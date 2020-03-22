Successfully reported this slideshow.
Verbetering werkblad inkoopprijs/verkoopprijs/winst/verlies

Doelgroep: 6de leerjaar

Published in: Education
Verbetering werkblad inkoopprijs/verkoopprijs/winst/verlies

  1. 1. inkoopprijs - verkoopprijs - winst - verlies winst  verkoopprijs –inkoopprijs verlies inkoopprijs –verkoopprijs verkoopprijs inkoopprijs+winst inkoopprijs verkoopprijs –winst Opdracht 1: Noteer de betekenis van het begrip in jouw eigen woorden. Winst = Het geld dat je overhoudt nadat je de kosten hebt afgetrokken. Bij winst is de verkoopprijs groter dan de inkoopprijs. Verlies = Het geld dat je kwijt bent of verliest nadat je de kosten hebt afgetrokken. Bij verlies is de verkoopprijs kleiner dan de inkoopprijs. Inkoopprijs = De prijs die een handelaar bij de inkoop moet betalen. Verkoopprijs = Dat is het bedrag per eenheid dat de koper moet betalen aan de verkoper. Opdracht 2: Vul de grijze vakjes in de tabel aan. inkoopprijs verkoopprijs winst verlies 0,40 euro/kg 1,50 euro/kg 1,10 euro/kg 0,50 euro/stuk 1,30 euro/stuk 0,80 euro/stuk 0,40 euro/kg 2,40 euro/kg 2 euro/kg
  2. 2. Opdracht 3: Vul deze kastickets aan. peren kg €/kg € 2 2,30 4,60 Betaald met: € 10 Terug: € 5,40 Bedankt en tot ziens! rode paprika stuk(s) €/stuk € 5 0,50 2,5 Betaald met: € 5,00 Terug: € 2,50 Bedankt en tot ziens! Opdracht 4: Welke radijzen zal Mattijs kopen als hij 4 bundels radijzen nodig heeft? Kruis aan. Schrijf de berekening op de stippenlijn. € 2,40 voor 4 bundels radijzen. 4 bundels radijzen kost € 4, 1 bundel gratis dus nog € 3. 4 bundels radijzen voor € 2,40 radijzen € 1 / bundel 3 kopen1 gratis
  3. 3. Opdracht 5: Reken uit. Schrijf de berekening op de stippenlijn. De inkoopprijs van 1 kg aardappelen bedraagt € 0,40. De boer maakt daarop € 1,50 winst. Hoeveel bedraagt de verkoopprijs? 0,40 euro + 1,50 euro = 1,90 euro. De verkoopprijs bedraagt 1,90 euro. Bert antwoordt € 1,10. Welke fout heeft hij gemaakt? Bert heeft de bedragen van elkaar afgetrokken in plaats van opgeteld. Opdracht 6: Lees en los op. Bij groenteboer Wim doet Hans af en toe een koopje. Vandaag krijgt hij 2 kistjes tomaten gratis. Wim kocht 12 kistjes van 10 kg tegen € 0,95 per kg. Hij kon er 100 kg van verkopen tegen € 1,30 per kg. De rest gaf hij aan Hans voor de volkskeuken. Maakt groenteboer Wim winst of verlies? Hoeveel? Gegevens: 12 x 10 kg tegen € 0,95/kg. 100 kg tegen € 1,30/kg. Bewerking: 120 x 0,95 = (120 x 1) – (120 x 0,05) = 120 – 6 = 114 100 x 1,30 = 130 130 – 114 = 16 Antwoord: Hij maakt 16 euro winst.

