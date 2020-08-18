Regulación hormonal gametos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
REGULACIÓN HORMONAS SEXUALES PAULINA JARA GONZÁLEZ PROFESORA DE ESTADO DE EDUCACIÓN FÍSICA.
OBJETIVO  Describir la regulación hormonal del sistema reproductor tanto femenino como masculino considerando característ...
INTRODUCCIÓN  Las personas, a lo largo de nuestra vida, experimentamos diversos cambios, los cuales están asociados a las...
INTRODUCCIÓN  PUBERTAD: Múltiples cambios físicos que ocasionan la maduración de los sistemas reproductores y la aparició...
CAMBIOS FÍSICOS Y FISIOLÓGICOS
CONCENTRACIÓN DE HORMONAS
REGULACIÓN DE LAS HORMONAS SEXULAES  Las gónadas: testículos y ovarios, además de cumplir una función endocrina, que efec...
MADURACIÓN  El aparato reproductor madura durante la pubertad, etapa del desarrollo humano que suele ocurrir entre los 10...
REGULACIÓN HORMONAL  La testosterona ejerce una retroalimentación negativa sobre el hipotálamo y la adenohipófisis de tal...
FUNCIÓN HORMONAL TESTÍCULOS  FSH (HORMONA FOLÍCULO ESTIMULANTE)  (+) CELULAS SERTOLI  MADURACIÓN DE ESPERMATOZOIDES  C...
REGULACIÓN HORMONAL Hormona (GnRH)
¿PREGUNTAS?
REGULACIÓN HORMONAL En los días previos a la ovulación, se produce momentáneamente, un mecanismo de retroalimentación posi...
FUNCIÓN HORMONAL OVARIOS  FSH  MADURACIÓN FOLÍCULOS OVÁRICOS (ES DECIR EL PRE-ÓVULO VA A MADURAR Y ASÍ SE VA A FORMAR UN...
CICLO OVÁRICO  La FSH va a generar su efecto estimulando el desarrollo de folículos en el ovario de los cuales solamente ...
CICLO OVÁRICO  Por otro lado la LH generó un efecto sobre el folículo estimulando la ovulación. Una vez que ha liberado e...
CICLO OVÁRICO FOLÍCULOS OVULACIÓN  Se denomina periodo fértil al día en que ocurre la ovulación y los cinco días previos ...
DIA EVENTO Día 1: Primer día de menstruación. Mestruación En este momento los niveles de hormona en sangre se mantienen ba...
OVARIOS SUPRARENAL PARATIROIDES TIROIDES HIPÓFISIS HIPOTALAMO TESTÍCULOS PANCREAS
Regulación hormonal gametos
Regulación hormonal gametos
Regulación hormonal gametos
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Regulación hormonal gametos

49 views

Published on

Descripción básica de la regulación hormonal a nivel de gametos

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Regulación hormonal gametos

  1. 1. REGULACIÓN HORMONAS SEXUALES PAULINA JARA GONZÁLEZ PROFESORA DE ESTADO DE EDUCACIÓN FÍSICA.
  2. 2. OBJETIVO  Describir la regulación hormonal del sistema reproductor tanto femenino como masculino considerando características generales de los órganos involucrados y los cambios puberales asociados
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN  Las personas, a lo largo de nuestra vida, experimentamos diversos cambios, los cuales están asociados a las diferentes etapas del desarrollo humano: niñez, adolescencia, adultez y vejez. 10 – 12 Años Pubertad!!
  4. 4. INTRODUCCIÓN  PUBERTAD: Múltiples cambios físicos que ocasionan la maduración de los sistemas reproductores y la aparición de los caracteres sexuales secundarios en el hombre y en la mujer. Los cambios que ocurren en ella se deben a un aumento en la secreción de la hormona liberadora de gonadotropinas o GnRH, lo que desencadena un incremento en la concentración sanguínea de las hormonas gonadotropinas LH y FSH, secretadas por la adenohipófisis.  Ambas hormonas actúan sobre las gónadas, testículos y ovarios, ocasionando que estas liberen hormonas sexuales: testosterona en el caso de los hombres; y estrógenos y progesterona en el caso de las mujeres.
  5. 5. CAMBIOS FÍSICOS Y FISIOLÓGICOS
  6. 6. CONCENTRACIÓN DE HORMONAS
  7. 7. REGULACIÓN DE LAS HORMONAS SEXULAES  Las gónadas: testículos y ovarios, además de cumplir una función endocrina, que efectúan por medio de las hormonas que secretan, también tienen un importante rol en las funciones reproductivas pues, en su interior, contienen células a partir de las cuales se forman los gametos masculinos o espermatozoides, y los gametos femeninos u ovocitos.
  8. 8. MADURACIÓN  El aparato reproductor madura durante la pubertad, etapa del desarrollo humano que suele ocurrir entre los 10 y 12 años de edad, pero que varía con cada individuo. En el momento de la maduración, los testículos, que en la niñez están inactivos, crecen y comienzan a producir espermatozoides de forma continua.  En la pubertad también aparecen los rasgos sexuales secundarios, que en los hombres incluyen el desarrollo de los músculos, el engrosamiento y aparición de vello facial, el ensanchamiento del tórax y la aparición de la voz más grave.
  9. 9. REGULACIÓN HORMONAL  La testosterona ejerce una retroalimentación negativa sobre el hipotálamo y la adenohipófisis de tal manera que la concentración de esta hormona se mantiene dentro de los valores normales. Las células de Sertoli además secretan la hormona inhibina, la que actúa sobre la adenohipófisis regulando la secreción de FSH. FSH: HORMONA FOLÍCULO ESTÍMULANTE LH: HORMONA LUTEINIZANTE
  10. 10. FUNCIÓN HORMONAL TESTÍCULOS  FSH (HORMONA FOLÍCULO ESTIMULANTE)  (+) CELULAS SERTOLI  MADURACIÓN DE ESPERMATOZOIDES  CRECIMIENTO TESTICULAR  (+) LA SECRESIÓN DE INHIBINA QUE REGULA LA SECRESIÓN DE FSH  LH (HORMONA LUTEINIZANTE)  CELULAS DE LEYDIG (+) LIBERACIÓN DE LA TESTOSTERONA
  11. 11. REGULACIÓN HORMONAL Hormona (GnRH)
  12. 12. ¿PREGUNTAS?
  13. 13. REGULACIÓN HORMONAL En los días previos a la ovulación, se produce momentáneamente, un mecanismo de retroalimentación positiva, en el que la concentración de estrógenos estimula aún más la secreción de LH lo que gatillará la ovulación. Los estrógenos y la progesterona ejercen una retroalimentación negativa sobre el hipotálamo y la adenohipófisis. De esta manera, la concentración de estas hormonas se mantiene dentro de los valores normales. FSH: HORMONA FOLÍCULO ESTÍMULANTE LH: HORMONA LUTEINIZANTE
  14. 14. FUNCIÓN HORMONAL OVARIOS  FSH  MADURACIÓN FOLÍCULOS OVÁRICOS (ES DECIR EL PRE-ÓVULO VA A MADURAR Y ASÍ SE VA A FORMAR UN ÓVULO YA MADURO)  (+) LIBERACIÓN DE (ESTRÓGENOS) ESTRADIOL (PREDOMINA EN LA PRIMERA MITAD DEL CICLO MESTRUAL, DESDE QUE COMIENZA LA REGLA HASTA LA OVULACIÓN  LH  (+) OVULACIÓN (INDUCE A QUE SE ROMPAN LOS FOLÍCULOS OVÁRICOS Y EL ÓVULO YA MADURO ECHE A RODAR POR LA TROMPA Y FORMACIÓN DE CUERPO LÚTEO  ACTIVA LA MEIOSIS => MADURACIÓN
  15. 15. CICLO OVÁRICO  La FSH va a generar su efecto estimulando el desarrollo de folículos en el ovario de los cuales solamente uno llegará al final del ciclo. A medida que crece el folículo, este libera una hormona llamada estrógeno la que actuará engrosando las paredes del endometrio para permitir el embarazo además es la hormona encargada de la aparición de los caracteres sexuales secundarios en las mujeres. FOLÍCULOS
  16. 16. CICLO OVÁRICO  Por otro lado la LH generó un efecto sobre el folículo estimulando la ovulación. Una vez que ha liberado el ovocito, el folículo se transforma en el cuerpo lúteo que producirá progesterona por 14 días. Esta hormona es la encargada de mantener el endometrio engrosado para posibilitar el embarazo. Si no se produce embarazo, el cuerpo lúteo degenera provocando la caída del endometrio, apareciendo la menstruación. FOLÍCULOS ÓVULO CUERPO LÚTEO Producirá Progesterona por 14 días aprox.
  17. 17. CICLO OVÁRICO FOLÍCULOS OVULACIÓN  Se denomina periodo fértil al día en que ocurre la ovulación y los cinco días previos a ella, puesto que los espermatozoides pueden encontrarse activos hasta por cinco días dentro de la mujer y aquí el óvulo debe ser fecundado pocas horas después de la ovulación para generar un cigoto sano.
  18. 18. DIA EVENTO Día 1: Primer día de menstruación. Mestruación En este momento los niveles de hormona en sangre se mantienen bajos y se produce el desprendimiento del óvulo no fecundado y del endometrio. Este proceso dura entre 3 y 5 días. Formación del endometrio y maduración del óvulo. Poco a poco, la cantidad de FSH en sangre aumenta, esto hace que algunos folículos (óvulo todavía inmaduro) se desarrollen y maduren. Durante este proceso, los folículos producen estradiol (un tipo de estrógeno) que favorece la formación del endometrio e inhibe la formación de LH. Finalmente, sólo un folículo alcanza la madurez, y se produce la ovulación. Ovulación. Es el proceso por el cual, el folículo dominante ha terminado su proceso de maduración y comienza a desplazarse desde el ovario hasta el útero. La clave de la ovulación radica en los niveles en sangre de estrógenos y de LH. Como se ha comentado, durante los primeros días los estrógenos aumentan en sangre, mientras, la LH, se mantiene inhibida. La ovulación se produce como consecuencia de una compleja regulación hormonal que concluye con un incremento relativamente brusco de LH en sangre aumentando por encima de los niveles de estrógenos, lo que provoca que el folículo maduro se rompa y libere el óvulo. A partir de este momento, el ciclo varía en función de si ha existido fecundación o no. Vamos a continuar por el segundo camino. Cuando el óvulo sale del ovario, deja una masa de células como resto. Este resto celular (cuerpo lúteo), regulado por la FSH y la LH, produce progesterona entre otras hormonas. La progesterona, favorece la preparación del endometrio haciéndolo más receptivo para la implantación del óvulo fecundado (blastocisto), y así favorecer el embarazo. Además, la progesterona aumenta la temperatura basal de la mujer. El resto de hormonas producidas, inhiben la secreción de LH y FSH, por lo que finalmente, sus niveles en sangre decrecen, y el cuerpo lúteo se atrofia y deja de secretar progesterona. Cuando los niveles de progesterona caen, se produce la menstruación, y comienza el ciclo de nuevo. Día 1-5: Días 5-14: Días 14-15: Días 15-28:
  19. 19. OVARIOS SUPRARENAL PARATIROIDES TIROIDES HIPÓFISIS HIPOTALAMO TESTÍCULOS PANCREAS

×