Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FICHAMENTO Ma. Paula Jucá de Sousa
Já leu algo muito importante em algum lugar e nunca mais encontrou para ler novamente
DEFINIÇÃO O fichamento é uma forma de investigar que se caracteriza pelo ato de fichar (registrar) todo o material necessá...
O fichamento facilitará a procura do pesquisador, que terá ao seu alcance as informações coletadas nas bibliotecas pública...
Tipos de Fichamento Ficha bibliográfica por autor Ficha bibliográfica por assunto Ficha de transcrição (ou de citação Fich...
Ficha Bibliográfica por Autor Anota-se: o nome do autor (na chamada), o título da obra, edição, local de publicação, edito...
Ficha Bibliográfica por Assunto As instruções indicadas no item anterior repetem-se aqui, sendo que desta vez o assunto de...
Ficha de Transcrição (ou de Citação) Este tipo de fichamento serve para que o pesquisador selecione as passagens mais inte...
Ficha de Resumo ou Comentário É utilizado para expor de forma breve as principais idéias do autor ou também para sintetiza...
• Complemente os estudos por meio de pesquisas na internet. Bons Estudos! Paula Jucá de Sousa
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fichamento

16 views

Published on

Esta apresentação expõe de forma simples os tipos de Fichamento

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fichamento

  1. 1. FICHAMENTO Ma. Paula Jucá de Sousa
  2. 2. Já leu algo muito importante em algum lugar e nunca mais encontrou para ler novamente
  3. 3. DEFINIÇÃO O fichamento é uma forma de investigar que se caracteriza pelo ato de fichar (registrar) todo o material necessário à compreensão de um texto ou tema. É uma parte importante na organização da pesquisa, permitindo um fácil acesso aos dados fundamentais para a conclusão do trabalho.
  4. 4. O fichamento facilitará a procura do pesquisador, que terá ao seu alcance as informações coletadas nas bibliotecas públicas ou privadas, na Internet, ou mesmo em seu acervo particular, evitando que consulte mais de uma vez a respeito de um determinado tema, por não conseguir memorizar todos os dados aos quais teve acesso.
  5. 5. Tipos de Fichamento Ficha bibliográfica por autor Ficha bibliográfica por assunto Ficha de transcrição (ou de citação Ficha de resumo ou comentário
  6. 6. Ficha Bibliográfica por Autor Anota-se: o nome do autor (na chamada), o título da obra, edição, local de publicação, editora, ano da publicação, número do volume se houver mais de um e número de páginas Exemplo: MARCONI, M.A; LACKATOS, E.M. Metodologia do trabalho científico. 4. ed. São Paulo: Atlas, 1995. 214 p. Local: Biblioteca Fortium
  7. 7. Ficha Bibliográfica por Assunto As instruções indicadas no item anterior repetem-se aqui, sendo que desta vez o assunto deve estar encabeçando à ficha (na chamada) Exemplo: Conhecimento Científico Referência: MARCONI, M.A; LACKATOS, E.M. Metodologia do trabalho científico. 4. ed. São Paulo: Atlas, 1995. 214 p. Local: Biblioteca Fortium
  8. 8. Ficha de Transcrição (ou de Citação) Este tipo de fichamento serve para que o pesquisador selecione as passagens mais interessantes no decorrer da obra. É necessário que seja reproduzido fielmente o texto do autor (cópia literal). Exemplo: Título: Metodologia Científica Título do texto: Ciência e Conhecimento Científico Referência: MARCONI, M.A; LACKATOS, E.M. Metodologia do trabalho científico. 4. ed. São Paulo: Atlas, 1995. “O conhecimento popular e o científico possui objetivo comum, mas o que os diferencia é a forma, o modo e os instrumentos do ‘conhecer’. Uma das diferenças é quanto à condição ou possibilidade de se comprovar o conhecimento que se adquire no trato direto com as coisas e o ser humano”. (1995, p.10).
  9. 9. Ficha de Resumo ou Comentário É utilizado para expor de forma breve as principais idéias do autor ou também para sintetizar as idéias principais de um texto. A ficha de resumo deve ser breve e redigida com as próprias palavras, não precisando obedecer a estrutura da obra . Exemplo: Título: Metodologia Científica Título do texto: Ciência e conhecimento Científico Subtítulo: Conhecimento científico Referência: MARCONI, M.A; LACKATOS, E.M. Metodologia do trabalho científico. 4. ed. São Paulo: Atlas, 1995. “O conhecimento científico se caracteriza pela possibilidade de se comprovar os dados obtidos nas investigações acerca dos objetos”. (p. 10). Ideação: Após a leitura da obra em referência chega-se ao posicionamento... Observação: falar de algum apêndice, gráfico, tabela, que são importantes e que compõem a obra.
  10. 10. • Complemente os estudos por meio de pesquisas na internet. Bons Estudos! Paula Jucá de Sousa

×