CN C01 Sistemas em Ponto Flutuante

Cálculo Numérico I Universidade Federal do Recôncavo da Bahia 10 de junho de 2021 Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Erro Absoluto e Erro Relati...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Erro Absoluto e Erro Relati...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Exemplo 4 CETEC Paulo Henri...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Exemplo Considere que num p...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Exemplo Considere que num p...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Exemplo Considere que num p...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Sistema de numeração de bas...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Sistema de numeração de bas...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Sistema de numeração de bas...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Sistema de numeração de bas...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Representação no sistema de...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Representação no sistema de...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Representação no sistema de...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Representação no sistema de...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Representação no sistema de...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Representação no sistema de...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Representação no sistema de...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Sistema de Numeração em Pon...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Sistema de Numeração em Pon...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Sistema de Numeração em Pon...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Sistema de Numeração em Pon...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Sistema de Numeração em Pon...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Sistema de Numeração em Pon...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Sistema de Numeração em Pon...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Sistema de Numeração em Pon...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Sistema de Numeração em Pon...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Sistema de Numeração em Pon...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão 8 CETEC...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Convers...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Convers...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Convers...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Convers...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Convers...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Convers...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Convers...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Convers...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Convers...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Exemplo...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Exemplo...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Exemplo...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Exemplo...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Exemplo...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Exemplo...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Exemplo...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Exemplo...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Exemplo...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Exemplo...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Exemplo...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Exemplo...
Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Referências CUNHA, F. G. M;...
CN C01 Sistemas em Ponto Flutuante

  1. 1. Cálculo Numérico I Universidade Federal do Recôncavo da Bahia 10 de junho de 2021 Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento
  2. 2. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Fontes de Erros 2 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  3. 3. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Fontes de Erros Os métodos numéricos são capazes de nos fornecer soluções aproximadas para determinados problemas. Entretanto, erros são cometidos tanto na modelagem quanto na resolução do problema. 2 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  4. 4. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Fontes de Erros Os métodos numéricos são capazes de nos fornecer soluções aproximadas para determinados problemas. Entretanto, erros são cometidos tanto na modelagem quanto na resolução do problema. Na modelagem Erros nos dados: medidas experimentais são sujeitas a incertezas. Erros na simplificação da construção do modelo matemático: o modelo matemático não traduz, exatamente, a realidade. 2 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  5. 5. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Fontes de Erros Os métodos numéricos são capazes de nos fornecer soluções aproximadas para determinados problemas. Entretanto, erros são cometidos tanto na modelagem quanto na resolução do problema. Na modelagem Erros nos dados: medidas experimentais são sujeitas a incertezas. Erros na simplificação da construção do modelo matemático: o modelo matemático não traduz, exatamente, a realidade. 2 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  6. 6. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Fontes de Erros Os métodos numéricos são capazes de nos fornecer soluções aproximadas para determinados problemas. Entretanto, erros são cometidos tanto na modelagem quanto na resolução do problema. Na modelagem Erros nos dados: medidas experimentais são sujeitas a incertezas. Erros na simplificação da construção do modelo matemático: o modelo matemático não traduz, exatamente, a realidade. Na resolução Erros de truncamento: processos infinitos são interrompidos. Erros de arredondamento: limitação na quantidade de dígitos dos números no computador. 2 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  7. 7. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Fontes de Erros Os métodos numéricos são capazes de nos fornecer soluções aproximadas para determinados problemas. Entretanto, erros são cometidos tanto na modelagem quanto na resolução do problema. Na modelagem Erros nos dados: medidas experimentais são sujeitas a incertezas. Erros na simplificação da construção do modelo matemático: o modelo matemático não traduz, exatamente, a realidade. Na resolução Erros de truncamento: processos infinitos são interrompidos. Erros de arredondamento: limitação na quantidade de dígitos dos números no computador. 2 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  8. 8. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Definição de Erro Absoluto Seja x um número real e x̄ sua aproximação. Chamamos de erro absoluto EA o módulo da diferença entre x e x̄, ou seja, EA = |x − x̄|. 3 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  9. 9. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Definição de Erro Absoluto Seja x um número real e x̄ sua aproximação. Chamamos de erro absoluto EA o módulo da diferença entre x e x̄, ou seja, EA = |x − x̄|. Definição de Erro Relativo Seja x ̸= 0 um número real e x̄ sua aproximação. Chamamos de erro relativo ER a razão entre o erro absoluto e o valor de x, ou seja, ER = |x − x̄| x . 3 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  10. 10. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Exemplo 4 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  11. 11. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Exemplo Considere que num processo de cálculo, uma máquina apresente o resultado 8, 1 para a divisão do número 16 pelo 2. Então EA = |16/2 − 8, 1| = 0, 1 ER = 0, 1/8 = 0, 0125 4 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  12. 12. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Exemplo Considere que num processo de cálculo, uma máquina apresente o resultado 8, 1 para a divisão do número 16 pelo 2. Então EA = |16/2 − 8, 1| = 0, 1 ER = 0, 1/8 = 0, 0125 4 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  13. 13. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Exemplo Considere que num processo de cálculo, uma máquina apresente o resultado 8, 1 para a divisão do número 16 pelo 2. Então EA = |16/2 − 8, 1| = 0, 1 ER = 0, 1/8 = 0, 0125 4 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  14. 14. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Sistema de numeração de base b 5 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  15. 15. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Sistema de numeração de base b Definição Um sistema de numeração de base b > 1, b ∈ N, é o conjunto formado pelo número zero e pelos naturais menores que b denominados algarismos ou dígitos do sistema de numeração de base b, ou seja, o conjunto {0, 1, 2, . . . , b − 1}. 5 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  16. 16. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Sistema de numeração de base b Exemplo (a) O sistema de numeração usual (sistema decimal ou b = 10) é o conjunto de dígitos {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9}. 5 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  17. 17. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Sistema de numeração de base b Exemplo (a) O sistema de numeração usual (sistema decimal ou b = 10) é o conjunto de dígitos {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9}. (b) O sistema de numeração binária é o conjunto de dígitos {0, 1}. 5 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  18. 18. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Representação no sistema de base decimal de um número real em uma base qualquer 6 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  19. 19. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Representação no sistema de base decimal de um número real em uma base qualquer Considere um número (amam−1 . . . a1a0, a−1a−2 . . .)b representado no sistema de numeração de base b. 6 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  20. 20. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Representação no sistema de base decimal de um número real em uma base qualquer Considere um número (amam−1 . . . a1a0, a−1a−2 . . .)b representado no sistema de numeração de base b. Sua representação, na base 10, é dada por: 6 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  21. 21. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Representação no sistema de base decimal de um número real em uma base qualquer Considere um número (amam−1 . . . a1a0, a−1a−2 . . .)b representado no sistema de numeração de base b. Sua representação, na base 10, é dada por: am · bm + am−1 · bm−1 + . . . + a1 · b1 + a0 · b0 + a−1 · b−1 + a−2 · b−2 + . . . , 6 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  22. 22. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Representação no sistema de base decimal de um número real em uma base qualquer Considere um número (amam−1 . . . a1a0, a−1a−2 . . .)b representado no sistema de numeração de base b. Sua representação, na base 10, é dada por: am · bm + am−1 · bm−1 + . . . + a1 · b1 + a0 · b0 | {z } Parte inteira + a−1 · b−1 + a−2 · b−2 + . . . | {z } Parte fracionária , 6 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  23. 23. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Representação no sistema de base decimal de um número real em uma base qualquer Considere um número (amam−1 . . . a1a0, a−1a−2 . . .)b representado no sistema de numeração de base b. Sua representação, na base 10, é dada por: am · bm + am−1 · bm−1 + . . . + a1 · b1 + a0 · b0 | {z } Parte inteira + a−1 · b−1 + a−2 · b−2 + . . . | {z } Parte fracionária , em que am ̸= 0 e 0 ≤ ai < b, para todo i. 6 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  24. 24. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Representação no sistema de base decimal de um número real em uma base qualquer Exemplo (1101, 101)2 = 1 · 23 + 1 · 22 + 0 · 21 + 1 · 20 + 1 · 2−1 + 0 · 2−2 + 1 · 2−3 = 8 + 4 + 1 + 0, 5 + 0, 125 = 13, 625. 6 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  25. 25. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Sistema de Numeração em Ponto Flutuante 7 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  26. 26. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Sistema de Numeração em Ponto Flutuante As máquinas operam em um sistema finito denominado de sistema em ponto flutuante. Nela, um número é representado na forma ±0, d1d2d3 . . . dt | {z } mantissa ·be , em que, para cada i, tal que 1 ≤ i ≤ t (t número de dígitos na mantissa), temos di ∈ N, com 0 ≤ di < b e d1 ̸= 0 e e é um expoente inteiro no intervalo ℓ < e < u. 7 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  27. 27. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Sistema de Numeração em Ponto Flutuante As máquinas operam em um sistema finito denominado de sistema em ponto flutuante. Nela, um número é representado na forma ±0, d1d2d3 . . . dt | {z } mantissa ·be , em que, para cada i, tal que 1 ≤ i ≤ t (t número de dígitos na mantissa), temos di ∈ N, com 0 ≤ di < b e d1 ̸= 0 e e é um expoente inteiro no intervalo ℓ < e < u. Notação: F(b, t, ℓ, u) 7 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  28. 28. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Sistema de Numeração em Ponto Flutuante Exemplo Considere uma máquina que opera no sistema de ponto flutuante F(2, 6, −6, 8), sendo b = 2 (base), t = 6 (quantidade de dígitos na mantissa), ℓ = −6 o limitante inferior e u = 8 o limitante superior do expoente. 7 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  29. 29. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Sistema de Numeração em Ponto Flutuante Exemplo Considere uma máquina que opera no sistema de ponto flutuante F(2, 6, −6, 8), sendo b = 2 (base), t = 6 (quantidade de dígitos na mantissa), ℓ = −6 o limitante inferior e u = 8 o limitante superior do expoente. 7 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  30. 30. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Sistema de Numeração em Ponto Flutuante Exemplo Considere uma máquina que opera no sistema de ponto flutuante F(2, 6, −6, 8), sendo b = 2 (base), t = 6 (quantidade de dígitos na mantissa), ℓ = −6 o limitante inferior e u = 8 o limitante superior do expoente. 7 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  31. 31. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Sistema de Numeração em Ponto Flutuante Exemplo Considere uma máquina que opera no sistema de ponto flutuante F(2, 6, −6, 8), sendo b = 2 (base), t = 6 (quantidade de dígitos na mantissa), ℓ = −6 o limitante inferior e u = 8 o limitante superior do expoente. 7 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  32. 32. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Sistema de Numeração em Ponto Flutuante Exemplo Considere uma máquina que opera no sistema de ponto flutuante F(2, 6, −6, 8), sendo b = 2 (base), t = 6 (quantidade de dígitos na mantissa), ℓ = −6 o limitante inferior e u = 8 o limitante superior do expoente. 7 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  33. 33. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Sistema de Numeração em Ponto Flutuante Exemplo Considere uma máquina que opera no sistema de ponto flutuante F(2, 6, −6, 8), sendo b = 2 (base), t = 6 (quantidade de dígitos na mantissa), ℓ = −6 o limitante inferior e u = 8 o limitante superior do expoente. Assim, quando digitado nessa máquina, por exemplo, o número 24, 5, esse número é convertido em binário 11000, 1 e transformado em ponto flutuante 0, 110001 · 25. 7 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  34. 34. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Sistema de Numeração em Ponto Flutuante Exemplo Considere uma máquina que opera no sistema de ponto flutuante F(2, 6, −6, 8), sendo b = 2 (base), t = 6 (quantidade de dígitos na mantissa), ℓ = −6 o limitante inferior e u = 8 o limitante superior do expoente. O maior número representado em F é 0, 111111 · 28 e o menor, em módulo, é 0, 100000 · 2−6. 7 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  35. 35. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão 8 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  36. 36. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Conversão de um número da base decimal para a base b Aplicamos o método das divisões sucessivas na parte inteira do número. Aplicamos o método das multiplicações sucessivas na parte fracionária do número. 8 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  37. 37. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Conversão de um número da base decimal para a base b Aplicamos o método das divisões sucessivas na parte inteira do número. Aplicamos o método das multiplicações sucessivas na parte fracionária do número. 8 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  38. 38. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Conversão de um número da base decimal para a base b Aplicamos o método das divisões sucessivas na parte inteira do número. Aplicamos o método das multiplicações sucessivas na parte fracionária do número. Método das divisões sucessivas 1º Divide-se o número (inteiro) por b. 2º Divide-se por b o quociente da divisão anterior. 3º Repete-se o processo até o último quociente ser igual a 1. 4º A composição do número é feita com o último quociente obtido que é igual a 1, e com os restos das divisões lidos em sentido inverso aquele em que foram obtidos. 8 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  39. 39. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Conversão de um número da base decimal para a base b Aplicamos o método das divisões sucessivas na parte inteira do número. Aplicamos o método das multiplicações sucessivas na parte fracionária do número. Método das divisões sucessivas 1º Divide-se o número (inteiro) por b. 2º Divide-se por b o quociente da divisão anterior. 3º Repete-se o processo até o último quociente ser igual a 1. 4º A composição do número é feita com o último quociente obtido que é igual a 1, e com os restos das divisões lidos em sentido inverso aquele em que foram obtidos. 8 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  40. 40. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Conversão de um número da base decimal para a base b Aplicamos o método das divisões sucessivas na parte inteira do número. Aplicamos o método das multiplicações sucessivas na parte fracionária do número. Método das divisões sucessivas 1º Divide-se o número (inteiro) por b. 2º Divide-se por b o quociente da divisão anterior. 3º Repete-se o processo até o último quociente ser igual a 1. 4º A composição do número é feita com o último quociente obtido que é igual a 1, e com os restos das divisões lidos em sentido inverso aquele em que foram obtidos. 8 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  41. 41. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Conversão de um número da base decimal para a base b Aplicamos o método das divisões sucessivas na parte inteira do número. Aplicamos o método das multiplicações sucessivas na parte fracionária do número. Método das divisões sucessivas 1º Divide-se o número (inteiro) por b. 2º Divide-se por b o quociente da divisão anterior. 3º Repete-se o processo até o último quociente ser igual a 1. 4º A composição do número é feita com o último quociente obtido que é igual a 1, e com os restos das divisões lidos em sentido inverso aquele em que foram obtidos. 8 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  42. 42. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Conversão de um número da base decimal para a base b Aplicamos o método das divisões sucessivas na parte inteira do número. Aplicamos o método das multiplicações sucessivas na parte fracionária do número. Método das multiplicações sucessivas 1º Multiplica-se o número (fracionário) por b. 2º Do resultado, a parte inteira será o primeiro dígito do número na base b e a parte fracionária é novamente multiplicada por b. 3º O processo é repetido até que a parte fracionária do último produto seja igual a zero. 8 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  43. 43. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Conversão de um número da base decimal para a base b Aplicamos o método das divisões sucessivas na parte inteira do número. Aplicamos o método das multiplicações sucessivas na parte fracionária do número. Método das multiplicações sucessivas 1º Multiplica-se o número (fracionário) por b. 2º Do resultado, a parte inteira será o primeiro dígito do número na base b e a parte fracionária é novamente multiplicada por b. 3º O processo é repetido até que a parte fracionária do último produto seja igual a zero. 8 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  44. 44. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Conversão de um número da base decimal para a base b Aplicamos o método das divisões sucessivas na parte inteira do número. Aplicamos o método das multiplicações sucessivas na parte fracionária do número. Método das multiplicações sucessivas 1º Multiplica-se o número (fracionário) por b. 2º Do resultado, a parte inteira será o primeiro dígito do número na base b e a parte fracionária é novamente multiplicada por b. 3º O processo é repetido até que a parte fracionária do último produto seja igual a zero. 8 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  45. 45. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Exemplo: Converta o número 23, 625 da base decimal para a base binária. 9 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  46. 46. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Exemplo: Converta o número 23, 625 da base decimal para a base binária. Solução: Parte inteira: 23. 9 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  47. 47. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Exemplo: Converta o número 23, 625 da base decimal para a base binária. Solução: Parte inteira: 23. 23/2 = 11, resto 1 9 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  48. 48. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Exemplo: Converta o número 23, 625 da base decimal para a base binária. Solução: Parte inteira: 23. 23/2 = 11, resto 1 11/2 = 5, resto 1 9 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  49. 49. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Exemplo: Converta o número 23, 625 da base decimal para a base binária. Solução: Parte inteira: 23. 23/2 = 11, resto 1 11/2 = 5, resto 1 5/2 = 2, resto 1 9 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  50. 50. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Exemplo: Converta o número 23, 625 da base decimal para a base binária. Solução: Parte inteira: 23. 23/2 = 11, resto 1 11/2 = 5, resto 1 5/2 = 2, resto 1 2/2 = 1, resto 0 9 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  51. 51. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Exemplo: Converta o número 23, 625 da base decimal para a base binária. Solução: Parte fracionária: 0, 625 9 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  52. 52. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Exemplo: Converta o número 23, 625 da base decimal para a base binária. Solução: Parte fracionária: 0, 625 0, 625 · 2 = 1, 250 9 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  53. 53. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Exemplo: Converta o número 23, 625 da base decimal para a base binária. Solução: Parte fracionária: 0, 625 0, 625 · 2 = 1, 250 0, 25 · 2 = 0, 50 9 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  54. 54. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Exemplo: Converta o número 23, 625 da base decimal para a base binária. Solução: Parte fracionária: 0, 625 0, 625 · 2 = 1, 250 0, 25 · 2 = 0, 50 0, 5 · 2 = 1, 0 9 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  55. 55. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Exemplo: Converta o número 23, 625 da base decimal para a base binária. Solução: Juntando a parte inteira com a parte fracionário temos: 9 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  56. 56. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Método de conversão Exemplo: Converta o número 23, 625 da base decimal para a base binária. Solução: Juntando a parte inteira com a parte fracionário temos: (10111, 101)2 = (23, 625)10. 9 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021
  57. 57. Erro Absoluto e Erro Relativo Representação de Números Sistema de numeração em ponto flutuante Referências CUNHA, F. G. M; CASTRO, J. K. S. Licenciatura em Matemática: Cálculo Numérico. Fortaleza: UAB/IFCE, 2010. SPERANDIO, D.; MENDES, J. T.; SILVA, L. h. M.; Cálculo Numérico: Características Matemáticas e Computacionais dos Métodos Numéricos. São Paulo: Pearson Prentice hall, 2003. 10 CETEC Paulo Henrique Ribeiro do Nascimento 10 de junho de 2021

