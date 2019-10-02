A rapidly growing demographic cohort in America, non-religious parents are at the forefront of a major and unprecedented cultural shift. Unable to fall back on what they were taught as children, many of these parents are struggling -- or simply failing -- to address complicated religious questions and issues with their children in ways that promote curiosity, kindness and independence. With a thoughtful voice infused with humor, author Wendy Thomas Russell seamlessly merges scientific thought, scholarly research, and everyday experience in a book that gives nonreligious parents a toolkit to assist with their unique and complex issues. Among other things, Relax, It s Just God: How and Why to Talk to Your Kids About Religion When You re Not Religious teaches parents how to avoid indoctrination; communicate openly but kindly with religious relatives; confront and manage religious baggage so as to not hand it on to the next generation; talk about death without the familiar comforts of religious imagery; give kids a broad overview of various world religions; and show children how to practice true religious tolerance. By supporting kids as they explore religion on their own, we ensure that they make up their own minds about what to believe, or not believe -- and that they extend love and respect to those who may not agree with them.