Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
*Get_eBook* The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci, Volume 1 (Full_Online) to download this eBook, On the last page Author : L...
q q q q q q Book Details Author : Leonardo da Vinci Pages : 396 pages Publisher : Dover Publications Language : eng ISBN-1...
Book Appearances
If you want Download or Read The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci, Volume 1 in the last page
Download Or Read The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci, Volume 1 By click link below Click this link : The Notebooks of Leona...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

*Get_eBook* The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci, Volume 1 (Full_Online)

4 views

Published on

Scientist, painter, mechanical engineer, sculptor, thinker, city planner, storyteller, musician, architect ? Leonardo da Vinci, builder of the first flying machine, was one of the great universal geniuses of Western civilization. His voluminous notebooks, the great storehouse of his theories and discoveries, are presented here in 1566 extracts that reveal the full range of Leonardo's versatile interest: all the important writings on painting, sculpture, architecture, anatomy, astronomy, geography, topography, and other fields are included, in both Italian and English, with 186 plates of manuscript pages and many other drawings reproduced in facsimile size.The first volume, which contains all of Leonardo's writings on aspects of painting, includes discussions of such basic scientific areas as the structure of the eye and vision, perspective, the science of light and shade, the perspective of disappearance, theory of color, perspective of color, proportions and movements of the human

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

*Get_eBook* The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci, Volume 1 (Full_Online)

  1. 1. *Get_eBook* The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci, Volume 1 (Full_Online) to download this eBook, On the last page Author : Leonardo da Vinci Pages : 396 pages Publisher : Dover Publications Language : eng ISBN-10 : 0486225720 ISBN-13 : 9780486225722 Download Pdf Kindle Audiobook, Ebooks Download PDF KINDLE, [PDF] Download Ebooks, Download [PDF] and Read Online,Ebook Read online Get ebook Epub Mobi
  2. 2. q q q q q q Book Details Author : Leonardo da Vinci Pages : 396 pages Publisher : Dover Publications Language : eng ISBN-10 : 0486225720 ISBN-13 : 9780486225722
  3. 3. Book Appearances
  4. 4. If you want Download or Read The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci, Volume 1 in the last page
  5. 5. Download Or Read The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci, Volume 1 By click link below Click this link : The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci, Volume 1 OR

×