Toxicity studies Submitted by, Pavithra.P (117011101298) Pavithra.T (117011101299) Pooja.K (117011101300) 04-04-2020 B.Tec...
Toxicity: • Any adverse effect that a chemical or physical agent might produce within a living organism. • Toxicity studie...
History of toxicity studies: • Paracelsus (Father of Toxicology) determined specific chemicals responsible for the toxicit...
Necessties : • Benefit-risk ratio can be calculated • Prediction of therapeutic index Therapeutic index = maximum tolerate...
Types of toxicity: • Acute toxicity • Sub-acute toxicity • Sub-chronic toxicity • Chronic toxicity 04-04-2020 B.Tech (biot...
Acute toxicity: It refers to those adverse effects occurring following oral or dermal administration of a single dose of a...
Duration : Few days to 2 weeks after a single dose Test system: 2 species required – Mice,Rats or sometimes rabbits or dog...
Parameters : • Mortality • Clinical pathology • Weight change • Gross necropsy • Signs of toxicity 04-04-2020 B.Tech (biot...
Sub acute toxicity: It resembles acute toxicity except that the exposure duration is greater,from several days to one mont...
Dose administration: 3 to 4 doses given by the same routes as previous toxicity tests. Parameters : • Histopathology • Cli...
Subchronic toxicity: It is the toxic exposures repeated or spread over an intermediate time range (1-3 months) Objective: ...
Test system: 2 species required : Rodents, dogs Dose administration: At least 3 doses given by the same routes as previous...
Chronic toxicity: It is the exposures (either repeated or continuous ) over a long period of time(greater than 3 months). ...
Duration : • Rodents – 6 to 24 months • Non-rodents – 12 months or longer upto 10% of species lifespan. • Length depends o...
Reference: • Biopharmaceutical second edition – Gary Walsh 04-04-2020 B.Tech (biotechnology) 15
