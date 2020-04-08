Maximo hse overview.en.pt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. © 2016 IBM Corporation 7.6.1 Maximo Gerente de SMS
  2. 2. Maximo HSE gerente 7.6.1 processos de negócios Gerenciamento de operações Ativos & Gestão do Trabalho Controle de Trabalhos Gestão de SMS Gerenciamento de mudança Gestão da Qualidade Perfuração e de gestão bem Gerenciar operador Histórico mudança de turnos perda de produção comunicando definir operacional políticas e procedimentos de gerenciamento de Bypass Gestão de ativos Gestão defeito Gerenciamento de riscos Permissão para trabalhar Gerenciamento de Incidentes Gestão de investigação Gestão de Melhoria Contínua de mudança Conformidade regulatória Gestão por Competências Perfuração e completação Gerenciar Run Logs Gerenciando não-conformidades Processos grande negócio Segurança qualidade Compliance Gestão de isolamento Gestão Fiscal Gestão do trabalho gestão de turnaround Gestão Hazard Gerenciando Operacional Ações gerenciamento de falhas Gerenciando Ação Corretiva Gestão do conhecimento captura do Conhecimento identificar Solutions Maximo Oil and Gas única Gerir licenças regulatórias e ambientais consentimentos Gestão da Qualidade da Cadeia de Suprimentos Construção e Gestão de Comissionamento móvel Incident Comunicando novos processos Processosdenegóciosdetalhado
  3. 3. Maximo HSE Gestor 7.6.1 Módulo e Estrutura de Aplicação Ativos InventárioMudança (Petróleo) Operações PlanejamentoPlanejamento aquisitivo Novas aplicações Local do Perfil aplicativos clonados ativos Locais Cloned aplicativos item Mestre Novas aplicações tarefas do operador Log Log Book Operador políticas operacionais procedimentos de bypass Gestão Acções operacionais de funcionamento Novas aplicações MOC Pedido de Melhorias MOC Novas aplicações de rastreamento de Acção aplicativos clonados Perigos Precauções Lock Out / Tag Out Plano Novas aplicações Permit e Tipos de Certificados de Permissão para Gestão Isolamento Risco Avaliação de Risco Matrix Trabalho aplicativos clonados Rotas Planos Job aplicativos clonados Incidentes Serviço de Solicitações Soluções Modelos de ingressos Criar Incidente Revisão incidentes aplicativos clonados Rastreamento de Ordem de Trabalho Novas aplicações Lista de ativos Condição do Trabalho Regulatory Compliance Benefícios Priorização Matriz e Perdas ações padrão Grupos ação padrão aplicativos clonados Manutenção preventiva Manutenção preventiva aplicativos clonados Compra Pedidos ordens de compra Chave Novas aplicações Certificações Auditorias Defeitos Investigações Segurança e Gestão da Qualidade Ordens de trabalho módulo de sub Segurança Novas aplicações Oil and Gas Run Log novas aplicações Óleo e gás Perfuração e completação Módulo Nova aplicação de aplicação clonada Oil and Gas única Mobile (Anywhere) Reporter Incident novas aplicações aplicativos originais lançamentos aplicativos originais Itens de configuração
  4. 4. Principais Características Maximo Saúde, Segurança e Meio Ambiente Gerente 7.6.1 4 Área recurso Recursos Rastreamento de ação • Rastreamento ação agora uma ordem de Classe de Trabalho • guia Nova Boletim de Segurança • guia Reunião New Segurança • Novo domínio crossover para Criar Acção sobre aplicações originários permite capacidade de editar descrição. Auditoria e Pesquisa • campos escala de Likert adicionados à auditoria • Criar ação de Certificação • categoria resultados • função Email grupo para a equipe de auditoria • Criar Auditoria sobre solicitação de serviço Gestão Bypass • capacidade de modelo certificações • Várias localidades • Certificações relacionados • extensões de certificação • guia Regulatory Permit • Rever as acções • campos de data e referência adicionais • Criar ação de auditoria Gestão ambiental • Elementos ambientalmente críticos • Aspectos e Impactos apoio na avaliação de riscos, perigos, precauções e Matriz de Risco • consentimentos ambientais • relatórios de emissões Analises falhas • capacidade FMECA incorporados aos bens e Locais • Rever as acções incorporados aos bens e locais para apoiar a análise criticidade e acções de análise de falha
  5. 5. Principais Características Maximo Saúde, Segurança e Meio Ambiente Gerente 7.6.1 5 Área recurso Recursos incidentes • clone novo modelo de Bilheteira • aplicativo em qualquer lugar New Incident Reporter • relatórios estilo OSHA e estruturas de dados que suportam • Self Service Criar Incidentes incidentes e revisão investigações • Rever as acções • análise de fatores humanos Localização perfil • New Horas guia Worked Locais e Ativos • Vazamento campos estaduais • Cálculos guia para suportar uma capacidade de cálculo geral • Ver Detalhes do Operador Log MOC • acções de encerramento • Template MOC • WO diferimento • MOC KPIs e consultas salvas • Melhoria da capacidade de filtragem e comentários sobre Pré Iniciar e Pós iniciar ações operador Log • mudança de turnos e transitar • Novo aplicativo Log Book • Operador Related Logs • acções de nível de entrada de log • entradas do Registro de reguladores • Vista panorâmica Detalhes do Registro do operador sobre os Ativos e Locais Acções operacionais • Um novo aplicativo para gerenciar ações padrão de vários aplicativos diferentes em um único lugar • Suporta gerenciamento ação Start Center
  6. 6. Principais Características Maximo Saúde, Segurança e Meio Ambiente Gerente 7.6.1 6 Área recurso Recursos Avaliação de risco • Hazard comentário • Preencher WO de Avaliação de Risco Local • Apoio à avaliação de risco de um ativo • função Email Grupo de Risco Assessment Team Permissão para trabalhar • Nova aplicação de Gestão de Isolamento • Vários controlos no local • referendas • Hazard comentário • Novos status para isolamento • suspender ação • Multiple autorização área de Permissão / Pessoa • Novas opções para o estado automatizado mudou • Nova opção para o check isolamento comum automatizado • Licença para KPIs relacionados Trabalho Gestão do trabalho • Rever as acções • Plano de trabalho impacto produção • Regulamentos relativos PM • Plano de trabalho e WO avaliações suplementares de risco • Política operando em WO • Regulamentos relativos item Mestre • campo Certificação PM
  7. 7. Maximo HSE Gerente de Negócios Mapa do processo em Blueworks Vivo
  8. 8. Exemplos de algumas das possíveis interações em Maximo HSE Gestor 7.6.1 Rastreamento de Ordem de Trabalho Procedimentos operacionais operador Log Acções operacionais Relatórios falha Benefícios e Perdas política operacional defeitos Avaliação de risco Matriz de risco Gerenciamento de Incidentes investigações melhorias Gerenciamento de mudança Conformidade regulatória Rastreamento de ação Pessoas Soluções Certificações Autorização de trabalho de Auditoria e Pesquisa Nota: As caixas azuis mostram Applications Gestão Bypass log Book
  9. 9. O que é Maximo HSE Manager? Capacidade Benefício incidentes Aborda a necessidade contínua para os clientes a melhorar o desempenho operacional através da criação, revisão e análise de incidentes. Inclui Self Service Crie e Rever incidentes. A aplicação de Incidentes Reporter móvel também está incluído investigações Permite que os clientes para identificar a causa raiz de problemas decorrentes de incidentes em suas plantas que podem ser segurança, meio ambiente, ou a produção relacionados. Gerenciamento de mudança Permite que os clientes requisitos de mudança de suporte de uma forma mais robusta, com vários níveis de avaliações / aprovações, autorização de mudança, pré e ações START Publicar defeitos, Não-Conformidade Fornece recursos de não-conformidade de gerenciamento projetados para automatizar, gerenciar e racionalizar para identificar, avaliar, analisar, e manuseio de não conformes especificações de engenharia, materiais, componentes, peças e processos. Conformidade regulatória Identifica a conformidade regulatória contra activos e locais e associados planos de trabalho e ordens de serviço a estes regulamentos para assegurar o cumprimento - reduzindo significativamente os custos associados com o cumprimento
  10. 10. O que é Maximo HSE Manager? Capacidade Benefício Procedimentos operacionais Capacidades para procedimentos operacionais documentados, passo-a-passo política operacional aplicação de governança para a estruturação de sua política de operar Risco Assessment documento iterativo que todos os links associados actividades de Saúde, Segurança e Meio Ambiente e dados organizacionais. Permite que os clientes para analisar os riscos associados com o trabalho realizado através dos produtos de Maximo, identificando riscos e definindo o impacto classificação Matriz de risco Um aplicativo que modelos ambos probabilidade e consequências de eventos de apoio processos de gestão de risco melhorias Administra programas de melhoria contínua como o Six Sigma ou metodologias similares
  11. 11. O que é Maximo HSE Manager? Capacidade Benefício Pessoas (Competência Extensions) Melhora a garantia de competência por meio de recursos para adicionar, modificar e atualizar as competências da força de trabalho operadores Log log electrónicos utilizados pelos operadores de deslocamento para a gravação e qualificando eventos que ocorrem durante um relógio indivíduos turno Pessoas (Certificação) Rastreamento histórico completo de todas as qualificações papéis de trabalho pessoal, certificações, treinamento e atuais Rastreamento de ação Permite aos clientes monitorar implicações legais para assegurar certos tipos de trabalho e as ações são concluídas dentro dos prazos acordados Benefícios e Perdas Captura benefícios / perdas associadas com melhorias ou custos associados a incidentes, falhas, descobertas levantamento / auditoria
  12. 12. O que é Maximo HSE Manager? Capacidade Benefício Relatórios falha mecanismo de informação para a captura de métricas para apoiar relatar falha consistente e processo de Ação Corretiva (FRACAS) soluções repositório de aprendizagem pesquisável associado com lições aprendidas, ou com soluções comprovadas ter uma segurança, operacionais, de manutenção ou contexto de engenharia defeitos Abordagem integrada para gerir ou eliminar defeitos Desviar Gestão Use para gerenciar operações de bypass, também conhecido como inibe ou substituições, para sistemas relacionados com a segurança, tais como encerramento de emergência, sistemas de incêndio e gás, painéis de alarme e os alarmes suaves em sistemas DCS. Ele também pode ser usado para gerenciar bypasses de sistemas mecânicos, como sprinklers. Um outro caso de uso é a gestão da circulação do sistema de segurança.
  13. 13. Capacidade Benefício certificações Um registro de certificação contém os detalhes que são usados ​​para verificar o cumprimento das normas para ativos ou locais. Eles também podem ser usados ​​para se certificar de que o pessoal está qualificado para tarefas especializadas. Localização perfil perfis de localização contêm informações sobre dados de produção. Você pode usar perfis de localização para reduzir as perdas de produção que podem resultar de paradas para manutenção planejada ou não. Actividades de preparação Um aplicativo para gerenciar as atividades de preparação que estão associados com diferentes fases de pacotes de trabalho agendadas. atividades de preparação são tarefas que normalmente são realizadas quer antes ativos são colocados em operação ou em preparação para uma reviravolta planta. Lock Out / Tag Plano de Fora Lock-out e tag de operações especificar um plano de isolamento para ativos e locais para garantir a segurança da planta. Os planos descrevem como remover os ativos de trabalho do serviço e colocá-los de volta em serviço Permissão para trabalhar A autorização de trabalho prevê a gestão eficaz dos riscos no local de trabalho. A autorização de trabalho é freqüentemente usado com uma ou mais ordens de trabalho. Você também pode gerar uma autorização de trabalho com base em uma ordem de trabalho existente ou tarefa. Auditoria e Pesquisa As auditorias são utilizados para avaliar a conformidade com os regulamentos relacionados com a indústria ou com os regulamentos internos. Você pode usar tanto auditorias ou levantamentos para avaliar locais e bens para a conformidade regulatória. O que é Maximo HSE Manager? ESTEJA PREPARADO!
  14. 14. Capacidade Benefício Acções operacionais Consolida ações padrão em vários aplicativos diferentes. Apoia o sign-off de conclusão das ações em um único lugar. Permite ações padrão a ser adicionado a um Centro Iniciar log Book Fornece uma maneira de reunir registros individuais do operador em um livro de registro. Apoia o processo de mudança de turnos. Gestão de isolamento Suporta o cenário onde os clientes querem gerenciar isolamento separadamente de uma licença. Totalmente integrado com autorização de trabalho, se necessário. incidente Reporter A Maximo qualquer lugar com base aplicação móvel para relatar um incidente, perigo ou de observação de segurança. Suporta operação desconectada. Também oferece a possibilidade de visualizar os seus incidentes relatados a partir do dispositivo móvel Certificações (autorizações ambientais) Extensão da aplicação de certificação para apoiar a gestão de autorizações ambientais e autorizações regulatórias. Ativos e Locais (FMECA criticidade) Extensões para Ativos e locais para fornecer uma análise do modo de falha e análise de criticidade. O que é Maximo HSE Manager?

