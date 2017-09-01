EJERCICIOS INTERACTIVOS DE ESTEQUIOMETRIA PAULA ANDREA FONSECA LONDOÑO DIANA FERNANDA JARAMILLO 10°1 INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA...
INTRODUCCIÓN En este trabajo se dará a conocer los significados teóricos de estequiometría y la demostración de este tema ...
Principio En una reacción química se observauna modificaciónde las sustancias presentes:los reactivos se consumenpara dar ...
Cuando se ha ajustado una ecuación, los coeficientes representanel número de átomos de cada elemento en los reactivos y en...
Rendimiento teórico La cantidad de producto que debiera formarse si todo el reactivo limitante se consumiera en la reacció...
Proporción de reacción Cantidades relativas de reactivos y productos que intervienen en una reacción. Esta proporción pued...
 Realizamos los ejercicios de reactivo limitante y rendimiento.  Al obtener la respuesta que consideramos es correcta da...
 por último la página web verifica nuestro resultado
Solución de los ejercicios Primera pregunta: Respuesta: Debo convertir cada reactivo a gramos de un producto real y de est...
después se debe hallar el rendimiento de la reacción respectivo al que nos pien. Para determinar el rendimiento de una ecu...
en este caso debo pasar los 4,6 moles de H2 y los 3,1 moles de O2 a moles de H2O, después con estos dos resultados, escojo...
Séptima pregunta: Octava pregunta:
Novena pregunta: Décima pregunta:
Verificación de resultados
CONCLUSION La Estequiometría nos sirve para calcular y conocer la cantidad de materia de los productos que se forma a part...
  1. 1. EJERCICIOS INTERACTIVOS DE ESTEQUIOMETRIA PAULA ANDREA FONSECA LONDOÑO DIANA FERNANDA JARAMILLO 10°1 INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA EXALUMNAS DE LA PRESENTACIÓN IBAGUÉ - TOLIMA 2017
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN En este trabajo se dará a conocer los significados teóricos de estequiometría y la demostración de este tema haciendo ejercicios interactivos encontrados en la web. OBJETIVOS  Realizar los ejercicios encontrados en la página web teniendo en cuenta las orientaciones dadas en clase por la docente.  Conocer el verdadero significado de todo lo involucrado acerca de estequiometria. MARCO TEÓRICO Estequiometría Es el cálculo de las relaciones cuantitativas entre reactantes 1 (o también conocidos como reactivos)y productos en el transcurso de una reacción química. Estas relaciones se pueden deducira partir de la teoría atómica. La estequiometríaes la ciencia que mide las proporcionescuantitativas o relaciones de masa de los elementos químicos que están implicados.
  3. 3. Principio En una reacción química se observauna modificaciónde las sustancias presentes:los reactivos se consumenpara dar lugar a los productos. A escala microscópica,la reacción químicaes una modificaciónde los enlaces entre átomos, por desplazamientos de electrones:unos enlaces se rompen y otros se forman, pero los átomos implicados se conservan. Esto es lo que llamamos la ley de conservaciónde la masa, que implica las dos leyes siguientes:  la conservacióndel número de átomos de cada elemento químico  la conservaciónde la carga total Las relaciones estequiométricas entre las cantidades de reactivos consumidos y productos formados dependen directamente de estas leyes de conservación,y están determinadas por la ecuación (ajustada) de la reacción Reactivo Limitante
  4. 4. Cuando se ha ajustado una ecuación, los coeficientes representanel número de átomos de cada elemento en los reactivos y en los productos.Tambiénrepresentan el número de moléculas y de moles de reactivos y productos. Cuando una ecuación está ajustada, la estequiometríase empleapara saber las moles de un producto obtenidas a partir de un número conocido de moles de un reactivo. La relación de moles entre reactivo y producto se obtiene de la ecuación ajustada. A veces se cree equivocadamente que en las reacciones se utilizan siempre las cantidades exactas de reactivos. Sin embargo,en la práctica lo normal suele ser que se use un exceso de uno o más reactivos, para conseguirque reaccione la mayor cantidad posible del reactivo menos abundante. Reactivo limitante Cuando una reacción se detiene porque se acaba uno de los reactivos, a ese reactivo se le llama reactivo limitante. Aquel reactivo que se ha consumido porcompleto en una reacción química se le conoce con el nombre de reactivo limitante pues determina o limita la cantidad de producto formado. Reactivo limitante es aquel que se encuentra en defectobasado en la ecuación química ajustada. Rendimiento Se cree equivocadamente que las reacciones progresan hasta que se consumen totalmente los reactivos, o al menos el reactivo limitante. La cantidad real obtenida del producto, dividida por la cantidad teórica máxima que puede obtenerse (100%) se llama rendimiento.
  5. 5. Rendimiento teórico La cantidad de producto que debiera formarse si todo el reactivo limitante se consumiera en la reacción, se conoce con el nombre de rendimiento teórico. A la cantidad de producto realmente formado se le llama simplemente rendimiento o rendimiento de la reacción. Es claro que siempre se cumplirá la siguiente desigualdad Rendimiento de la reacción ≦ rendimiento teórico Razones de este hecho:  es posible que no todos los productos reaccionen es posible que haya reacciones laterales que no lleven al producto deseado  la recuperación del 100% de la muestra es prácticamente imposible Una cantidad que relaciona el rendimiento de la reacción con el rendimiento teórico se le llama rendimiento porcentual o % de rendimiento y se define así: Algunos conceptos Reactivo limitante: Es aquel reactivo concreto de entre los que participan en una reacción cuya cantidad determina la cantidad máxima de producto que puede formarse en la reacción.
  6. 6. Proporción de reacción Cantidades relativas de reactivos y productos que intervienen en una reacción. Esta proporción puede expresarse en moles, milimoles o masas. Rendimiento real Cantidad de producto puro que se obtiene en realidad de una reacción dada. Compárese con rendimiento teórico. Rendimiento teórico Cantidad máxima de un producto específico que se puede obtener a partir de determinadas cantidades de reactivos, suponiendo que el reactivo limitante se consume en su totalidad siempre que ocurra una sola reacción y se recupere totalmente el producto. Compárese con rendimiento. Rendimiento porcentual Rendimiento real multiplicado por 100 y dividido por el rendimiento teórico. Porcentaje de pureza El porcentaje de un compuesto o elemento específico en una muestra impura. EJERCICIOS Procedimiento:  Entramos a la página web que la profesoranos asignó http://www.eis.uva.es/~qgintro/genera.php?tema=4&ejer=4
  7. 7.  Realizamos los ejercicios de reactivo limitante y rendimiento.  Al obtener la respuesta que consideramos es correcta daremos clic en el círculo que aparece a la izquierda de la opción de respuesta  Al finalizar cada uno de ellos, daremos clic en enviar
  8. 8.  por último la página web verifica nuestro resultado
  9. 9. Solución de los ejercicios Primera pregunta: Respuesta: Debo convertir cada reactivo a gramos de un producto real y de estos dos resultados se deberá escoger el que de menor valor. Segunda pregunta: Respuesta: En este caso me estan dando uno de los datos que es el producto teórico así que debo hallar el producto real , ya con estos dos datos
  10. 10. después se debe hallar el rendimiento de la reacción respectivo al que nos pien. Para determinar el rendimiento de una ecuación se debe usar la siguiente fórmula: Tercera pregunta: Respuesta: En este ejercicio están dando el producto teórico y el producto real lo que debo que hacer es reemplazar los valores dados en la ecuacion y hacer las operaciones que sean necesarias. Cuarta pregunta: Respuesta:
  11. 11. en este caso debo pasar los 4,6 moles de H2 y los 3,1 moles de O2 a moles de H2O, después con estos dos resultados, escojo el de menor valor que es el del reactivo limite y esta cantidad son los moles de agua que se puedenproducir.Luego halló el exceso delreactivo limite el cual debo pasara moles de O2.Para el exceso le resto al reactivo en exceso que me dieron,el reactivo en exceso que halle y esos sonlos moles que están sin reaccionar. Quinta pregunta: Respuesta: En este caso cada valor que nos dan se le debe pasar a gramos de HNO3 usando mol-mol, masa-masa y así se obtuvo el resultado. Sexta pregunta:
  12. 12. Séptima pregunta: Octava pregunta:
  13. 13. Novena pregunta: Décima pregunta:
  14. 14. Verificación de resultados
  15. 15. CONCLUSION La Estequiometría nos sirve para calcular y conocer la cantidad de materia de los productos que se forma a partir de los reactivos.Ahora bien, la Estequiometría es de gran importancia para los procesos químicos, lo que la hace una herramienta indispensable, pues nos permite realizar los cálculos necesarios para determinar la masa de cada una de las materias primas que deben mezclarse y reaccionar, para obtener una masa determinada de producto. Además, problemas tan diversos, como por ejemplo, la medición de la concentración de ozono en la atmósfera,el control de la lluvia ácida, la determinación del grado de contaminación de un río, la cuantificaciónde la clorofilade una planta, el análisis bromatológico de un fruto, etc. También se puede decir que, los gases ideales son sistemas que contienen números enormes de átomos o moléculas, y la única forma razonable de comprender sus propiedades térmicas con base en la mecánica molecular, es encontrar determinadas cantidades dinámicas de tipo promedio y relacionar las propiedades físicas observadas del sistema con estas propiedades dinámicas moleculares en promedio.

