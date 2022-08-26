Cryogenic Capsules Market.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 26, 2022
Aug. 26, 2022
A cryogenic capsule is also known as a vial that stores liquid medicines in a small cylindrical glass container. These capsules are used for the sole purpose of carefully transporting the drugs, biological materials, samples of humans or animals such as blood, cell or serum and even drugs that need to be stored at a particular temperature. Most of the medicines or drugs are supposed to be stored at extreme temperatures and keep sterilized.

  1. 1. 1 Cryogenic Capsules Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Review 2022 to 2032 Copyright © Fact.MR All Rights Reserved
  2. 2. About Fact.MR 2 Fact.MR (FMR) is a premier provider of syndicated research reports, custom research reports, and consulting services. We deliver a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights, aerial view of the competitive framework, and future market trends. We provide research services at a global as well as regional level; key regions include GCC, ASEAN, and BRIC. Our offerings cover a broad spectrum of industries including Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Technology, Healthcare, and Retail. We have a global presence with delivery centers across India specializing in providing global research reports and country research reports. FMR is headquartered out of London, U.K., with a state-of-the-art delivery center located in Pune, India. We combine our knowledge and learning from every corner of the world to distill it to one thing – the perfect solution for our client. For detailed subscription information please contact Website: www.factmr.com For sales queries or new topics email us on: sales@factmr.com Subscription Information Research Capabilities  Customized Research  Syndicated Research  Investment Research  Social Media Research Sector Coverage  Automotive and Transportation  Electronics, Semiconductor, and ICT  Retail and Consumer Products  Industrial Automation and Equipment  Chemicals & Materials  Food and Beverages  Services and Utilities  Energy, Mining, Oil, and Gas Social Media Research Investment Research Syndicated Research Customized Research Copyright © Fact.MR All Rights Reserved
  3. 3. Research Methodology Systematic Research Approach In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top products, industry associations, etc. FMR formulates a detailed discussion guide to conduct expert and industry interviews FMR develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts FMR conducts interviews with industry experts, industry players, distributors and retailers Data is validated by triangulation method, wherein secondary, primary and FMR analysis contribute to the final data Data is scrutinized using MS-Excel to obtain qualitative and quantitative insights about the industry FMR delivers industry insights and information in the required format (PDF) Data Collection Data Filter & Analysis Research & Intelligence Actionable Insights Business Solution A C B Primary Research Company Analysis Desk Research  Identifying key opinion leaders  Questionnaire design  In-depth interviews  Coverage across value chain  Market participants  Key strengths  Product portfolio  Mapping as per value chain  Key focus segments  Key industry experts  Channel study  Developments  Market dynamics  Products  Conclusions SOLUTION Primary Research#  Linkedin  Zoominfo  Salesforce  Avention  Factiva  GBI  Genios  Meltwater  Company websites  Company annual reports  White papers  Financial reports Secondary Research # Paid Publications# Insights Market profiling Formulating discussion guide Developing list of respondents Data analysis Data validation Data collection 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 3 Copyright © Fact.MR All Rights Reserved
  4. 4. Report Scope & Segmentation 4 Report Scope A cryogenic capsule is also known as a vial that stores liquid medicines in a small cylindrical glass container. These capsules are used for the sole purpose of carefully transporting the drugs, biological materials, samples of humans or animals such as blood, cell or serum and even drugs that need to be stored at a particular temperature. The cryogenic capsules are utilized as long term storage for biological materials, blood samples, cells, new drugs or any vaccines which need to be stored safely away from exterior factors such as water, air or even temperature changes. The capsule is secured at the lowest temperature for the safeguarding of the material stored Digital Remittance Based on the Material used, the Cryogenic Capsules Market has been segmented as • Polypropylene • Polyethylene Based on the Capacity, the Cryogenic Capsules Market has been segmented as • 0.5ml to 1ml • 1ml to 2ml • 2ml to 5ml Based on the Cap closure type, the Cryogenic Capsules Market has been segmented as • Inner cap (Internal thread) • Outer cap (External thread) Based on Region, the Cryogenic Capsules Market has been segmented as • Europe • North America Copyright © Fact.MR All Rights Reserved
  5. 5. What are the key opportunities for Cryogenic Capsules Market in the pharmaceutical industry? 5 The cryogenic capsules are utilized as long term storage for biological materials, blood samples, cells, new drugs or any vaccines which need to be stored safely away from exterior factors such as water, air or even temperature changes. The capsule is secured at the lowest temperature for the safeguarding of the material stored. The rise of experimentation and the growing prominence of chronic diseases has acquired significant attention in the pharmaceutical industry. Many developing countries such as India, China, Russia and many others are also investing for an increase in the production of cryogenic capsules. Copyright © Fact.MR All Rights Reserved Get To Know More Click Here
  6. 6. Competitive Landscape  Lab Depot Inc.  Globe Scientific Inc.  Heathrow Scientific  BioCision  Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.  Starlab International GmbH  E&K Scientific Products Inc.  Caesa-Labs Inc.  Catalent  Cryolor  Wheaton  Globe Scientific Inc. Copyright © Fact.MR All Rights Reserved Key Medical Beds Market Service Providers 6 To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request For A Brochure
  7. 7. 7 Website: www.factmr.com For sales queries or new topics email us on: sales@factmr.com For other queries contact: Suite 9884, 27 Upper Pembroke Street, Dublin 2, Ireland Tel: +353-1-6111-593 “Setting goals is the first step in turning the invisible into the visible” Copyright © Fact.MR All Rights Reserved

