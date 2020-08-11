Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
A. 10 B. 24 D. 17 C. 12
C. Sensitivos, mixtos y motores A. Motores y sensitivos B. Simp�ticos y parasimp�ticos D. Hemisferio izquierdo y derecho
A. II, III y IV D. I, II y VIIIB. X, XI y XII C. V, VI y IX
A. Nervio Facial (VII) B. Nervio vestibulococlear (VIII) C. Nervio glosofar�ngeo (IV) D. Nervio hipogloso (XII)
A. M�dula Espinal B. Las manos D. Sistema l�mbico C. Hormonas
A. O�do y nariz. D. Lengua C. Hombros. B. Gl�ndulas salivales.
B. Diferenciar tama�os C. Degluci�n, respiraci�n, fonaci�n y audici�n D. Evitar enfermedades A. Hacernos ver mejor
B. Nervios I y II A. Nervios IX, X, XI y XII C. Nervios V y X D. Nervios III y IV
PARES CRANEALES
PARES CRANEALES
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PARES CRANEALES

28 views

Published on

Aprendido de forma didáctica.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PARES CRANEALES

  1. 1. A. 10 B. 24 D. 17 C. 12
  2. 2. C. Sensitivos, mixtos y motores A. Motores y sensitivos B. Simp�ticos y parasimp�ticos D. Hemisferio izquierdo y derecho
  3. 3. A. II, III y IV D. I, II y VIIIB. X, XI y XII C. V, VI y IX
  4. 4. A. Nervio Facial (VII) B. Nervio vestibulococlear (VIII) C. Nervio glosofar�ngeo (IV) D. Nervio hipogloso (XII)
  5. 5. A. M�dula Espinal B. Las manos D. Sistema l�mbico C. Hormonas
  6. 6. A. O�do y nariz. D. Lengua C. Hombros. B. Gl�ndulas salivales.
  7. 7. B. Diferenciar tama�os C. Degluci�n, respiraci�n, fonaci�n y audici�n D. Evitar enfermedades A. Hacernos ver mejor
  8. 8. B. Nervios I y II A. Nervios IX, X, XI y XII C. Nervios V y X D. Nervios III y IV

×