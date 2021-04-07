The invention relates to the field of binding molecules comprising at least one single variable antibody domain, targeted at receptors present on myofibroblasts and/or hepatic stellate cells (HSCs). The invention also relates to a binding molecule comprising at least two single variable antibody domains, each targeting a receptor on HSCs and/or on myofibroblasts. The invention further relates to nucleic acids encoding such binding molecules,a host cell for expression of such binding molecules and to methods for preparing such binding molecules. The invention further relates to pharmaceutical compositions that comprise such binding molecule and to uses of such binding molecules and/or compositions, in particular for prophylactic, therapeutic or diagnostic purposes.