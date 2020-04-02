Resultados problemas decimales del 12 al 21

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Problemas de matemáticas

  1. 1. PROBLEMAS MATE SOLUCIONES 2.notebook 1 April 02, 2020 13,66 : 2 = 6,83 Al mes paga 6,83 €. 6,83 : 4 = 1,7075 A la semana paga 1,7075 €. 31,71 : 1,51 = 21 Podremos comprar 21 paquetes. 45,5 : 7 = 6,5 Cada lado mide 6,5 cm. 5,73 x 3,25 = 18,6225 Costará 18,62 €. 6,8 3 4
  2. 2. PROBLEMAS MATE SOLUCIONES 2.notebook 2 April 02, 2020 2,65 x 1,24 = 3,286 Se necesitarán 3,286 m2 de madera. 1,5 x 11 = 16,5 16,5 l = 1650 cl 1650 : 33 = 50 Se llenarán 50 vasos. No sobrará nada. 17,35 x 6,12 = 106,182 106,182 : 4,5 = 23, 596 Necesitaremos 24 botes de pintura. 0,8 kg = 800 g 800 x 73 =58.400 58.400 x 14, 5 = 846.800 g El peso de 14,5 cajas será de 846.800 g.
  3. 3. PROBLEMAS MATE SOLUCIONES 2.notebook 3 April 02, 2020 10,73 = 10,7 x 10,7 x 10,7 = 1.225,0436,5 El volumen del cubo es 1.225,0436,5 cm3 . a) 15.000 x 0,304 = 4.560 El avión vuela a 4.560 m. b) 7.000 x 1,852 = 12.964 La distancia es de 12.964 km. c) 12.964 : 1.000 = 12,964 h 0,964 x 60 = 57,84 0,84 x 60 = 50,4 Tardará 12 h 57 m 50 sg.

