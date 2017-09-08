1 Teste da placa arduino uno r3 1- ligue o cabo USB mostrado na fig.1, na placa , pois o software de teste BLINK já estará...
Published in: Engineering
Teste da placa arduino uno r3

  1. 1. 1 Teste da placa arduino uno r3 1- ligue o cabo USB mostrado na fig.1, na placa , pois o software de teste BLINK já estará gravado no microcontrolador do arduino , para evitar qualquer duvida quanto ao funcionamento da placa. As placas estarão desembaladas porem novas, para evitar que alegações de que a placa não funciona. Fig.1 Cabo usb. 2- ligue o cabo usb na placa , pois a alimentação sugerida pelo fabricante é de 5 vdc. Pois a placa arduino tem uma regulador de tensão de 5 v, a alimentação máxima não deverá passar de 9v, tão pouco 12v,de fontes externas, pois assim queimará a sua placa, ligue no usb do seu computador ou no máximo em uma bateria de 9v ok. Fig.2- conectando o cabo usb na placa.
  2. 2. 2 3- antes de ligar a placa coloque um led na saída da placa ( diodo emissor de luz), o terminal maior do led no pino 13, e o terminal menor no pino (gnd). Conforme a fig.3. Como o teste é rápido dispensar o uso do resistor, ligar conforme o figura, como a programação já estará gravada o led irá pisca a cada segundo, ou a cada 2 segundos, isso indicará o funcionamento da placa. Fig.3 Esse teste mostrará o pleno funcionamento da placa, você deverá tem uma base mínima de eletrônica e de programação em arduino. Instrutor téc.PAULO SILVA, email: eletronwattman@hotmail.com face: Paulo fênix Whats: 9 6873-9028 oi- contatos e dúvidas.
  3. 3. 3 “seja sempre honesto com as pessoas, você ate pode levar vantagens, mas será cobrado pelo universo pelas suas atitudes”. Lei da ação e reação.

