi apparatus  It is cup shaped structure which are present in cytoplasm.  It is situated between the nucleus and a...
5. Lysosome  Lysosome are small spherical or oval shape which are surrounded by a single membrane.  They are spherical v...
6. Centrosomes  It is a small, rod shaped body found near the nucleus.  It play a important role during cell division. ...
7. Microsomes  They are extremely small membrane, bound bodies present in cytoplasm.  Microsome originate from endoplasm...
Function of cell A. Ingestion and assimilation:  The cell ingests chemical substance like amino acids from intracellular ...
Function of cell C. Metabolism: i. Anabolism:-  In this process, the ingested and assimilate food material is used for gr...
Function of cell E. Excretion:  The cell eliminates waste products.  These waste products are carried by blood for elimi...
Function of cell G. Selective gate-keeper:  Cell membrane act as a selective gate-keeper by functioning as a semi permeab...
The Cell

In this section of the course, you will learn about the cell and all the parts that make it functional. You will also focus on the cell membrane, which is the structure that surrounds the cell and separates its internal environment from the external environment. It is a critical component because it controls what can enter and exit the cell. This section will also describe how cells reproduce to maintain homeostasis.Cells are the basis of life—the basic structural unit of living things. Molecules such as water and amino acids are not alive but cells are! All life is comprised of cells of one type or another.

One of the hallmarks of living systems is the ability to maintain homeostasis, or a relatively constant internal state. The cell is the first level of complexity able to maintain homeostasis, and it is the unique structure of the cell that enables this critical function.

In this section of the course, you will learn about the cell and all the parts that make it functional. You will also focus on the cell membrane, which is the structure that surrounds the cell and separates its internal environment from the external environment. It is a critical component because it controls what can enter and exit the cell. This section will also describe how cells reproduce to maintain homeostasis.

