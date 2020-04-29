Successfully reported this slideshow.
A Revolução Industrial, ocorrida entre 1740 e meados de 1840, impulsionou e, de certa forma, exigiu novas soluções de arqu...
Quem conseguiu resumir bem esse espírito foi o alemão Miles Van Der Rohe, em uma frase que é, ela própria, exemplo do seu ...
O que melhor caracteriza a arquite- tura moderna é a utilização de formas simples, geométricas, e desprovida de ornamentaç...
Não há uma ideologia moderna única. Estas características podem ser encontradas em origens diversas como a Bauhaus, na Ale...
O período de funcionamento da Escola Bauhaus já torna evidente a sua veia modernista. Criada logo após o final da Primeira...
A famosa frase de Mies Van Der Rohe “menos é mais” retrata com precisão o estilo praticado pelo arquiteto durante toda sua...
Le Corbusier é outro grande nome da arquitetura mundial. Nascido em 1887 na França, o arquiteto possui em seu portfólio ce...
Frank Lloyd Wright é o pai da arquitetura orgânica, uma concepção inovadora de construção que une novamente o homem à natu...
O arquiteto brasileiro Oscar Niemeyer dispensa maiores apresentações. Ele foi um marco na história da arquitetura brasilei...
Casa da Cascata A casa da Cascata foi construída em 1938 no estado americano da Pensilvânia. A casa é uma representação pe...
Unité d’habitation A Unité d’Habitation, em Marselha, França, é um projeto de autoria de Le Corbusier, aliás esse talvez s...
Casa Milà, Barcelona, Espanha A Casa Milà é um edifício modernista em Barcelona, e foi a residência privada final do seu c...
A arte fornece uma forma de expressão criativa que leva a sociedade a olhar para o seu espaço de vida e meio ambiente em g...
Trabalho sobre arquitetura moderna elaborado por Joao Rodrigues

  1. 1. A Revolução Industrial, ocorrida entre 1740 e meados de 1840, impulsionou e, de certa forma, exigiu novas soluções de arquitetura e engenharia capazes de atender a essa nova configuração de sociedade. Materiais como o aço e o concreto armado dão aos arquitetos possibilidades inéditas de criação. A arquitetura passa agora a ser funcional, fluida, orgânica e acima de tudo, humana. A arquitetura moderna é um marco na própria história da humanidade, já que ela rompe com todos os padrões estabelecidos até o momento e propõe um conceito inovador de relacionar o homem com o meio em que ele vive. As primeiras mudanças surgiram como movimento da Arte Nova, ligado sobretudo, às artes decorativas, que privilegiava as formas ondulares e uma ornamentação exuberante e exótica, sendo exemplo o Gaudí, o mais representantivo desta arquitetura.
  2. 2. Quem conseguiu resumir bem esse espírito foi o alemão Miles Van Der Rohe, em uma frase que é, ela própria, exemplo do seu significado: “menos é mais”. Esse estilo moderno privilegia tudo o que é simples, mas nunca o que é simplório. Arquitetura Moderna é o conjunto de movimentos e escolas arquitetônicas que vieram a caracterizar a arquitetura produzida durante grande parte do século XX (especialmente os períodos entre as décadas de 20 e 60), inserida no contexto artístico e cultural do Modernismo. Miles Van Der Rohe (1886 – 1969). Foto Wikipedia 2017
  3. 3. O que melhor caracteriza a arquite- tura moderna é a utilização de formas simples, geométricas, e desprovida de ornamentação, valori- za-se o emprego dos materiais em sua essência como o con- creto aparente, em detrimento do reboco e da pintura. Acreditava-se que o arquiteto era um profissional responsável pela correta e socialmente justa construção do ambiente habitado pelo homem, carregando um fardo pesado. Os edifícios deveriam ser económicos, limpos, úteis. Exemplo de arquitetura moderna, desenhada pelo arquiteto Mies Rohe, situada em 1310 Joliet, Detroit. Foto Redfin.com - ano 2019
  4. 4. Não há uma ideologia moderna única. Estas características podem ser encontradas em origens diversas como a Bauhaus, na Alemanha; em Le Corbusier, na França, e em Frank Lloyd Wright nos EUA. A Arquitetura Moderna é marcada por grandes nomes. Os profissionais foram elevados ao status de artistas e, hoje, fala-se até em starchitects (arquitetos estrelas). Frank Lloyd Whight -1867-1959 Site www.pt.wikipedia.org, 2015 Foto Escola Bauhaus - 2019 Site www.voltaaomundo.pt Le Corbusier -1887-1965 Site www.nemolighting.com, 2019
  5. 5. O período de funcionamento da Escola Bauhaus já torna evidente a sua veia modernista. Criada logo após o final da Primeira Guerra Mundial, em 1919, pelo alemão Walter Gropius (1833 – 1969), teve suas atividades encerradas em 1933 — ano que também está relacionado a um fato marcante para a modernidade: a ascensão do nazismo. Apesar de sua breve existência, a Bauhaus ainda influencia a arquitetura e o design até hoje. Ela valorizava a simplicidade das formas e orientava os projetos para uma questão central: a funcionalidade. A frase “a forma segue a função” resume a motivação da Escola — e de todo o funcionalismo. Quem a expressou, porém, foi um norte- americano, ainda no final dos anos 1890: o arquiteto Louis Sullivan (1856 – 1924), que ajudou a moldar o horizonte de Chicago. Um dos grandes trunfos da Bauhaus foi aliar diversas vertentes das artes, do design e da arquitetura. Ela trabalhava com a idealização de prédios inteiros, de móveis, de cerâmicas, entre outros. Até hoje as marcas dessa tendência no design são acentuadas. O aspeto clean dos produtos da Apple, por exemplo, é descendente direto da escola alemã. Mina carvão de complexo industrial, Essen, Alemanha, arquitetura com Influência Bauhaus - Foto. Mathes - 2017
  6. 6. A famosa frase de Mies Van Der Rohe “menos é mais” retrata com precisão o estilo praticado pelo arquiteto durante toda sua carreira. Nascido na Alemanha no ano de 1886, Rohe foi professor e diretor da escola Bauhaus. Apesar de ter sido uma estrutura temporária, demolida em 1930, a obra expressava um modernismo puro ao apresentar paredes de vidro e concreto complementadas por linhas retas, limpas e horizontais. Rohe é considerado um dos maiores arquitetos modernistas do mundo, mesmo após a sua morte em 1969. As obras de Mies Van Der Rohe exaltam a simplicidade, a praticidade e a funcionalidade aliadas à integração entre os ambientes. Até hoje as obras do arquiteto alemão são referências no mundo da arquitetura, dentre elas podemos destacar o Pavilhão Alemão da Feira Universal de Barcelona, construído em 1929. Pavilhão Alemão na Feira Universal de Barcelona, Espanha, 2015 – Arquiteto Mies Van Der Rohe. Foto, www.pt.wikipedia.org-2019
  7. 7. Le Corbusier é outro grande nome da arquitetura mundial. Nascido em 1887 na França, o arquiteto possui em seu portfólio cerca de 30 obras espalhadas pelo mundo, sendo que mais da metade delas é considerada Patrimônio Mundial da Humanidade pela UNESCO. A principal característica das obras de Le Corbusier é o concreto armado. O visual clean, as longas janelas e os pilotis também são marca constante em suas obras. Le Corbusier faleceu em 1965, mas antes disso deixou para a humanidade uma de suas mais expressivas obras, a Unité d’Habitation, um conjunto habitacional entregue em 1952 em Marselha, França. A ideia do arquiteto foi projetar uma espécie de “cidade-jardim” vertical onde a vida comunitária era privilegiada com espaços de uso público. « Notre-Dame-du-Haut » Capela na Ronchamp, França, 1955, Arquiteto Le Corbusier, Foto www.en.wikipedia.org›wiki - 2019
  8. 8. Frank Lloyd Wright é o pai da arquitetura orgânica, uma concepção inovadora de construção que une novamente o homem à natureza. Frank criou uma nova corrente dentro da arquitetura moderna ao pensar na obra como um organismo vivo, funcional e integrado ao meio. A sua principal obra é a Casa da Cascata, localizada no estado americano da Pensilvânia, uma estrutura impressionante erguida literalmente sobre uma cascata. Não demorou muito para que a obra se tornasse um ícone da arquitetura orgânica e, também, da arquitetura moderna. Frank Lloyd Wright nasceu nos EUA em 1867 e tornou-se um dos grandes nomes da arquitetura norte-americana. Museu Solomon R. Guggenheim, 1937 Arquitetura de Frank Llyod Wright, Foto www.wikipedia.org.pt, 2019
  9. 9. O arquiteto brasileiro Oscar Niemeyer dispensa maiores apresentações. Ele foi um marco na história da arquitetura brasileira e um grande referencial para o mundo. A carreira de Niemeyer teve início em 1935 no escritório do arquiteto Lucio Costa. Entre tantas obras importantes do arquiteto, a que mais se destaca é o projeto arquitetónico da nova capital do Brasil. Brasília foi a primeira cidade do mundo construída sobre a base do pensamento moderno. Entre as principais obras da cidade planejada estão o Palácio da Alvorada, o Congresso Nacional e o Palácio do Planalto. Outras obras de destaque do arquiteto são a Pampulha, em Minas Gerais e o Edifício Copan, em São Paulo, construído entre os anos de 1951 a 1966. Niemeyer faleceu em 2012 deixando uma marca sinuosa e curvilínea na história da arquitetura mundial. Museu em Niterói, Brasil, projetado por Oscar Niemeyer, 2 Setembro 1996 www.standard.co.uk - 2019
  10. 10. Casa da Cascata A casa da Cascata foi construída em 1938 no estado americano da Pensilvânia. A casa é uma representação perfeita da harmonia que é possível estabelecer entre homem e natureza. A Casa da Cascata é um marco dentro da arquitetura orgânica criada por Wright. Edifício Seagram O arranha céu construído em 1958 mudou o cenário da cidade de Nova York. Projetado pelos arquitetos Miles Van der Rohe e Philip Johnson, o edifício Seagram possui 157 metros de altura e 38 andares.
  11. 11. Unité d’habitation A Unité d’Habitation, em Marselha, França, é um projeto de autoria de Le Corbusier, aliás esse talvez seja uma das principais obras do arquiteto. A Unité d’Habitation possui todos os traços de uma arquitetura tipicamente moderna. Prédio da Área de Inovação, Ciência e Tecnologia da Universidade Politécnica da Flórida, Estados Unidos Este impressionante edifício pode ser encontrado na extremidade norte do lago do campus e serve como ponto central da própria universidade.
  12. 12. Casa Milà, Barcelona, Espanha A Casa Milà é um edifício modernista em Barcelona, e foi a residência privada final do seu criador, o famoso arquiteto Antoni Gaudí. Foi cons- truída entre 1906 e 1910 e, devido à sua aparência não convencional, é chamada de "La Pedrera“. Em 1984, a UNESCO declarou este edifício como Património da Humanidade. Biblioteca de Sainte-Geneviève, Paris, França Entre 1838 e 1850, esta biblioteca foi projetada e construída sob a orienta- ção do arquiteto Henri Labrouste. A sala de vidro e de leitura (que pode ser vista acima) foi descrita como "magistral" e a construção é conside- rada uma das maiores construções culturais do século XIX.
  13. 13. A arte fornece uma forma de expressão criativa que leva a sociedade a olhar para o seu espaço de vida e meio ambiente em geral de diferentes maneiras. A arquitetura moderna projeta e constrói para o bem-estar funcional da sociedade, pois fornece ao ambiente físico em que vivemos. A arquitetura desempenha um papel fundamental na forma das casas e, portanto, na vida de todas as populações. Se projetarmos bem nossas cidades podemos reduzir as necessidades do ser humano e contribuir para o descanso integral do homem como tal.
