Se explica el proceso metacognitivo que se desarrollo en la elaboración del texto monográfico.

Sustento teorico de la monografia.docx paulo

  1. 1. Sustento Teórico El tipo de material que se presenta es un texto monográfico, un estudio del plagio en el campo académico y profesional, es un texto explicativo derivado de una investigación bibliográfica, en donde nos permite presentar cada tema de manera organizada, detallada. La finalidad de la monografía es informar sobre el tema de plagio. Otra característica que define un texto monográfico es que en el desarrollo del texto se utilizan varias fuentes de referencia, las cuales algunas se citan dentro del contenido de acuerdo a las normas APA, la monografía se estructuro de la siguiente manera:  Portada  índice  Introducción  Cuerpo del documento  Conclusión  Referencias Bibliográficas Ventajas de su Uso  Desarrollo de habilidades científicas: Observación, comparación, medición, explicación, difusión.  Identificación de problemas.  Interpretación de evidencias científicas.  Creatividad en el diseño y presentación de los resultados.  Actitudes positivas en el uso de la información y los datos.  Aportaciones nuevas.  Redacción de textos académicos.
  2. 2. Desventajas de su uso  Podría ser su extensión ya que puede variar, lo cual depende de las fuentes y los recursos que se utilicen. Elección del Tema El tema de plagio en el campo académico y profesional se eligió en virtud de que se considera que es un campo poco explorado y se estima que dicho estudio del tema puede aportar y sumar conocimientos nuevos. Reflexión crítica respecto a la evidencia: Aprendizajes logrados al realizarla En la realización del texto monográfico se estudió el estado actual del plagio en el ámbito académico, profesional y sus consecuencias. Me permitió la elaboración del texto el dirigir mi aprendizaje, seleccionando la información de forma adecuada, analizando la calidad de la información, para posteriormente organizarla. y evaluarla. En el proceso de construcción del conocimiento se conceptualizo, aprendiendo a citar de acuerdo a las normas APA, tratando de construir el conocimiento del lenguaje a través de la comunicación de las ideas en relación a tratar de comprender los conceptos e ideas de cada autor para después describirlas de una manera objetiva. Se comprendió la problemática que se deriva del plagio en los ámbitos académico y profesional, explicando los tipos de plagio que existen y la forma tan sutil en la que un estudiante o profesional puede incurrir en ella.
  3. 3. La complicación que surgió fue en relación a delimitar el tema, en virtud de que existe demasiada información y se requería manejarlo desde un enfoque, por lo que se consideró que se podría mejorar analizando primeramente los alcances del tema que se desea conocer.

