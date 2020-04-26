Successfully reported this slideshow.
RESUMO Ma. Paula Jucá de Sousa
O Que é um Resumo É uma exposição sintetizada de um acontecimento ou de uma série de acontecimentos, das características b...
Tipos de Resumo Resumo Informativo • Informa suficientemente ao leitor, para que este possa decidir sobre a conveniência d...
Resumos Científicos Importância Divulgação de Resultados Contribuição Científica Visibilidade “Fotografia” da qualidade do...
Classificação de Resumos Resumo Simples Apresenta de forma geral os pontos mais relevantes de um documento O objetivo, o m...
Resumo Simples Deve responder a duas perguntas O que o autor pretende demonstrar? De que trata o texto ? Portanto, devem c...
CARACTERÍSTICAS FORMAIS Texto Conciso Linguagem objetiva Evite a repetição de frases inteiras do texto original (estas dev...
Em outras palavras... O ato de resumir textos objetiva instrumentalizá-lo a fim de que você possa, ao ler, apreender aquil...
Características Gerais  150 a 500 palavras (monografia, teses, dissertações e relatórios científicos);  100 a 250 palavr...
MODELO DE RESUMO
ANÁLISE DO MEL DE PEQUENOS PRODUTORES DO VALE DO MÉDIO ARAGUAIA-TOCANTINS Florisvaldo Gama de Souza 1 ; Fernando Morais Ro...
Bons Estudos! Paula Jucá de Sousa
