Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Lesson 1 What is Contemporary Art.pptx

Jan. 31, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Q3 AP 8 - Pag-usbong ng Nasyonalismo sa Europa at Iba't-ibang Bahagi ng Daigd...
Q3 AP 8 - Pag-usbong ng Nasyonalismo sa Europa at Iba't-ibang Bahagi ng Daigd...
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Quiz 1.pptx
PaulineMae5
Ang Organisasyong Panlipunan Noon.pptx
PaulineMae5
Honesty and Truthfulness.pptx
PaulineMae5
Fieldwork.pptx
PaulineMae5
Heograpiyang Pantao.pptx
PaulineMae5
AP 7. Lesson 1.pptx
PaulineMae5
Dat 4- AP7-Ugnayan ng Tao at Kapaligiran sa Paghubog ng Kabihasnang Asyano.pptx
PaulineMae5
Rules of Netiquette.pptx
PaulineMae5
1 of 12 Ad

Lesson 1 What is Contemporary Art.pptx

Jan. 31, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Education

Education

Education

Education
Advertisement

Recommended

Q3 AP 8 - Pag-usbong ng Nasyonalismo sa Europa at Iba't-ibang Bahagi ng Daigd...
PaulineMae5
62 views
39 slides
Relihiyon sa Western Asia.pptx
PaulineMae5
5 views
31 slides
Q3 AP5 - Pagbabagong Kultural sa Panahon ng Espanyol.pptx
PaulineMae5
8 views
20 slides
Q3 AP7 - Kolonyalismo at Imperyalismo.pptx
PaulineMae5
13 views
16 slides
Ang kadakilaan ng Rome.pptx
PaulineMae5
28 views
14 slides
AP 7 - Kababaihan sa Asya.pptx
PaulineMae5
53 views
18 slides
observation Technique.pptx
PaulineMae5
2 views
35 slides
Areas of Specialization.pptx
PaulineMae5
24 views
29 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from PaulineMae5 (8)

Quiz 1.pptx
PaulineMae5
0 views
Ang Organisasyong Panlipunan Noon.pptx
PaulineMae5
56 views
Honesty and Truthfulness.pptx
PaulineMae5
9 views
Fieldwork.pptx
PaulineMae5
1 view
Heograpiyang Pantao.pptx
PaulineMae5
15 views
AP 7. Lesson 1.pptx
PaulineMae5
55 views
Dat 4- AP7-Ugnayan ng Tao at Kapaligiran sa Paghubog ng Kabihasnang Asyano.pptx
PaulineMae5
5 views
Rules of Netiquette.pptx
PaulineMae5
8 views
Quiz 1.pptx
PaulineMae5
0 views
13 slides
Ang Organisasyong Panlipunan Noon.pptx
PaulineMae5
56 views
43 slides
Honesty and Truthfulness.pptx
PaulineMae5
9 views
29 slides
Fieldwork.pptx
PaulineMae5
1 view
11 slides
Heograpiyang Pantao.pptx
PaulineMae5
15 views
41 slides
AP 7. Lesson 1.pptx
PaulineMae5
55 views
22 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

HPLC,introduction, theory, instrumentation, advantage, limitation,application...
Vandana Devesh Sharma
0 views
Ferrocement.ppt
Dr. Ashutosh Srivastava
0 views
.pptx
AlexJones990459
0 views
ANATOMY PHYSILOGY SINGAL POINT 1.pdf
Jitendrabhargavbharg
0 views
CERTIFICATES by Savanna Cunningham.pptx
AgustinaBasinag
0 views
RK Lesson 2 Student Slides
CHUAWEIJIN1
0 views
demo powerpoint.pptx
JovieOyando
0 views
LO1MaintainHandTools.pdf.pdf
nerissadollente1
0 views
PLACENTAL CIRCULATION.pdf
HarshitaVerma267582
0 views
THE LIVER.pptx
MariaLindaLinugao
0 views
Using a record sorfware to promote High school students English listening and...
HanaTiti
0 views
30. Pre-operative Preparation.ppt
Fridahchungu
0 views
A study on english learning goals and motivation of the second – year student...
HanaTiti
0 views
News item text- group 8.pptx
KrisnaLynn
0 views
ADJUSTED-SCHOOL-READING-PROGRAM-OF-CES 2021-22.docx
JessaTaylanSumalbag
0 views
genesequencing-200105073623 (1).pdf
SiddharthShekharSing4
0 views
WEEK_1 TYPES OF SPORT.pptx
AliceRivera13
0 views
chapter one .pdf
mulusew yitbarek
0 views
Elmhurst University diploma
jasonwilliam12
0 views
Frame work courses PPT .pdf
AnA Academy
0 views
HPLC,introduction, theory, instrumentation, advantage, limitation,application...
Vandana Devesh Sharma
0 views
47 slides
Ferrocement.ppt
Dr. Ashutosh Srivastava
0 views
18 slides
.pptx
AlexJones990459
0 views
16 slides
ANATOMY PHYSILOGY SINGAL POINT 1.pdf
Jitendrabhargavbharg
0 views
3 slides
CERTIFICATES by Savanna Cunningham.pptx
AgustinaBasinag
0 views
11 slides
RK Lesson 2 Student Slides
CHUAWEIJIN1
0 views
133 slides
Advertisement

Lesson 1 What is Contemporary Art.pptx

  1. 1. Contemporary Philippine arts from the regions
  2. 2. OBJECTIVES Explain the difference between contemporary art and modern art in the context of the Philippines’ various histories, cultures, and identities Appreciate the role of contemporary art and artists in Philippine contemporary life Understand contemporary issues and their relationship to real life situations
  3. 3. What is contemporary? Is it the same as being modern? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pH_KOjc9yLM
  4. 4. What is contemporary art? What is modern art? • Contemporary – the art of the present • It includes the ideas of art being site-specific, process- based, collaborative, and interactive. • Part of school curricula • “traditional” • “academic” Contemporary Art Modern Art
  5. 5. What is Contemporary Art? • Site-specific (they cannot be experienced in the same way if removed from their original places of an exhibit) • Process-based (starts not with a final product in mind and integrates various mediums and art forms) • Collaborative (the end of the product is created with the involvement of two or more artists) • Interactive (recognizes how the audience can change or add an artwork’s meaning.)
  6. 6. Historical overview: Philippine art FORM PRE- CONQUEST SPANISH PERIOD 1521-1898 AMERICAN PERIOD 1898- 1940 JAPANESE PERIOD 1941-1945 POSTWAR REPUBLIC 1946-1969 70s- CONTEMPOR ARY Painting Potter; body adornment Religious Landscape, portraiture, genre, interior, still life Wartime scene Propaganda Indigenizing and Orientalizing works Modern conservative, abstract, experimental, public art Figurative, non- figurative, art for art sake, multimedia, mixed media, transmedia
  7. 7. Historical overview: Philippine art FORM PRE- CONQUEST SPANISH PERIOD 1521-1898 AMERICAN PERIOD 1898- 1940 JAPANESE PERIOD 1941-1945 POSTWAR REPUBLIC 1946-1969 70s- CONTEMPOR ARY Sculpture Pottery, carving, and woodwork, metalwork, and expression Santos, furniture, reliefs, altar, pieces, jewelry, metalwork, pieta, ornamentation Free, standing, relief, public Wartime scene Propaganda Indigenizing and Orientalizing works Modern conservative, abstract, experimental, public art Figurative, non- figurative, art for art sake, multimedia, mixed media, transmedia
  8. 8. Historical overview: Philippine art FORM PRE- CONQUEST SPANISH PERIOD 1521-1898 AMERICAN PERIOD 1898- 1940 JAPANESE PERIOD 1941-1945 POSTWAR REPUBLIC 1946-1969 70s- CONTEMPOR ARY Architecture Dwellings and houses, shelters, worship areas, official residences, mosque, masjid, state edifices Church, plaza complex, town planning, fortification, civic buildings and installations, private residences, commercial structures, cemeteries, bridges, lighthouses City planning parks, waterfronts, civic/gov’t structures, public works, apartments, residences, offices, health and public education, business chalet Public works Real estate, safe housing, accessories, squatters, convention arch, commercial/business, condos, malls, subdivisions, development, low cost housing
  9. 9. https://youtu.be/ZN75VyLipIU HISTORY OF PHILIPPINE ART Reflective Essay
  10. 10. Self-directed activity • Search for famous arts in your community. • Narrate its history.
  11. 11. DIY-Performance Task Let us imagine we are practicing contemporary artists like the ones discussed above. We will produce a collaborative and process-based art. 1. Provide a Filipino creation myth or poem from Indigenous folklore that you are familiar with. 2. You will be divided into groups. Each group creates one to three minutes improvisations, as follows: • One group dramatizes the story through narrative action; • Another group creates rhythm and sound through sticks, stones or any other available materials that produce sound; • Another group creates a dance; and • Another group creates a few props through their bodies and other available materials. 3. The groups will come together to integrate their work into a raw composite piece, which will later on be polished and presented in the succeeding sessions.
  12. 12. Criteria Thematic Clarity 15 Creativity 15 Use of available materials 10 Collaborative Unity 10 Total 50

×