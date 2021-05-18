Catalogo Hightech 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Índice de produtos Painéis Ambientação e envelopamento Material de PDV Marketing de guerrilha Impressos Decoração Projetos...
"Loucura? Sonho? Tudo é loucura ou sonho no começo. Nada do que o homem fez no mundo teve início de outra maneira... mas j...
Missão
Histórico Somos uma empresa de comunicação visual com mais de 30 anos no mercado. O nosso conhecimento de materiais e a ne...
Estrutura técnica Ao longo dos anos construímos um parque gráﬁco diversiﬁcado para atender às necessidades dos nossos clie...
Fachadas Fachadas Fachadas Fachadas Fachadas Fachadas Paredes com adesivos laminados. Placas de ferro com letras Paredes c...
Letreiro em ACM com Letreiro em ACM com medalhões em PS medalhões em PS Letreiro em ACM com medalhões em PS Fachadas Facha...
Fachadas Medalhão em PS PS Lona Adesivos branco e perfurados Letras em ACM (alumínio) Caixa em PP corrugado com laminação, letras em relevo de borracha EVA e Petg
Lona PS XPS Fachadas Painéis Painel impresso em Petg Várias camadas de acrílicos impressas XPS com newpet Lona
Painéis Letras em MDF com cobertura de acrílico. Quadros em papel cartão laminado Portal em PP corrugado XPS com cobertura de PS Caixa em PVC expandido Placas em PS Fachadas
Adesivos laminados e placas de ferro Lona Lona e adesivos PS XPS Painéis Lona micro perfurada Lona e empena Caixa de metalon e lona PVC expandido e PS Fachadas
Fachadas Fachadas Fachadas Painéis Painéis Painéis Instalação de lona em altura Instalação de lona em altura Instalação de...
Painéis PP corrugado impresso com corte especial PS impresso com bolsas de acrílico Lona Lona com estrutura de metalom PS impresso Fachadas
Fachadas Fachadas Fachadas Painéis Painéis Painéis PS PS PS Lona com estrutura de metalom Lona com estrutura de metalom Lo...
Painéis Painéis Painéis Painéis adesivados Painéis adesivados Painéis adesivados Painel em ACM (alumínio) adesivado Painel...
Painel em ACM e adesivo de recorte Lona Lona com estrutura de metalom Mega banner PS dupla face Painéis Fachadas
Banners Banners Banners Banner roll-up Banner roll-up Banner roll-up Banner e pedestal Banner e pedestal de alumínio de al...
Painéis Backdrop Standup para fotos e backdrop em lona com aplique (carro) de pp corrugado Lona e estrutura de aluguel X-module
Backdrop Backdrop Backdrop Painel pantográﬁco Painel pantográﬁco Painel pantográﬁco Painel em x-module de aluguel com lona...
Material: Estrutura de aluguel X-module e lona impressa Backdrop Painéis
Material: Adesivos Adesivação de frota vídeo: Ambientação e envelopamento
Material: Adesivos Ambientação e envelopamento Adesivação de frota vídeo:
Ambientação Ambientação Ambientação Ambientação e envelopamento Ambientação e envelopamento Ambientação e envelopamento Ad...
Camarote Montagem de camarote com lonas e placas de PS impressas Ambientação e envelopamento
Criação e montagem do camarote Novotel no estádio Engenhão Criação e montagem do camarote Novotel no estádio Engenhão Cria...
Materiais: PP corrugado, adesivo e MDF Ambientação e envelopamento Estandes
Materiais: PP corrugado, adesivo e MDF Estandes Ambientação e envelopamento
Material: PP corrugado Estande ondas em camadas Ambientação e envelopamento
Backdrop e balcão Ambientação e envelopamento Material: Honeycombhexacell, adesivos laminados e PS negro no topo do balcão Projeto e execução Hightech
Material: Honeycombhexacell e adesivos laminados Ambientação e envelopamento Honeycomb
Ambientação e envelopamento Material: Adesivos laminados Trailer food
Material: Asphalt art Adesivo asfáltico Material de PDV
Adesivos Adesivo branco Adesivo branco e transparente Adesivo branco recortado Material de PDV
Material: Adesivos Adesivo Material de PDV
Adesivo Material: Adesivos Material de PDV
Adesivo Material de PDV Material: Adesivos
Adesivo Material: Adesivos Material de PDV
Adesivo Material de PDV Material: Adesivos
Adesivo Material: Adesivos Material de PDV
Adesivo Material de PDV Material: Adesivos
Adesivo Material: Adesivos Material de PDV
Adesivo Material de PDV Material: Adesivos
Adesivo Material: Adesivos Material de PDV
PP corrugado, PS Display de chão Material de PDV
Materiais: Metal, PETg e PP laminado Display de chão Material de PDV
PP corrugado e estrutura em ferro PP corrugado MDF e computador com tela touch screen Display de chão Material de PDV
Display de chão Material de PDV Estrutura metálica e pp corrugado impresso e com corte especial ACM (alumínio) e adesivos recortados Estrutura de pp corrugado impresso
PP corrugado PP laminado PS, MDF e PS vácuo deformado NewPet 10.000 Estrutura em pp corrugado e capa em pp laminado vídeo: Display para balcão Material de PDV
Display para balcão Papelão NewPet5.000 Pet, papelo cartão, alumínio PP corrugado NewPet5.000 e 10.000 Material de PDV PetG e adesivos
Pet g PP corrugado Pet Display para balcão Material de PDV
Materiais: Base em PP corrugado e corpo em papel CBR laminado. Display oval e capa de antena Material de PDV
Material: PP corrugado Display de livros Material de PDV
Materiais: PP corrugado e PETg Displays personalizados Material de PDV
Materiais: PP corrugado e PETg Display para editoras Material de PDV
Material: PP corrugado Expositor carga Material de PDV
Material: PP corrugado Expositor carga Material de PDV
Material: PP corrugado vídeo: Expositor cestão Material de PDV
Material: PP corrugado Expositor cestão Material de PDV
(2010) (2011) (2013) Materiais: Estrutura em PP corrugado, coluna em metal e janelas em Pet G. vídeos: Expositores de produtos Ipiranga Material de PDV
Material: PP corrugado Standup Material de PDV
Material: PP corrugado Standup Material de PDV
Material: PP corrugado Prismas Material de PDV
Material: PP corrugado Prismas Material de PDV
Tótens Base em MDF, estrutura em perﬁl de PVC, com PS impresso e chapa metálica com leds MDF Material de PDV
Tótens Base e corpo com MDF e adesivos impressos Estrutura em perﬁl de PVC e sanduíche de placas de PS impressas e recortadas Base em MDF Material de PDV
Tótens PP corrugado MDF Material de PDV
Material: PP corrugado Paletes especiais Material de PDV
Topos de pilha PS NewpetG 5.000 PP corrugado Material de PDV
Material: Corpo em PP corrugado, testeira em PP laminado e tampo em PS vácuo deformado. Balcão Material de PDV
Material: Corpo em PP corrugado, testeira em PP corrugado e tampo em ACM (alumínio). Balcão Material de PDV
Material: PP corrugado Mesa e bancos dobráveis Material de PDV
PETg PP corrugado Acrílico Urnas Material de PDV
PS PP corrugado Móbiles vídeo: Material de PDV
Newpetg 10.000 PS Orelha, testeira e wobbler Newpetg 5.000 Material de PDV
Newpetg 10.000 Newpetg 5.000 Preciﬁcadores Termoplast Ferragem e termoplast Newpet5.000 Ferragem e papel laminado Ferragem e Newpet5.000 Material de PDV
Preciﬁcadores Preciﬁcadores Preciﬁcadores Régua, lateral e testeira em PS impresso Régua, lateral e testeira em PS impress...
Material: Ferro Material: Ferro Material: Ferro Comunicação Display de chão A3 Até 139 cm altura 139 cm altura Regulagem d...
Caixas institucionais e promocionais PP laminado Papel cartão PP corrugado Marketing de relacionamento
Caixas institucionais e promocionais Papel duo design PP random PP corrugado Papel CBR Papel cartão, laminação fosca e verniz localizado Marketing de relacionamento
Acrílico e Newpetg 5.000 Petg, borracha eva Acrílico Troféus Marketing de relacionamento
Troféus Troféus Troféus Acrílico de 15mm com adesivos impressos Acrílico de 15mm com adesivos impressos e adesivo recortad...
Brindes PP laminado Papel paraná Falcon board Papel laminado contraplacado paraná
Brindes Brindes Brindes Impressão direta em papelão onda B Impressão direta em papelão onda B Impressão direta em papelão ...
Frente do quadro com imagem ilustrativa. Papel duo design Papel duo design Papel duo design Verso do quadro com propaganda...
Embalagem criada para levar um plano de marketing aos donos de postos da franquia Ipiranga. Vencedora no prêmio Popai 2012...
Material: PP corrugado Material: PP corrugado Material: PP corrugado Marketing de guerrilha Marketing de guerrilha Marketi...
Letras com relevo e placas Letras com relevo e placas Letras com relevo e placas XPS com PS adesivado XPS com PS adesivado...
Sinalização Sinalização Sinalização ACM (alumínio) ACM (alumínio) ACM (alumínio) PetG PetG PetG Placa em PS e Placa em PS ...
Sinalização em ACM (alumínio) Sinalização em ACM (alumínio) Sinalização em ACM (alumínio) Sinalização Sinalização Sinaliza...
Placa para corrimão Materiais: ACM, MDF, PS e acrílico Materiais: ACM, MDF, PS e acrílico Materiais: ACM, MDF, PS e acríli...
ÁGUA COZINHA Materiais: PVC e adesivos fotoluminescentes Materiais: PVC e adesivos fotoluminescentes Materiais: PVC e ades...
FRÁGIL CUIDADO EXTINTOR ESPUMA SAÍDA DE EMERGÊNCIA AVISO ÁREA RESTRITA SEGURANÇA PRIMEIROS SOCORROS SAÍDA DE VEÍCULOS RESE...
Materiais: Papel duo design, triplex, oﬀ-set, adesivo e laminações diversas Materiais: Papel duo design, triplex, oﬀ-set, ...
Materiais: Materiais: Papel duo design, triplex, oﬀ-set, adesivo e laminações diversas Materiais: Materiais: Papel duo des...
Brin Canvas Impressão em tecido Impressão em tecido Impressão em tecido Voil Voil Voil Brim Brim Brim Brim Brim Brim Brim ...
PP corrugado e tampo de balcão em PS vácuo deformado PP corrugado e tampo de balcão em PS vácuo deformado PP corrugado e t...
Back ﬁlm e painéis de foam Back ﬁlm e painéis de foam Back ﬁlm e painéis de foam Painéis de foam e standups pp corrugado P...
PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP co...
Decoração para festas infantis Decoração para festas infantis Decoração para festas infantis Painéis em honey comb impress...
Decoração para festas infantis Decoração para festas infantis Decoração para festas infantis Adesivo e lona translúcida Ad...
Decoração para festas Decoração para festas Decoração para festas PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP c...
Decoração para festas Decoração para festas Decoração para festas Backdrop em lona Backdrop em lona Backdrop em lona Backd...
Papel cartão laminado Papel cartão laminado Papel cartão laminado Papel cartão laminado Papel cartão laminado Papel cartão...
Decoração Decoração Decoração Quadros em papel cartão impresso laminado e Quadros em papel cartão impresso laminado e acrí...
Decoração Decoração Decoração Acrílico - Metacrilato Acrílico - Metacrilato Acrílico - Metacrilato Cortina em PP corrugado...
Decoração Decoração Decoração Adesivo laminado Adesivo laminado Adesivo laminado PP corrugado e lona naval PP corrugado e ...
Decoração - papel de parede Decoração - papel de parede Decoração - papel de parede Materiais: Papel de parede Materiais: ...
Material: Adesivos laminados Material: Adesivos laminados Material: Adesivos laminados Decoração Decoração Decoração 111 D...
Material: acrílico Material: acrílico Material: acrílico Decoração - foto no acrílico (metacrilato) Decoração - foto no ac...
Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado Impressão sobre madeira Im...
Bioparque Rio Bioparque Rio Bioparque Rio PVC expandido, adesivo laminado e estrutura de alumínio PVC expandido, adesivo l...
Bioparque Rio Bioparque Rio Bioparque Rio Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Alumínio (acm) Alumínio...
Recepção Golden Cross Recepção Golden Cross Recepção Golden Cross Adesivo texturizado sendo aplicado Adesivo texturizado s...
Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Árvore e...
Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Construção do teto com adesivos transparentes Construção do teto ...
Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Estrutur...
Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Estruturas de metalon com lonas impressas (Maracanã) Estruturas d...
Projetos com luz Projetos com luz Projetos com luz Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Acrílico trans...
Casinhas para animais em PEAD reciclado Casinhas para animais em PEAD reciclado Casinhas para animais em PEAD reciclado 12...
Materiais: PP corrugado, adesivos Olimpíadas 2016 Olimpíadas 2016 Olimpíadas 2016 123 Projetos especiais Projetos especiai...
Materiais: Adesivo asfáltico e PP corrugado Olimpíadas 2016 Olimpíadas 2016 Olimpíadas 2016 124 Projetos especiais Projeto...
Materiais: PP corrugado e adesivo asfáltico (canoagem) Paralimpíadas 2016 Paralimpíadas 2016 Paralimpíadas 2016 125 Projet...
Fundo de palco Fundo de palco Fundo de palco Display móvel Display móvel Display móvel Projetos especiais Projetos especia...
Face shield Face shield Face shield Manual de montagem ht1.com.br/ faceshield PP laminado Adesivo transparente para vedaçã...
Escudo de atendimento Escudo de atendimento Escudo de atendimento Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais...
Materiais: Gesso, adesivo ne art e foam Materiais: Gesso, adesivo ne art e foam Materiais: Gesso, adesivo ne art e foam...
Materiais: Impressão sobre PS e PP corrugado Materiais: Impressão sobre PS e PP corrugado Materiais: Impressão sobre PS e ...
Materiais: Impressão sobre acrílico com branco localizado Materiais: Impressão sobre acrílico com branco localizado Materi...
Informações Formatos de papel Gama de cores Dicas de envio de arquivos - Evite arquivos em RGB. A conversão de cores pode ...
www.ht1.com.br (21) 96408-5249 instagram.com/hightech.ht1 facebook.com/hightech.ht1 (21) 3295-1800 ht1.com.br/catalogo cli...
Catalogo Hightech 2021
Catalogo Hightech 2021
Catalogo Hightech 2021
Catalogo Hightech 2021
  1. 1. Índice de produtos Painéis Ambientação e envelopamento Material de PDV Marketing de guerrilha Impressos Decoração Projetos especiais Fachadas Fachadas............................... Painéis................................... 9 a 11 12 a 19 Banners................................. Backdrops............................. 20 21 a 23 Frota....................................... Ambientação......................... Camarote............................... Estandes................................ Backdrop e balcão................ Honeycomb........................... Trailer food............................ 24 e 25 26 27 e 28 29 a 31 32 33 34 Adesivo asfáltico.................. Adesivos................................ Display de chão.................... Display para balcão.............. Display oval........................... Displays de livros................. Displays personalizados...... Display para editoras........... Expositor carga.................... Expositor cestão................... Expositores Ipiranga............ Standup................................. Prismas.................................. Tótens.................................... Paletes especiais.................. Topos de pilha....................... Balcão.................................... Mesa e bancos...................... Urnas..................................... Móbiles.................................. Orelha, testeira e wobbler.... Preciﬁcadores....................... Ferragens para PDV.............. 35 36 a 46 47 a 50 51 a 53 54 55 56 57 58 e 59 60 e 61 62 63 e 64 65 e 66 67 a 69 70 71 72 e 73 74 75 76 77 78 e 79 80 Material de relacionamento Caixas.................................... Troféus................................... Brindes.................................. 81 e 82 83 e 84 85 a 88 Marketing de guerrilha......... 89 Sinalização Letras com relevo e placas.. Sinalização............................ 90 91 a 95 Papelaria, verniz e laminados.............................. . 96 e 97 Impressão em tecido Impressão em tecido............ 98 Decoração promocional Poltrona, sofá e pufe......... Festas promocionais e institucionais.................. 99 100 Decoração para festas infantis............................... Decoração para festas...... Decoração.......................... Decoração metacrilato...... . 101 a 103 104 e 105 106 a 111 112 Projetos especiais............. Bioparque Rio.................... Recepção Golden Cross... Projetos especiais............. Projetos com luz................ Casinhas para animais..... Olimpíadas 2016................ Paralimpíadas 2016........... Fundo palco / display móvel Face shield......................... Escudo de atendimento.... Exposições artísticas....... Informações técnicas....... 113 114 e 115 116 117 a 120 121 122 123 e 124 125 126 127 128 129 a 131 132
  2. 2. "Loucura? Sonho? Tudo é loucura ou sonho no começo. Nada do que o homem fez no mundo teve início de outra maneira... mas já tantos sonhos se realizaram que não temos o direito de duvidar de nenhum." (Monteiro Lobato) Mensagem
  3. 3. Missão
  4. 4. Histórico Somos uma empresa de comunicação visual com mais de 30 anos no mercado. O nosso conhecimento de materiais e a necessidade dos nossos clientes nos fazem muito bem. A cada trabalho entregue, procuramos um desaﬁo maior. Trabalhamos com embalagens, displays, ambientações etc. O nosso catálogo, a seguir, pode mostrar um pouco dos serviços realizados.
  5. 5. Estrutura técnica Ao longo dos anos construímos um parque gráﬁco diversiﬁcado para atender às necessidades dos nossos clientes.
  6. 6. Fachadas Fachadas Fachadas Fachadas Fachadas Fachadas Paredes com adesivos laminados. Placas de ferro com letras Paredes com adesivos laminados. Placas de ferro com letras em relevo. em relevo. Paredes com adesivos laminados. Placas de ferro com letras em relevo. Lona Lona Lona Lona na fachada e adesivos nos vidros Lona na fachada e adesivos nos vidros Lona na fachada e adesivos nos vidros Portal em PP corrugado Portal em PP corrugado Portal em PP corrugado PVC expandido e adesivo PVC expandido e adesivo PVC expandido e adesivo Lona e estrutura em ferro Lona e estrutura em ferro Lona e estrutura em ferro
  7. 7. Letreiro em ACM com Letreiro em ACM com medalhões em PS medalhões em PS Letreiro em ACM com medalhões em PS Fachadas Fachadas Fachadas Fachadas Fachadas Fachadas ACM com letras (relevo) em acrílico ACM com letras (relevo) em acrílico ACM com letras (relevo) em acrílico Lona Lona Lona XPS e PS XPS e PS XPS e PS Estrutura de ferro, acrílico, Estrutura de ferro, acrílico, adesivos e leds adesivos e leds Estrutura de ferro, acrílico, adesivos e leds ACM (alumínio) + adesivos recortados ACM (alumínio) + adesivos recortados ACM (alumínio) + adesivos recortados Símbolo em PP corrugado Símbolo em PP corrugado impresso e recortado impresso e recortado Símbolo em PP corrugado impresso e recortado 10
  8. 8. Fachadas Fachadas Fachadas Medalhão em PS Medalhão em PS Medalhão em PS PS PS PS Lona Lona Lona Lona Lona Lona Adesivos branco e perfurados Adesivos branco e perfurados Adesivos branco e perfurados Letras em ACM (alumínio) Letras em ACM (alumínio) Letras em ACM (alumínio) Caixa em PP corrugado com laminação, Caixa em PP corrugado com laminação, letras em relevo de borracha EVA e Petg letras em relevo de borracha EVA e Petg Caixa em PP corrugado com laminação, letras em relevo de borracha EVA e Petg Fachadas Fachadas Fachadas 11
  9. 9. Lona PS PS XPS Fachadas Fachadas Fachadas Painéis Painéis Painéis Painel impresso em Petg Painel impresso em Petg Painel impresso em Petg Várias camadas de acrílicos impressas Várias camadas de acrílicos impressas Várias camadas de acrílicos impressas XPS com newpet XPS com newpet XPS com newpet Lona Lona Lona 12
  10. 10. Painéis Painéis Painéis Letras em MDF com cobertura de acrílico. Quadros em papel cartão laminado Letras em MDF com cobertura de acrílico. Quadros em papel cartão laminado Letras em MDF com cobertura de acrílico. Quadros em papel cartão laminado Portal em PP corrugado Portal em PP corrugado Portal em PP corrugado XPS com cobertura de PS XPS com cobertura de PS XPS com cobertura de PS Caixa em PVC expandido Caixa em PVC expandido Caixa em PVC expandido Placas em PS Placas em PS Placas em PS Fachadas Fachadas Fachadas 13
  11. 11. Adesivos laminados e placas de ferro Lona Lona e adesivos PS XPS Painéis Painéis Painéis Lona micro perfurada Lona micro perfurada Lona micro perfurada Lona e empena Lona e empena Lona e empena Caixa de metalon e lona Caixa de metalon e lona Caixa de metalon e lona PVC expandido e PS PVC expandido e PS PVC expandido e PS Fachadas Fachadas Fachadas PS Lona e empena Lona e empena Lona e empena 14
  12. 12. Fachadas Fachadas Fachadas Painéis Painéis Painéis Instalação de lona em altura Instalação de lona em altura Instalação de lona em altura Mega banner de PS Mega banner de PS Mega banner de PS Lona com estrrutura de metalom Lona com estrrutura de metalom Lona com estrrutura de metalom Acrílico com adesivo de recorte Acrílico com adesivo de recorte Acrílico com adesivo de recorte Lona com estrutura Lona com estrutura Lona com estrutura Acrílico azul, acrílico transparente, acrílico branco e adesivo Acrílico azul, acrílico transparente, acrílico branco e adesivo Acrílico azul, acrílico transparente, acrílico branco e adesivo 15
  13. 13. Painéis Painéis Painéis PP corrugado impresso com PP corrugado impresso com corte especial corte especial PP corrugado impresso com corte especial PS impresso com bolsas de acrílico PS impresso com bolsas de acrílico PS impresso com bolsas de acrílico Lona Lona Lona Lona com estrutura de metalom Lona com estrutura de metalom Lona com estrutura de metalom PS impresso PS impresso PS impresso Fachadas Fachadas Fachadas 16
  14. 14. Fachadas Fachadas Fachadas Painéis Painéis Painéis PS PS PS Lona com estrutura de metalom Lona com estrutura de metalom Lona com estrutura de metalom Acm (alumínio) com adesivos laminados Acm (alumínio) com adesivos laminados Acm (alumínio) com adesivos laminados Caixa de metalom com iluminação Caixa de metalom com iluminação e backﬁlm e backﬁlm Caixa de metalom com iluminação e backﬁlm Super painel de ACM adesivado Super painel de ACM adesivado Super painel de ACM adesivado Lona com estrutura de Lona com estrutura de metalom metalom Lona com estrutura de metalom 17
  15. 15. Painéis Painéis Painéis Painéis adesivados Painéis adesivados Painéis adesivados Painel em ACM (alumínio) adesivado Painel em ACM (alumínio) adesivado Painel em ACM (alumínio) adesivado Lona backlight com adesivos Lona backlight com adesivos translúcidos recortados translúcidos recortados Lona backlight com adesivos translúcidos recortados Fachadas Fachadas Fachadas Lona com estrutura de metalom Lona com estrutura de metalom Lona com estrutura de metalom Painel em acrílico e letras e símbolos em relevo Painel em acrílico e letras e símbolos em relevo de acrílico de acrílico Painel em acrílico e letras e símbolos em relevo de acrílico 18
  16. 16. Painel em ACM e Painel em ACM e adesivo de recorte adesivo de recorte Painel em ACM e adesivo de recorte Lona Lona Lona Lona com estrutura de metalom Lona com estrutura de metalom Lona com estrutura de metalom Mega banner PS dupla face Mega banner PS dupla face Mega banner PS dupla face Lona Lona Lona Painéis Painéis Painéis Fachadas Fachadas Fachadas Painel em ACM e Painel em ACM e adesivo de recorte adesivo de recorte Painel em ACM e adesivo de recorte 19
  17. 17. Banners Banners Banners Banner roll-up Banner roll-up Banner roll-up Banner e pedestal Banner e pedestal de alumínio de alumínio Banner e pedestal de alumínio Banner e pedestal de alumínio Banner e pedestal de alumínio Banner e pedestal de alumínio PP corrugado (impresso) com PP corrugado (impresso) com pé americano pé americano PP corrugado (impresso) com pé americano Estrutura especial, sanduíche Estrutura especial, sanduíche de perﬁl de PVC com chapas de perﬁl de PVC com chapas de PS impressas em ambos de PS impressas em ambos os lados. Pé em ferro. os lados. Pé em ferro. Estrutura especial, sanduíche de perﬁl de PVC com chapas de PS impressas em ambos os lados. Pé em ferro. Banner roll-up Banner roll-up Banner roll-up Painéis Painéis Painéis 20
  18. 18. Painéis Painéis Painéis Backdrop Backdrop Backdrop Standup para fotos e backdrop em lona com Standup para fotos e backdrop em lona com aplique (carro) de pp corrugado aplique (carro) de pp corrugado Standup para fotos e backdrop em lona com aplique (carro) de pp corrugado Lona e estrutura de aluguel Lona e estrutura de aluguel X-module X-module Lona e estrutura de aluguel X-module Lona e estrutura de aluguel Lona e estrutura de aluguel X-module X-module Lona e estrutura de aluguel X-module Lona Lona Lona Lona Lona Lona Lona Lona Lona 21
  19. 19. Backdrop Backdrop Backdrop Painel pantográﬁco Painel pantográﬁco Painel pantográﬁco Painel em x-module de aluguel com lona Painel em x-module de aluguel com lona impressa e standups em pp corrugado impressa e standups em pp corrugado impressos impressos Painel em x-module de aluguel com lona impressa e standups em pp corrugado impressos Lona Lona Lona Lona Lona Lona Backdrop com estrutura em Backdrop com estrutura em metalon e lona impressa metalon e lona impressa Backdrop com estrutura em metalon e lona impressa Lona com estrutura de aluguel X-module Lona com estrutura de aluguel X-module Lona com estrutura de aluguel X-module Painéis Painéis Painéis 22
  20. 20. Material: Estrutura de aluguel X-module e lona impressa Material: Estrutura de aluguel X-module e lona impressa Material: Estrutura de aluguel X-module e lona impressa Material: Estrutura de aluguel X-module e lona impressa Material: Estrutura de aluguel X-module e lona impressa Material: Estrutura de aluguel X-module e lona impressa Backdrop Backdrop Backdrop Painéis Painéis Painéis 23
  21. 21. Material: Adesivos Material: Adesivos Material: Adesivos Adesivação de frota Adesivação de frota Adesivação de frota vídeo: Ambientação e envelopamento Ambientação e envelopamento Ambientação e envelopamento 24
  22. 22. Material: Adesivos Material: Adesivos Material: Adesivos Ambientação e envelopamento Ambientação e envelopamento Ambientação e envelopamento Adesivação de frota Adesivação de frota Adesivação de frota vídeo: 25
  23. 23. Ambientação Ambientação Ambientação Ambientação e envelopamento Ambientação e envelopamento Ambientação e envelopamento Adesivos com relevo, adesivo impresso laminado, XPS e PS Adesivos com relevo, adesivo impresso laminado, XPS e PS Adesivos com relevo, adesivo impresso laminado, XPS e PS Quadros de canvas impressos diretamente na impressora Quadros de canvas impressos diretamente na impressora Quadros de canvas impressos diretamente na impressora Adesivos laminados Adesivos laminados Adesivos laminados Adesivo laminado e letras Adesivo laminado e letras em relevo de XPS com petg em relevo de XPS com petg e adesivo e adesivo Adesivo laminado e letras em relevo de XPS com petg e adesivo Ambientação auditório com estrutura de Metalon e impressão em lona Ambientação auditório com estrutura de Metalon e impressão em lona Ambientação auditório com estrutura de Metalon e impressão em lona 26
  24. 24. Camarote Camarote Camarote Montagem de camarote com lonas e placas de PS impressas Montagem de camarote com lonas e placas de PS impressas Montagem de camarote com lonas e placas de PS impressas Ambientação e envelopamento Ambientação e envelopamento Ambientação e envelopamento 27
  25. 25. Criação e montagem do camarote Novotel no estádio Engenhão Criação e montagem do camarote Novotel no estádio Engenhão Criação e montagem do camarote Novotel no estádio Engenhão Ambientação e envelopamento Ambientação e envelopamento Ambientação e envelopamento Quadros em papel cartão Quadros em papel cartão laminado laminado Quadros em papel cartão laminado Adesivos laminados na parede e nos refrigeradores Adesivos laminados na parede e nos refrigeradores Adesivos laminados na parede e nos refrigeradores Adesivos imitando sapateira Adesivos imitando sapateira embaixo do banco embaixo do banco Adesivos imitando sapateira embaixo do banco 28
  26. 26. Materiais: PP corrugado, adesivo e MDF Materiais: PP corrugado, adesivo e MDF Materiais: PP corrugado, adesivo e MDF Ambientação e envelopamento Ambientação e envelopamento Ambientação e envelopamento Estandes Estandes Estandes 29
  27. 27. Materiais: PP corrugado, adesivo e MDF Materiais: PP corrugado, adesivo e MDF Materiais: PP corrugado, adesivo e MDF Estandes Estandes Estandes Ambientação e envelopamento Ambientação e envelopamento Ambientação e envelopamento 30
  28. 28. Material: PP corrugado Material: PP corrugado Material: PP corrugado Estande ondas em camadas Estande ondas em camadas Estande ondas em camadas Ambientação e envelopamento Ambientação e envelopamento Ambientação e envelopamento 31
  29. 29. Backdrop e balcão Backdrop e balcão Backdrop e balcão Ambientação e envelopamento Ambientação e envelopamento Ambientação e envelopamento Material: Honeycombhexacell, adesivos laminados e PS negro no topo do balcão Material: Honeycombhexacell, adesivos laminados e PS negro no topo do balcão Material: Honeycombhexacell, adesivos laminados e PS negro no topo do balcão Projeto e execução Hightech 32
  30. 30. Material: Honeycombhexacell e adesivos laminados Material: Honeycombhexacell e adesivos laminados Material: Honeycombhexacell e adesivos laminados Ambientação e envelopamento Ambientação e envelopamento Ambientação e envelopamento Honeycomb Honeycomb Honeycomb 33
  31. 31. Ambientação e envelopamento Ambientação e envelopamento Ambientação e envelopamento Material: Adesivos laminados Material: Adesivos laminados Material: Adesivos laminados Trailer food Trailer food Trailer food 34
  32. 32. Material: Asphalt art Material: Asphalt art Material: Asphalt art Adesivo asfáltico Adesivo asfáltico Adesivo asfáltico Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV 35
  33. 33. Adesivos Adesivos Adesivos Adesivo branco Adesivo branco Adesivo branco Adesivo branco e transparente Adesivo branco e transparente Adesivo branco e transparente Adesivo branco Adesivo branco Adesivo branco Adesivo branco e adesivo perfurado Adesivo branco e adesivo perfurado Adesivo branco e adesivo perfurado Adesivo branco recortado Adesivo branco recortado Adesivo branco recortado Adesivo branco recortado Adesivo branco recortado Adesivo branco recortado Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV 36
  34. 34. Material: Adesivos Material: Adesivos Material: Adesivos Adesivo Adesivo Adesivo Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV 37
  35. 35. Adesivo Adesivo Adesivo Material: Adesivos Material: Adesivos Material: Adesivos Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV 38
  36. 36. Adesivo Adesivo Adesivo Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV Material: Adesivos Material: Adesivos Material: Adesivos 39
  37. 37. Adesivo Adesivo Adesivo Material: Adesivos Material: Adesivos Material: Adesivos Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV 40
  38. 38. Adesivo Adesivo Adesivo Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV Material: Adesivos Material: Adesivos Material: Adesivos 41
  39. 39. Adesivo Adesivo Adesivo Material: Adesivos Material: Adesivos Material: Adesivos Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV 42
  40. 40. Adesivo Adesivo Adesivo Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV Material: Adesivos Material: Adesivos Material: Adesivos 43
  41. 41. Adesivo Adesivo Adesivo Material: Adesivos Material: Adesivos Material: Adesivos Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV 44
  42. 42. Adesivo Adesivo Adesivo Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV Material: Adesivos Material: Adesivos Material: Adesivos Adesivos e apliques de XPS com PS Adesivos e apliques de XPS com PS Adesivos e apliques de XPS com PS 45
  43. 43. Adesivo Adesivo Adesivo Material: Adesivos Material: Adesivos Material: Adesivos Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV 46
  44. 44. PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado, PS Display de chão Display de chão Display de chão Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV 47
  45. 45. Materiais: Metal, PETg e PP laminado Materiais: Metal, PETg e PP laminado Materiais: Metal, PETg e PP laminado Display de chão Display de chão Display de chão Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV 48
  46. 46. PP corrugado e estrutura em ferro PP corrugado PP corrugado MDF e computador com tela touch screen Display de chão Display de chão Display de chão Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV 49
  47. 47. Display de chão Display de chão Display de chão Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV Estrutura metálica e pp corrugado impresso Estrutura metálica e pp corrugado impresso e com corte especial e com corte especial Estrutura metálica e pp corrugado impresso e com corte especial ACM (alumínio) e adesivos recortados ACM (alumínio) e adesivos recortados ACM (alumínio) e adesivos recortados Estrutura de pp corrugado impresso Estrutura de pp corrugado impresso Estrutura de pp corrugado impresso 50
  48. 48. PP corrugado PP laminado PS, MDF e PS vácuo deformado PP corrugado NewPet 10.000 Estrutura em pp corrugado e capa em pp laminado vídeo: Display para balcão Display para balcão Display para balcão Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV 51
  49. 49. Display para balcão Display para balcão Display para balcão Papelão Papelão Papelão NewPet5.000 NewPet5.000 NewPet5.000 Pet, papelo cartão, alumínio Pet, papelo cartão, alumínio Pet, papelo cartão, alumínio PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado NewPet5.000 e 10.000 NewPet5.000 e 10.000 NewPet5.000 e 10.000 Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV PetG e adesivos PetG e adesivos PetG e adesivos 52
  50. 50. Pet g Pet g Pet g PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado Pet Pet Pet Pet g Pet g Pet g PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado Display para balcão Display para balcão Display para balcão Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado 53
  51. 51. Materiais: Base em PP corrugado e corpo em papel CBR laminado. Materiais: Base em PP corrugado e corpo em papel CBR laminado. Materiais: Base em PP corrugado e corpo em papel CBR laminado. Display oval e capa de antena Display oval e capa de antena Display oval e capa de antena Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV 54
  52. 52. Material: PP corrugado Material: PP corrugado Material: PP corrugado Display de livros Display de livros Display de livros Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV 55
  53. 53. Materiais: PP corrugado e PETg Materiais: PP corrugado e PETg Materiais: PP corrugado e PETg Displays personalizados Displays personalizados Displays personalizados Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV 56
  54. 54. Materiais: PP corrugado e PETg Materiais: PP corrugado e PETg Materiais: PP corrugado e PETg Display para editoras Display para editoras Display para editoras Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV 57
  55. 55. Material: PP corrugado Material: PP corrugado Material: PP corrugado Expositor carga Expositor carga Expositor carga Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV 58
  56. 56. Material: PP corrugado Material: PP corrugado Material: PP corrugado Expositor carga Expositor carga Expositor carga Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV 59
  57. 57. Material: PP corrugado Material: PP corrugado Material: PP corrugado vídeo: Expositor cestão Expositor cestão Expositor cestão Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV 60
  58. 58. Material: PP corrugado Material: PP corrugado Material: PP corrugado Expositor cestão Expositor cestão Expositor cestão Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV 61
  59. 59. (2010) (2011) (2013) Materiais: Estrutura em PP corrugado, coluna em metal e janelas em Pet G. Materiais: Estrutura em PP corrugado, coluna em metal e janelas em Pet G. Materiais: Estrutura em PP corrugado, coluna em metal e janelas em Pet G. vídeos: Expositores de produtos Ipiranga Expositores de produtos Ipiranga Expositores de produtos Ipiranga Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV 62
  60. 60. Material: PP corrugado Material: PP corrugado Material: PP corrugado Standup Standup Standup 63 Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV
  61. 61. Material: PP corrugado Material: PP corrugado Material: PP corrugado Standup Standup Standup 64 Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV
  62. 62. Material: PP corrugado Material: PP corrugado Material: PP corrugado Prismas Prismas Prismas 65 Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV
  63. 63. Material: PP corrugado Material: PP corrugado Material: PP corrugado Prismas Prismas Prismas 66 Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV
  64. 64. Tótens Tótens Tótens Base em MDF, estrutura em perﬁl de PVC, com PS Base em MDF, estrutura em perﬁl de PVC, com PS impresso e chapa metálica com leds impresso e chapa metálica com leds Base em MDF, estrutura em perﬁl de PVC, com PS impresso e chapa metálica com leds MDF MDF MDF MDF MDF MDF 67 Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV
  65. 65. Tótens Tótens Tótens Base e corpo com MDF Base e corpo com MDF e adesivos impressos e adesivos impressos Base e corpo com MDF e adesivos impressos Estrutura em perﬁl de PVC e Estrutura em perﬁl de PVC e sanduíche de placas de PS sanduíche de placas de PS impressas impressas Estrutura em perﬁl de PVC e sanduíche de placas de PS impressas Estrutura em perﬁl de Estrutura em perﬁl de PVC e sanduíche de PVC e sanduíche de placas de PS impressas placas de PS impressas e recortadas e recortadas Estrutura em perﬁl de PVC e sanduíche de placas de PS impressas e recortadas Base em MDF Base em MDF Base em MDF 68 Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV
  66. 66. Tótens Tótens Tótens PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado MDF MDF MDF PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado 69 Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV
  67. 67. Material: PP corrugado Material: PP corrugado Material: PP corrugado Paletes especiais Paletes especiais Paletes especiais 70 Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV
  68. 68. Topos de pilha Topos de pilha Topos de pilha PS PS PS PS PS PS PS PS PS NewpetG 5.000 NewpetG 5.000 NewpetG 5.000 PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado 71 Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV
  69. 69. Material: Corpo em PP corrugado, testeira em PP laminado e tampo em PS vácuo deformado. Material: Corpo em PP corrugado, testeira em PP laminado e tampo em PS vácuo deformado. Material: Corpo em PP corrugado, testeira em PP laminado e tampo em PS vácuo deformado. Balcão Balcão Balcão 72 Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV
  70. 70. Material: Corpo em PP corrugado, testeira em PP corrugado e tampo em ACM (alumínio). Material: Corpo em PP corrugado, testeira em PP corrugado e tampo em ACM (alumínio). Material: Corpo em PP corrugado, testeira em PP corrugado e tampo em ACM (alumínio). Balcão Balcão Balcão 73 Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV
  71. 71. Material: PP corrugado Material: PP corrugado Material: PP corrugado Mesa e bancos dobráveis Mesa e bancos dobráveis Mesa e bancos dobráveis 74 Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV
  72. 72. PETg PP corrugado Acrílico Urnas Urnas Urnas 75 Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV
  73. 73. PS PS PS PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PS PP PP corrugado corrugado PP corrugado Móbiles Móbiles Móbiles vídeo: PS PS PS PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado 76 Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV
  74. 74. Newpetg 10.000 Newpetg 10.000 Newpetg 10.000 Newpetg 10.000 Newpetg 10.000 Newpetg 10.000 PS PS PS PS PS PS Orelha, testeira e wobbler Orelha, testeira e wobbler Orelha, testeira e wobbler Newpetg 10.000 Newpetg 10.000 Newpetg 10.000 Newpetg 5.000 Newpetg 5.000 Newpetg 5.000 77 Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV
  75. 75. Newpetg 10.000 Newpetg 10.000 Newpetg 5.000 Preciﬁcadores Preciﬁcadores Preciﬁcadores Termoplast Termoplast Termoplast Ferragem e Ferragem e termoplast termoplast Ferragem e termoplast Newpet5.000 Newpet5.000 Newpet5.000 Newpet5.000 Newpet5.000 Newpet5.000 Ferragem e papel laminado Ferragem e papel laminado Ferragem e papel laminado Ferragem e Newpet5.000 Ferragem e Newpet5.000 Ferragem e Newpet5.000 78 Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV
  76. 76. Preciﬁcadores Preciﬁcadores Preciﬁcadores Régua, lateral e testeira em PS impresso Régua, lateral e testeira em PS impresso Régua, lateral e testeira em PS impresso Régua em papel cartão laminado Régua em papel cartão laminado Régua em papel cartão laminado Preciﬁcador em papel Preciﬁcador em papel cartão laminado cartão laminado Preciﬁcador em papel cartão laminado Preciﬁcador em papel Preciﬁcador em papel cartão laminado cartão laminado Preciﬁcador em papel cartão laminado Testeira em papel cartão Testeira em papel cartão laminado e régua em laminado e régua em pp laminado pp laminado Testeira em papel cartão laminado e régua em pp laminado 79 Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV
  77. 77. Material: Ferro Material: Ferro Material: Ferro Comunicação Display de chão A3 Até 139 cm altura 139 cm altura Regulagem de altura Comunicação Display de gôndola grande A3 Display de gôndola pequeno 60 cm altura Comunicação A3 Face com 7 x 5 cm Display para meio de pilha Preciﬁcador para balcão Até 102 cm altura Regulagem de altura Ferragens para PDV Ferragens para PDV Ferragens para PDV 80 Material de PDV Material de PDV Material de PDV
  78. 78. Caixas institucionais e promocionais Caixas institucionais e promocionais Caixas institucionais e promocionais PP laminado PP laminado PP laminado Papel cartão Papel cartão Papel cartão PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado Papel cartão Papel cartão Papel cartão 81 Marketing de relacionamento Marketing de relacionamento Marketing de relacionamento
  79. 79. Caixas institucionais e promocionais Caixas institucionais e promocionais Caixas institucionais e promocionais Papel duo design Papel duo design Papel duo design PP random PP random PP random PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado Papel CBR Papel CBR Papel CBR Papel cartão, laminação Papel cartão, laminação fosca e verniz localizado fosca e verniz localizado Papel cartão, laminação fosca e verniz localizado Papel duo design Papel duo design Papel duo design 82 Marketing de relacionamento Marketing de relacionamento Marketing de relacionamento
  80. 80. Acrílico e Newpetg 5.000 Acrílico e Newpetg 5.000 Acrílico e Newpetg 5.000 Petg, borracha eva Petg, borracha eva Petg, borracha eva Acrílico e Newpetg 5.000 Acrílico e Newpetg 5.000 Acrílico e Newpetg 5.000 Acrílico Acrílico Acrílico Acrílico e Acrílico e Newpetg 5.000 Newpetg 5.000 Acrílico e Newpetg 5.000 Acrílico e Acrílico e Newpetg Newpetg 5.000 5.000 Acrílico e Newpetg 5.000 Troféus Troféus Troféus Acrílico Acrílico Acrílico Acrílico e Newpetg 5.000 Acrílico e Newpetg 5.000 Acrílico e Newpetg 5.000 Acrílico Acrílico Acrílico 83 Marketing de relacionamento Marketing de relacionamento Marketing de relacionamento
  81. 81. Troféus Troféus Troféus Acrílico de 15mm com adesivos impressos Acrílico de 15mm com adesivos impressos e adesivo recortado e adesivo recortado Acrílico de 15mm com adesivos impressos e adesivo recortado Recortes especiais Recortes especiais Recortes especiais Acrílico preto Acrílico preto Acrílico preto Base em acrílico de 15mm e camadas Base em acrílico de 15mm e camadas de acrílico de 5mm impressas. Placa de metal de acrílico de 5mm impressas. Placa de metal gravada em corrosão eletro química. gravada em corrosão eletro química. Base em acrílico de 15mm e camadas de acrílico de 5mm impressas. Placa de metal gravada em corrosão eletro química. Troféu de Petg com impressão Troféu de Petg com impressão em silk-screen em silk-screen Troféu de Petg com impressão em silk-screen Mistura de acrílicos Mistura de acrílicos e placa de metal e placa de metal Mistura de acrílicos e placa de metal Acrílico impresso Acrílico impresso Acrílico impresso 84 Marketing de relacionamento Marketing de relacionamento Marketing de relacionamento
  82. 82. Brindes Brindes Brindes PP laminado PP laminado PP laminado PP laminado PP laminado PP laminado Papel paraná Papel paraná Papel paraná Falcon board Falcon board Falcon board Papel laminado contraplacado paraná Papel laminado contraplacado paraná Papel laminado contraplacado paraná Papel laminado contraplacado paraná Papel laminado contraplacado paraná Papel laminado contraplacado paraná PP com tampa injetada PP com tampa injetada PP com tampa injetada Acrílico impresso Acrílico impresso Acrílico impresso PP laminado PP laminado PP laminado PP laminado PP laminado PP laminado PP laminado PP laminado PP laminado NewpetG 5.000 NewpetG 5.000 NewpetG 5.000 85 Marketing de relacionamento Marketing de relacionamento Marketing de relacionamento
  83. 83. Brindes Brindes Brindes Impressão direta em papelão onda B Impressão direta em papelão onda B Impressão direta em papelão onda B Desenvolvimento e confecção do porta caneta / porta treco Desenvolvimento e confecção do porta caneta / porta treco em PS impresso e fechamento em pp laminado em PS impresso e fechamento em pp laminado Desenvolvimento e confecção do porta caneta / porta treco em PS impresso e fechamento em pp laminado Copos impressos Copos impressos Copos impressos Copos impressos Copos impressos Copos impressos Copos impressos Copos impressos Copos impressos Papel cartão impresso Papel cartão impresso Papel cartão impresso 86 Marketing de relacionamento Marketing de relacionamento Marketing de relacionamento
  84. 84. Frente do quadro com imagem ilustrativa. Papel duo design Papel duo design Papel duo design Verso do quadro com propaganda. vídeo: Brindes diferenciados Brindes diferenciados Brindes diferenciados Backﬁlm, petg e leds Backﬁlm, petg e leds Backﬁlm, petg e leds PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado Petg, adesivos, borracha eva Petg, adesivos, borracha eva Petg, adesivos, borracha eva Backﬁlm, papel CBR e leds Backﬁlm, papel CBR e leds Backﬁlm, papel CBR e leds PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado Backﬁlm, petg e leds Backﬁlm, petg e leds Backﬁlm, petg e leds 87 Marketing de relacionamento Marketing de relacionamento Marketing de relacionamento
  85. 85. Embalagem criada para levar um plano de marketing aos donos de postos da franquia Ipiranga. Vencedora no prêmio Popai 2012. Embalagens e brindes diferenciados Embalagens e brindes diferenciados Embalagens e brindes diferenciados Embalagem criada para levar o convite de inauguração do novo hospital da Unimed. PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP laminado e PP laminado e tampa injetada tampa injetada PP laminado e tampa injetada Papel, adesivo e PS Papel, adesivo e PS Papel, adesivo e PS Papel, adesivo e backﬁlm Papel, adesivo e backﬁlm Papel, adesivo e backﬁlm 88 Marketing de relacionamento Marketing de relacionamento Marketing de relacionamento
  86. 86. Material: PP corrugado Material: PP corrugado Material: PP corrugado Marketing de guerrilha Marketing de guerrilha Marketing de guerrilha 89 Marketing de guerrilha Marketing de guerrilha Marketing de guerrilha
  87. 87. Letras com relevo e placas Letras com relevo e placas Letras com relevo e placas XPS com PS adesivado XPS com PS adesivado XPS com PS adesivado Borracha EVA com PetG Borracha EVA com PetG Borracha EVA com PetG MDF MDF MDF EVA com PetG EVA com PetG EVA com PetG Borracha EVA pintada Borracha EVA pintada Borracha EVA pintada ACM (alumínio) e adesivo ACM (alumínio) e adesivo ACM (alumínio) e adesivo 90 Sinalização Sinalização Sinalização
  88. 88. Sinalização Sinalização Sinalização ACM (alumínio) ACM (alumínio) ACM (alumínio) PetG PetG PetG Placa em PS e Placa em PS e base em metal base em metal Placa em PS e base em metal Please do not disturb Aviso de porta Aviso de porta Aviso de porta Newpet 10.000 Newpet 10.000 Newpet 10.000 Banner de poste em pp Banner de poste em pp corrugado impresso corrugado impresso Banner de poste em pp corrugado impresso Newpetg 10.000 Newpetg 10.000 Newpetg 10.000 Placa em PP corrugado e Placa em PP corrugado e base em metal base em metal Placa em PP corrugado e base em metal Estrutura de ferro, PS Estrutura de ferro, PS e bolsa em petg e bolsa em petg Estrutura de ferro, PS e bolsa em petg Banner de poste em PP Banner de poste em PP corrugado impresso corrugado impresso Banner de poste em PP corrugado impresso 91 Sinalização Sinalização Sinalização
  89. 89. Sinalização em ACM (alumínio) Sinalização em ACM (alumínio) Sinalização em ACM (alumínio) Sinalização Sinalização Sinalização ACM com adesivo ACM com adesivo permanente e laminação permanente e laminação anti vandalismo anti vandalismo ACM com adesivo permanente e laminação anti vandalismo ACM com adesivo ACM com adesivo permanente e laminação permanente e laminação anti vandalismo anti vandalismo ACM com adesivo permanente e laminação anti vandalismo ACM com adesivo ACM com adesivo permanente e laminação permanente e laminação anti vandalismo anti vandalismo ACM com adesivo permanente e laminação anti vandalismo Tótem de ACM (aço escovado) Tótem de ACM (aço escovado) com adesivo laminado com adesivo laminado Tótem de ACM (aço escovado) com adesivo laminado ACM com adesivo permanente e laminação ACM com adesivo permanente e laminação ACM com adesivo permanente e laminação ACM com adesivo recortado ACM com adesivo recortado ACM com adesivo recortado ACM com impressão silk screen ACM com impressão silk screen ACM com impressão silk screen 92
  90. 90. Placa para corrimão Materiais: ACM, MDF, PS e acrílico Materiais: ACM, MDF, PS e acrílico Materiais: ACM, MDF, PS e acrílico Sinalização com braile e alfabeto em relevo Sinalização com braile e alfabeto em relevo Sinalização com braile e alfabeto em relevo Sinalização Sinalização Sinalização 93
  91. 91. ÁGUA COZINHA Materiais: PVC e adesivos fotoluminescentes Materiais: PVC e adesivos fotoluminescentes Materiais: PVC e adesivos fotoluminescentes Sinalização fotoluminescente e contra incêndio Sinalização fotoluminescente e contra incêndio Sinalização fotoluminescente e contra incêndio Sinalização Sinalização Sinalização 94
  92. 92. FRÁGIL CUIDADO EXTINTOR ESPUMA SAÍDA DE EMERGÊNCIA AVISO ÁREA RESTRITA SEGURANÇA PRIMEIROS SOCORROS SAÍDA DE VEÍCULOS RESERVADO GÁS INFLAMÁVEL BANHEIRO 20 Km/h PARE E Materiais: Adesivo, Acrílico, PS, PVC, ACM e NewpetG 10.000 Materiais: Adesivo, Acrílico, PS, PVC, ACM e NewpetG 10.000 Materiais: Adesivo, Acrílico, PS, PVC, ACM e NewpetG 10.000 Sinalização regulamentada Sinalização regulamentada Sinalização regulamentada Sinalização Sinalização Sinalização 95
  93. 93. Materiais: Papel duo design, triplex, oﬀ-set, adesivo e laminações diversas Materiais: Papel duo design, triplex, oﬀ-set, adesivo e laminações diversas Materiais: Papel duo design, triplex, oﬀ-set, adesivo e laminações diversas Papelaria, verniz e laminados Papelaria, verniz e laminados Papelaria, verniz e laminados Impressos Impressos Impressos 96
  94. 94. Materiais: Materiais: Papel duo design, triplex, oﬀ-set, adesivo e laminações diversas Materiais: Materiais: Papel duo design, triplex, oﬀ-set, adesivo e laminações diversas Materiais: Materiais: Papel duo design, triplex, oﬀ-set, adesivo e laminações diversas Impressos e laminados em papel Impressos e laminados em papel Impressos e laminados em papel Impressos Impressos Impressos 97
  95. 95. Brin Canvas Impressão em tecido Impressão em tecido Impressão em tecido Voil Voil Voil Brim Brim Brim Brim Brim Brim Brim Brim Brim Nylon resinado Nylon resinado Nylon resinado Canvas Canvas Canvas Córdoba Córdoba Córdoba Cetim Cetim Cetim Cetim Cetim Cetim Voil Voil Voil Impressão em tecido Impressão em tecido Impressão em tecido 98
  96. 96. PP corrugado e tampo de balcão em PS vácuo deformado PP corrugado e tampo de balcão em PS vácuo deformado PP corrugado e tampo de balcão em PS vácuo deformado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado e PP laminado PP corrugado e PP laminado PP corrugado e PP laminado PP corrugado e PP laminado PP corrugado e PP laminado PP corrugado e PP laminado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado e PP laminado PP corrugado e PP laminado PP corrugado e PP laminado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado Poltrona, sofá e pufe Poltrona, sofá e pufe Poltrona, sofá e pufe Decoração promocional e institucional Decoração promocional e institucional Decoração promocional e institucional 99
  97. 97. Back ﬁlm e painéis de foam Back ﬁlm e painéis de foam Back ﬁlm e painéis de foam Painéis de foam e standups pp corrugado Painéis de foam e standups pp corrugado Painéis de foam e standups pp corrugado Painéis de foam Painéis de foam Painéis de foam PS PS PS Papel duodesign Papel duodesign Papel duodesign Lona e estrutura metálica Lona e estrutura metálica Lona e estrutura metálica Adesivo laminado Adesivo laminado Adesivo laminado Festas promocionais e institucionais Festas promocionais e institucionais Festas promocionais e institucionais Decoração promocional e institucional Decoração promocional e institucional Decoração promocional e institucional 100
  98. 98. PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado Lona, NewpetG 10.000 Lona, NewpetG 10.000 Lona, NewpetG 10.000 Lona e pp corrugado Lona e pp corrugado Lona e pp corrugado PP corrugado, espuma e tampo PP corrugado, espuma e tampo em PS vácuo formado em PS vácuo formado PP corrugado, espuma e tampo em PS vácuo formado NewpetG 10.000 NewpetG 10.000 NewpetG 10.000 Decoração para festas infantis Decoração para festas infantis Decoração para festas infantis Decoração Decoração Decoração 101
  99. 99. Decoração para festas infantis Decoração para festas infantis Decoração para festas infantis Painéis em honey comb impressos e pista de Painéis em honey comb impressos e pista de dança em lona. Saia de mesa em lona impressa dança em lona. Saia de mesa em lona impressa Painéis em honey comb impressos e pista de dança em lona. Saia de mesa em lona impressa Fantasia em lona Fantasia em lona impressa impressa Fantasia em lona impressa Backdrop em lona com estrutura de aluguel Backdrop em lona com estrutura de aluguel X-module X-module Backdrop em lona com estrutura de aluguel X-module Backdrop em lona com Backdrop em lona com estrutura de aluguel estrutura de aluguel X-module X-module Backdrop em lona com estrutura de aluguel X-module Backdrop em lona com estrutura de aluguel Backdrop em lona com estrutura de aluguel X-module X-module Backdrop em lona com estrutura de aluguel X-module Backdrop em lona com estrutura de aluguel Backdrop em lona com estrutura de aluguel X-module X-module Backdrop em lona com estrutura de aluguel X-module Decoração Decoração Decoração 102
  100. 100. Decoração para festas infantis Decoração para festas infantis Decoração para festas infantis Adesivo e lona translúcida Adesivo e lona translúcida Adesivo e lona translúcida Backdrop e adereços de papel cartão Backdrop e adereços de papel cartão Backdrop e adereços de papel cartão Backdrop e adereços de papel cartão Backdrop e adereços de papel cartão Backdrop e adereços de papel cartão Backdrop, adesivos e adereços de papel cartão Backdrop, adesivos e adereços de papel cartão Backdrop, adesivos e adereços de papel cartão Backdrop e adereços Backdrop e adereços de papel cartão de papel cartão Backdrop e adereços de papel cartão 103 Decoração Decoração Decoração
  101. 101. Decoração para festas Decoração para festas Decoração para festas PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado Adesivo de chão Adesivo de chão Adesivo de chão Adesivo Adesivo Adesivo PS PS PS PS PS PS PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado Adesivos recortados Adesivos recortados Adesivos recortados 104 Decoração Decoração Decoração
  102. 102. Decoração para festas Decoração para festas Decoração para festas Backdrop em lona Backdrop em lona Backdrop em lona Backdrop em lona Backdrop em lona Backdrop em lona Backdrop em lona Backdrop em lona Backdrop em lona Banner em PP Banner em PP Banner em PP Banner em PP Banner em PP Banner em PP Pista de dança em decorﬂex impresso Pista de dança em decorﬂex impresso Pista de dança em decorﬂex impresso 105 Decoração Decoração Decoração
  103. 103. Papel cartão laminado Papel cartão laminado Papel cartão laminado Papel cartão laminado Papel cartão laminado Papel cartão laminado Papel cartão laminado Papel cartão laminado Papel cartão laminado Papel cartão laminado Papel cartão laminado Papel cartão laminado Papel cartão laminado Papel cartão laminado Papel cartão laminado Impressão sobre gesso Impressão sobre gesso Impressão sobre gesso Impressão sobre gesso Impressão sobre gesso Impressão sobre gesso Impressão sobre gesso Impressão sobre gesso Impressão sobre gesso Decoração Decoração Decoração 106 Decoração Decoração Decoração
  104. 104. Decoração Decoração Decoração Quadros em papel cartão impresso laminado e Quadros em papel cartão impresso laminado e acrílico recortado acrílico recortado Quadros em papel cartão impresso laminado e acrílico recortado Adesivos Adesivos Adesivos Adesivos Adesivos Adesivos Adesivos Adesivos Adesivos Adesivos imitando quadros na Adesivos imitando quadros na parede e envelopamento do freezer parede e envelopamento do freezer Adesivos imitando quadros na parede e envelopamento do freezer 107 Decoração Decoração Decoração
  105. 105. Decoração Decoração Decoração Acrílico - Metacrilato Acrílico - Metacrilato Acrílico - Metacrilato Cortina em PP corrugado Cortina em PP corrugado Cortina em PP corrugado PS (plástico) imitando azulejo PS (plástico) imitando azulejo PS (plástico) imitando azulejo Lixeiras em PP corrugado impresso Lixeiras em PP corrugado impresso Lixeiras em PP corrugado impresso Impressão em tecido Impressão em tecido Impressão em tecido Acrílico - Metacrilato Acrílico - Metacrilato Acrílico - Metacrilato 108 Decoração Decoração Decoração
  106. 106. Decoração Decoração Decoração Adesivo laminado Adesivo laminado Adesivo laminado PP corrugado e lona naval PP corrugado e lona naval PP corrugado e lona naval Papel duo design Papel duo design Papel duo design PVC expandido e adesivos laminados PVC expandido e adesivos laminados PVC expandido e adesivos laminados Adesivo laminado Adesivo laminado Adesivo laminado Adesivo laminado Adesivo laminado Adesivo laminado 109 Decoração Decoração Decoração
  107. 107. Decoração - papel de parede Decoração - papel de parede Decoração - papel de parede Materiais: Papel de parede Materiais: Papel de parede Materiais: Papel de parede 110 Decoração Decoração Decoração
  108. 108. Material: Adesivos laminados Material: Adesivos laminados Material: Adesivos laminados Decoração Decoração Decoração 111 Decoração Decoração Decoração
  109. 109. Material: acrílico Material: acrílico Material: acrílico Decoração - foto no acrílico (metacrilato) Decoração - foto no acrílico (metacrilato) Decoração - foto no acrílico (metacrilato) 112 Decoração Decoração Decoração
  110. 110. Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais PP corrugado PP corrugado PP corrugado Impressão sobre madeira Impressão sobre madeira Impressão sobre madeira ACM, acrílico e leds ACM, acrílico e leds ACM, acrílico e leds ACM, acrílico e leds ACM, acrílico e leds ACM, acrílico e leds Acrílico Acrílico Acrílico Miniatura de carro da stock car Ipiranga Miniatura de carro da stock car Ipiranga Miniatura de carro da stock car Ipiranga 113 Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais
  111. 111. Bioparque Rio Bioparque Rio Bioparque Rio PVC expandido, adesivo laminado e estrutura de alumínio PVC expandido, adesivo laminado e estrutura de alumínio PVC expandido, adesivo laminado e estrutura de alumínio PVC expandido e adesivo laminado PVC expandido e adesivo laminado PVC expandido e adesivo laminado PVC expandido e adesivo laminado PVC expandido e adesivo laminado PVC expandido e adesivo laminado Alumínio (ACM), pvc expandido e adesivo laminado Alumínio (ACM), pvc expandido e adesivo laminado Alumínio (ACM), pvc expandido e adesivo laminado 114 Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais
  112. 112. Bioparque Rio Bioparque Rio Bioparque Rio Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Alumínio (acm) Alumínio (acm) com adesivo laminado com adesivo laminado Alumínio (acm) com adesivo laminado Alumínio (acm) Alumínio (acm) com adesivo laminado com adesivo laminado Alumínio (acm) com adesivo laminado Alumínio (acm) Alumínio (acm) com adesivo laminado com adesivo laminado Alumínio (acm) com adesivo laminado Alumínio (acm) Alumínio (acm) com adesivo com adesivo laminado laminado Alumínio (acm) com adesivo laminado Acrílico transparente com Acrílico transparente com impressão por trás impressão por trás Acrílico transparente com impressão por trás PVC expandido PVC expandido com adesivo laminado com adesivo laminado PVC expandido com adesivo laminado PVC expandido, adesivo PVC expandido, adesivo laminado e estrutura laminado e estrutura de alumínio de alumínio PVC expandido, adesivo laminado e estrutura de alumínio PVC expandido, adesivo laminado PVC expandido, adesivo laminado e estrutura de alumínio e estrutura de alumínio PVC expandido, adesivo laminado e estrutura de alumínio 115
  113. 113. Recepção Golden Cross Recepção Golden Cross Recepção Golden Cross Adesivo texturizado sendo aplicado Adesivo texturizado sendo aplicado Adesivo texturizado sendo aplicado Estrutura de alumínio, acrílico azul, pvc expandido, Estrutura de alumínio, acrílico azul, pvc expandido, adesivo de longa duração. Na parte de baixo adesivo adesivo de longa duração. Na parte de baixo adesivo texturizado e ripas de madeira. texturizado e ripas de madeira. Estrutura de alumínio, acrílico azul, pvc expandido, adesivo de longa duração. Na parte de baixo adesivo texturizado e ripas de madeira. Parede com adesivo permanente e laminação fosca. Parede com adesivo permanente e laminação fosca. Logotipo em PVC expandido e adesivos de longa vida. Logotipo em PVC expandido e adesivos de longa vida. Tótens, 3 metros de altura. Alumínio azul (ACM), acrílico Tótens, 3 metros de altura. Alumínio azul (ACM), acrílico transparente com adesivo transparente e adesivo transparente com adesivo transparente e adesivo translúcido. Iluminação interna. Números em PVC translúcido. Iluminação interna. Números em PVC expandido e leds. expandido e leds. Parede com adesivo permanente e laminação fosca. Logotipo em PVC expandido e adesivos de longa vida. Tótens, 3 metros de altura. Alumínio azul (ACM), acrílico transparente com adesivo transparente e adesivo translúcido. Iluminação interna. Números em PVC expandido e leds. 116 Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais
  114. 114. Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Árvore em PP corrugado Árvore em PP corrugado Árvore em PP corrugado Árvore em PP corrugado Árvore em PP corrugado Árvore em PP corrugado Árvore em PP corrugado Árvore em PP corrugado Árvore em PP corrugado Quadro de homenagem Quadro de homenagem Quadro de homenagem Quadro de homenagem Quadro de homenagem Quadro de homenagem Cheque em PS Cheque em PS Cheque em PS 117
  115. 115. Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Construção do teto com adesivos transparentes Construção do teto com adesivos transparentes Construção do teto com adesivos transparentes Ambientação com pp corrugado Ambientação com pp corrugado Ambientação com pp corrugado Ambientação com pp corrugado Ambientação com pp corrugado Ambientação com pp corrugado Roda em PS impresso Roda em PS impresso Roda em PS impresso Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais 118
  116. 116. Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Estruturas de metalon com ACM (alumínio) Estruturas de metalon com ACM (alumínio) e adesivos recortados e adesivos recortados Estruturas de metalon com ACM (alumínio) e adesivos recortados Bandeiras em lona Bandeiras em lona dupla-face dupla-face Bandeiras em lona dupla-face ACM vermelho e letras em XPS com ACM vermelho e letras em XPS com cobertura de PS cobertura de PS ACM vermelho e letras em XPS com cobertura de PS Prisma em ACM Prisma em ACM (alumínio) e (alumínio) e adesivos recortados adesivos recortados Prisma em ACM (alumínio) e adesivos recortados 119
  117. 117. Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Estruturas de metalon com lonas impressas (Maracanã) Estruturas de metalon com lonas impressas (Maracanã) Estruturas de metalon com lonas impressas (Maracanã) Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais 120
  118. 118. Projetos com luz Projetos com luz Projetos com luz Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Acrílico transparente com rebaixamento. Base Acrílico transparente com rebaixamento. Base em acrílico preto com leds embutidos. em acrílico preto com leds embutidos. Acrílico transparente com rebaixamento. Base em acrílico preto com leds embutidos. Acrílico transparente com Acrílico transparente com rebaixamento. Base em acrílico rebaixamento. Base em acrílico preto com leds embutidos. preto com leds embutidos. Acrílico transparente com rebaixamento. Base em acrílico preto com leds embutidos. Estrutura em PVC expandido Estrutura em PVC expandido com backﬁlm e leds internos com backﬁlm e leds internos Estrutura em PVC expandido com backﬁlm e leds internos Estrutura em PVC expandido Estrutura em PVC expandido com backﬁlm e leds internos com backﬁlm e leds internos Estrutura em PVC expandido com backﬁlm e leds internos Caixa em Caixa em poliestireno, poliestireno, acrílico e leds acrílico e leds Caixa em poliestireno, acrílico e leds Base em papel cartão e Base em papel cartão e livro em backﬁlm com livro em backﬁlm com leds internos leds internos Base em papel cartão e livro em backﬁlm com leds internos Backﬁlm com leds internos Backﬁlm com leds internos Backﬁlm com leds internos 121
  119. 119. Casinhas para animais em PEAD reciclado Casinhas para animais em PEAD reciclado Casinhas para animais em PEAD reciclado 122 Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais
  120. 120. Materiais: PP corrugado, adesivos Olimpíadas 2016 Olimpíadas 2016 Olimpíadas 2016 123 Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais
  121. 121. Materiais: Adesivo asfáltico e PP corrugado Olimpíadas 2016 Olimpíadas 2016 Olimpíadas 2016 124 Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais
  122. 122. Materiais: PP corrugado e adesivo asfáltico (canoagem) Paralimpíadas 2016 Paralimpíadas 2016 Paralimpíadas 2016 125 Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais
  123. 123. Fundo de palco Fundo de palco Fundo de palco Display móvel Display móvel Display móvel Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Lona com máscaras para passagem de luz Lona com máscaras para passagem de luz Lona com máscaras para passagem de luz Display de pp corrugado Display de pp corrugado com rodas com rodas Display de pp corrugado com rodas 126
  124. 124. Face shield Face shield Face shield Manual de montagem ht1.com.br/ faceshield PP laminado Adesivo transparente para vedação Película protetora em ambos os lados NÃO contém borracha ou elástico que acumula vírus Matéria GloboNews Matéria Prefeitura Matéria Tv Globo Manual em vídeo Matéria Jornal Nacional Matéria Record Diversos atestados de qualidade Material: Material: Petg e pp Petg e pp laminado laminado Material: Petg e pp laminado Modelo juvenil Modelo juvenil Modelo juvenil Modelo recém nascido Modelo recém nascido Modelo recém nascido 127 Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais
  125. 125. Escudo de atendimento Escudo de atendimento Escudo de atendimento Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais 128
  126. 126. Materiais: Gesso, adesivo ne art e foam Materiais: Gesso, adesivo ne art e foam Materiais: Gesso, adesivo ne art e foam Exposições artísticas Exposições artísticas Exposições artísticas Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Oskar Metsavaht - Museu da Cidade Oskar Metsavaht - Museu da Cidade Oskar Metsavaht - Museu da Cidade Noemia Oliveira - Parque das Ruínas Noemia Oliveira - Parque das Ruínas Noemia Oliveira - Parque das Ruínas Oskar Metsavaht - Museu da Cidade Oskar Metsavaht - Museu da Cidade Oskar Metsavaht - Museu da Cidade Noemia Oliveira - Parque das Ruínas Noemia Oliveira - Parque das Ruínas Noemia Oliveira - Parque das Ruínas Oskar Metsavaht - Museu da Cidade Oskar Metsavaht - Museu da Cidade Oskar Metsavaht - Museu da Cidade Noemia Oliveira - Parque das Ruínas Noemia Oliveira - Parque das Ruínas Noemia Oliveira - Parque das Ruínas 129
  127. 127. Materiais: Impressão sobre PS e PP corrugado Materiais: Impressão sobre PS e PP corrugado Materiais: Impressão sobre PS e PP corrugado Exposições artísticas Exposições artísticas Exposições artísticas Orlando Mollica - Museu de Arte Moderna Orlando Mollica - Museu de Arte Moderna Orlando Mollica - Museu de Arte Moderna BobN - Museu de Arte Moderna BobN - Museu de Arte Moderna BobN - Museu de Arte Moderna Orlando Mollica - Museu de Arte Moderna Orlando Mollica - Museu de Arte Moderna Orlando Mollica - Museu de Arte Moderna Orlando Mollica - Museu de Arte Moderna Orlando Mollica - Museu de Arte Moderna Orlando Mollica - Museu de Arte Moderna BobN - Museu de Arte Moderna BobN - Museu de Arte Moderna BobN - Museu de Arte Moderna Orlando Mollica - Museu de Arte Moderna Orlando Mollica - Museu de Arte Moderna Orlando Mollica - Museu de Arte Moderna BobN - Museu de Arte Moderna BobN - Museu de Arte Moderna BobN - Museu de Arte Moderna Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais 130
  128. 128. Materiais: Impressão sobre acrílico com branco localizado Materiais: Impressão sobre acrílico com branco localizado Materiais: Impressão sobre acrílico com branco localizado Exposições artísticas Oskar Metsavaht Exposições artísticas Oskar Metsavaht Exposições artísticas Oskar Metsavaht Projetos especiais Projetos especiais Projetos especiais 131
  129. 129. Informações Formatos de papel Gama de cores Dicas de envio de arquivos - Evite arquivos em RGB. A conversão de cores pode mudar o resultado desejado do trabalho. Veja ao lado sobre gama de cores. - Arquivos de facas precisam ser enviados em vetor, nunca como imagem. Sempre em uma página separada. - Deixe margem de sangramento. Área fora dos limites após o corte. - Evite programas como Word, PowerPoint e Excel. - PDFs (X1-A) devem ser enviados com o texto convertido em curva. - Os sites sendspace.com e wetransfer.com são boas opções de envio para arquivos grandes. - Imagens para serem visualizadas de perto devem ter 300 dpi. Para visualização de longe pode ser usado 100dpi. Porém cada caso deve ser avaliado separadamente. - Dúvidas: artes@ht1.com.br O gráﬁco acima simula a diferença entre as cores alcançadas pelo modo de cores RGB (monitor) e as cores alcançadas pelo modo CMYK (impressão). Note que, principalmente nos tons azuis e verdes, a quantidade de tons alcançados é muito maior. Por isso a importância do arquivo já vir convertido para o padrão de cores CMYK. A0 A1 A2 A3 A4 A5 A6 A7 A8 210 x 297 594x420 841 x 594 Medidas em milímetros 420 x 297 1189 x 841 105 x 148 105x74 74x 52 148 x 210 132
  130. 130. www.ht1.com.br (21) 96408-5249 instagram.com/hightech.ht1 facebook.com/hightech.ht1 (21) 3295-1800 ht1.com.br/catalogo clique no link desejado

×