STRUCTURE OF HEPATITIS Presented by, Pavithra B R 18RNS85165 BSc 6th sem BCGTMB The Oxford College of Science
INTRODUCTIO N
HEPATITIS Etymology – Greek (1700s)
HEPATITIS hepar = liver itis = inflammation
Hepatitis Virus
Hepatitis Alcohol Medical Conditions Medications
Types 1.Hepatitis A 2.Hepatitis B 3.Hepatitis C 4.Hepatitis D 5.Hepatitis E
Structure Spreading
Severity Geographical Distribution
Hepatitis A
Genome of Hepatitis A
Hepatitis A • Hepatitis A virus (HAV) belongs to the family Picornaviridae and genus Hepatovirus. • It has a diameter of 2...
Hepatitis B
Genome of Hepatitis B
Hepatitis B • Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) belongs to the family Hepadnaviridae and genus Orthohepadnavirus. • It has a diamete...
Hepatitis B Genome of HBV • It consists of a partially double stranded circular DNA where one strand is long and one stran...
Hepatitis C
Genome of Hepatitis C
Hepatitis C • Hepatitis C Virus belongs to the family Flaviviridae and genus Hepacivirus. • It has a diameter of 60 nm and...
Hepatitis D
Genome of Hepatitis D
Hepatitis D • Hepatitis D Virus is the only virus in the genus Deltaviridae. • HDV is not classified into a viral family b...
Hepatitis E ssRN A Capsi d
Genome of Hepatitis E
Hepatitis E • Hepatitis E Virus belongs to the family Hepeviridae and genus Hepeviris. • HEV is a non-enveloped virus and ...
CONCLUSION
Hepatitis A Hepatitis E Hepatitis D Hepatitis C Hepatitis B
Characteristics of Hepatitis Viruses Virus Hepatitis A Hepatitis B Hepatitis C Hepatitis D Hepatitis E Family Picornavirid...
BIBLIOGRAPHY 1. Ananthanarayan and Panikar; Textbook of Microbiology; Tenth Edition; Virology; Hepatitis Virus; Pg.No : 54...
PREVIOUSLY ASKED QUESTIONS 1. Discuss the etiology, pathogenesis, symptoms, diagnosis, prevention and treatment of Hepatit...
THANK YOU
×