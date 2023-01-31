Lesson 1 What is Contemporary Art.pptx

2.
OBJECTIVES
Explain the difference
between contemporary art
and modern art in the
context of the Philippines’
various histories, cultures,
and identities
Appreciate the role of
contemporary art and
artists in Philippine
contemporary life
Understand
contemporary issues
and their relationship to
real life situations
3.
What is contemporary? Is
it the same as being
modern?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pH_KOjc9yLM
4.
What is contemporary art?
What is modern art?
• Contemporary – the art of the
present
• It includes the ideas of art
being site-specific, process-
based, collaborative, and
interactive.
• Part of school curricula
• “traditional”
• “academic”
Contemporary Art Modern Art
5.
What is Contemporary
Art?
• Site-specific (they cannot be experienced in the same way if
removed from their original places of an exhibit)
• Process-based (starts not with a final product in mind and
integrates various mediums and art forms)
• Collaborative (the end of the product is created with the
involvement of two or more artists)
• Interactive (recognizes how the audience can change or add an
artwork’s meaning.)
6.
Historical overview: Philippine art
FORM PRE-
CONQUEST
SPANISH
PERIOD
1521-1898
AMERICAN
PERIOD 1898-
1940
JAPANESE
PERIOD
1941-1945
POSTWAR
REPUBLIC
1946-1969
70s-
CONTEMPOR
ARY
Painting Potter; body
adornment
Religious Landscape,
portraiture,
genre,
interior, still
life
Wartime
scene
Propaganda
Indigenizing
and
Orientalizing
works
Modern
conservative,
abstract,
experimental,
public art
Figurative,
non-
figurative, art
for art sake,
multimedia,
mixed media,
transmedia
7.
8.
9.
https://youtu.be/ZN75VyLipIU
HISTORY OF PHILIPPINE
ART
Reflective Essay
10.
Self-directed activity
• Search for famous arts in your community.
• Narrate its history.
11.
DIY-Performance Task
Let us imagine we are practicing contemporary artists like the ones discussed
above. We will produce a collaborative and process-based art.
1. Provide a Filipino creation myth or poem from Indigenous folklore that you are familiar with.
2. You will be divided into groups. Each group creates one to three minutes improvisations, as
follows:
• One group dramatizes the story through narrative action;
• Another group creates rhythm and sound through sticks, stones or any other available
materials that produce sound;
• Another group creates a dance; and
• Another group creates a few props through their bodies and other available materials.
3. The groups will come together to integrate their work into a raw composite piece, which will
later on be polished and presented in the succeeding sessions.
12.
Criteria
Thematic Clarity 15
Creativity 15
Use of available materials 10
Collaborative Unity 10
Total 50