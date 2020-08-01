Urban Hub 21 Coming of Age in a post covid 119 age 'Dare to Dream

This is the 21st volume of our Integral Urban Hub series on Thriveable Cities.

As such we have called it Coming of Age.

The Urban Hub series showcases ideas, theories, tools, stories and dreams as part of an Integral Methodological Pluralism. Covering these ideas within an Integral Framework. Views from perspectives of culture, systems, consciousness, psychology & value-systems –and behaviour .

At the start of planning this volume Covid19 followed by BLM struck and we paused to think how to proceed. Dare to Dream emerged as an appropriate framing.

We know that utopias are unrealistic dreams although they may guide us to more constructive stories. Being aware that the only way to proceed is to ‘Transcend the failed narrative but to include what is good and needed in the old narrative. The future must be broader and more ‘conscious’ than the present. It must also take, as far as is possible, everyone with it. Covid19 & BLM has shown, if nothing else, that if we don’t take, by leadership and co-creation, everyone with us, improvements will never take hold and become mere wishful thinking.

Here we share a few dares.